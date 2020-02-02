Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

UAE Promised Sudanese Jobs But Took Them to War in Libya, Yemen

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups.

Billionaires Bombard US Presidential Campaign with 100s of Millions in Cash Two billionaire Democratic presidential hopefuls, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer, collectively spent about $389 million last year on their campaigns, more than the rest of the remaining Democratic field combined, according to disclosures filed on Friday.

First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64 The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation The US Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine as a “cynical charade” that would make the longstanding conflict worse. US President’s so-called the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’ that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across world and drew condemnations from many political figures and activists.

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit An Israeli-American woman Originally facing over seven years behind bars for drug smuggling in Russia has been pardoned ahead of a visit by the regime’s caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow.

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya France blamed Turkey for sending warships and “mercenaries” to crisis-hit Libya, stressing that Ankara is breaching an agreement reached at a summit in Berlin earlier this month to halt foreign interference in the North African country.

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal US President’s so-called deal of century that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across Palestinian territories and in several other countries. The protesters have vent their anger at Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled Middle East scheme that allows the Israeli regime to consolidate its occupation of Palestinian land.

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted his army could make neighboring Pakistan ’bite the dust’ within a week – 10 days at most. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors has been rising recently over Kashmir.

alwaght.com
Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has pledged Sudanese youths jobs with high salaries in the Persian Gulf small country, but instead took them to Libya which is embroiled in a war between rival groups

The United Arab Emirates is the key supporter of renegade general Khalifa Haftar which is leading a grueling military offensive against the government in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. 

Several Sudanese youths have told the Middle East Eye that they were promised to work as security guards in the UAE on a salary of around $2,175 per month, but were instead sent to hostile areas in Libya.

Abdul Rahman Alzaki, a 34-year-old IT engineer, went to visit the Amanda travel agency in the center of the Sudanese capital that had placed the advertisement.

He was told the work was for the Emirati security firm Black Shields and would be located in Abu Dhabi or another UAE city. 

Following several job interviews, Alzaki paid around 80,000 Sudanese pounds ($950) to Amanda after he was told the salary had been confirmed and that the travel agency would transport him to the UAE.

He traveled to the Emirates, but his dream soon turned into a nightmare after he discovered that he would in fact be receiving three months of military training and then be sent to Libya or Yemen.

The UAE wanted him and other Sudanese youths to protect oil refineries and strategic locations in the area held by Haftar, he told the MEE. 

The UAE is among several countries supporting Haftar in his campaign to oust the UN-recognized government in Tripoli. The Arab country is also a key party to a Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen.

Around 3,000 Sudanese are believed to have been deceived by Black Shields, which sub-contracted companies such as Amanda advertising for the Emirati company.

"When we reached the Emirates we realized that we had been cheated, as the company had taken our passports, mobile phones and everything, and sent us to a military training camp called Zayed Military City" in Abu Dhabi, Alzaki said.  

The MEE said it visited the Amanda travel agency in downtown Khartoum on Wednesday, but the agency was closed and phone calls to the manager and other employees of the agency went unanswered.

Dozens of job seekers were waiting outside the agency in order to try to get their money back, the online website said. 

Boraey Mohamed Ahmed said he and other Sudanese youths had been subjected to extensive cheating by mafia companies working between the UAE and Sudan.

Circulation of the story on social media has ignited protests against the UAE and its policies in Sudan and in the region.

Thousands of Sudanese protesters have waged a wide campaign on social media against UAE policies, calling on the government to maintain the dignity of the Sudanese.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the UAE embassy and the Sudanese Foreign Ministry in Khartoum, demanding the return of the Sudanese youths.

Chanted anti-Emirate slogans, the protesters also called for the return of Sudanese soldiers from the war in Yemen.

Protester Marwa Hassan criticized the policies of the UAE on Sudan and the region as whole.

“Why do they want to use our people as mercenaries in Yemen and Libya, we have nothing to do with their interests in these countries, why are they exploiting the poverty of our youth to use them badly like this,” she shouted.

 

