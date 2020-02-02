First Cronovirus Death Reported Outside China

Alwaght- A man died from the coronavirus in the Philippines, becoming the first fatality of the virus outside China where the number of confirmed deaths have passed the 300 mark.

The 44-year-old man from Wuhan – the province at the centre of the outbreak – was admitted to hospital in Manila on 25 January with a fever, cough and sore throat, the Philippine Department of Health said.

Despite developing severe pneumonia, he “was stable and showed signs of improvement” in the days before his death.

The 38-year-old woman he was with has tested positive for the virus and remains in hospital isolation.

It comes as more than 14,000 cases of the virus confirmed worldwide as the number of cases surged on Saturday by a record amount.

The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday, but said global trade and travel restrictions are not needed.

However, some countries are responding to fears of the virus spreading by ramping up border controls.