  Saturday 1 February 2020

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports

Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has said that Washington’s alleged numbers of “brain injuries” in its troops following the Iranian retaliatory missile strike on the Ain al-Assad airbase represent the number of dead troops.

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance movement said it targeted airports in southern Saudi Arabia and facilities belonging to Aramco oil giant over the past week in reprisal for the Riyadh regime’s air raids on the impoverished country.

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected The death toll from China’s coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64 The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation The US Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine as a “cynical charade” that would make the longstanding conflict worse. US President’s so-called the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’ that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across world and drew condemnations from many political figures and activists.

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit An Israeli-American woman Originally facing over seven years behind bars for drug smuggling in Russia has been pardoned ahead of a visit by the regime’s caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow.

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya France blamed Turkey for sending warships and “mercenaries” to crisis-hit Libya, stressing that Ankara is breaching an agreement reached at a summit in Berlin earlier this month to halt foreign interference in the North African country.

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal US President’s so-called deal of century that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across Palestinian territories and in several other countries. The protesters have vent their anger at Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled Middle East scheme that allows the Israeli regime to consolidate its occupation of Palestinian land.

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted his army could make neighboring Pakistan ’bite the dust’ within a week – 10 days at most. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors has been rising recently over Kashmir.

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s attorney general has submitted an indictment against Premier Benjamin Netanyahu over three corruption cases after he has withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution hours before parliamentary proceedings on the subject were set to begin.

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report Michael D’ Andrea, head of US intelligence operations against Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East, reportedly wan on-board a US military plane that crashed on Monday in Afghanistan Ghazni Province that is controlled by Taliban.

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China Death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to over 100 as the official account of known cases jumping nearly 60 percent overnight in the country.

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

US Brain Injury Numbers Cover-up for Dead US troops in Iranian Missile Strike: IRGC

Britain Officially Leaves European Union

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes

China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US

CIA's Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism

Trump 'Dictator Must Be Removed': American Congressman

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens' Probe: Bolton Book

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected

Ansarullah Hit Saudi Airports, Aramco in Retaliation for Riyadh Airstrikes

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump's Plot on Palestine

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

How Is Azerbaijan's Election Atmosphere?

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

Iraq's Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province

Trump's Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

US Must Await 'Harsh Revenge' Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

US Threat to Target Iran's Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter's Emerging

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran

Sadr Calls for 'Million-Man March' against US Military Presence in Iraq

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Iran And Allies' Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports

Saturday 1 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Saudi Arms Ship Faces Growing Opposition in European Ports

UK Arms Sales to Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen up by 45 Percent: Oxfam

Alwaght- Lawsuits and protests are planned in several European countries to oppose the voyage of a Saudi Arabian ship that is carrying a consignment of arms destined to be used in Saudi-led war against Yemen, Amnesty International reported on Friday.

The Saudi Arabian state-owned cargo ship Bahri Yanbu, which is due to visit five European ports beginning on 2 February before continuing its onward voyage to Saudi Arabia, has previously ferried tens of millions of pounds’ worth of arms to fuel the Yemen war.

Having already traveled across the Atlantic -- with earlier stops in the United States and Canada last month— Bahri Yanbu is due to dock in the ports of Bremerhaven in Germany, Antwerp in Belgium, Tilbury Docks in the UK, Cherbourg in France, and Genoa in Italy.

“On a similar voyage in May 2019, protests and lawsuits blocked some of the arms destined for Yemen from being loaded on the Bahri Yanbu,” Amnesty's Researcher on Arms Control, Security Trade, and Human Rights Patrick Wilcken said on Saturday.

“Even so, tens of millions of dollars’ worth of military aircraft parts and other arms slipped through. Multiple states failed miserably to live up to their international obligations to halt arms transfers for use in war crimes and serious human rights violations.”

“Now, the political will of governments to respect their legal obligations is again being put to the test. Activists and port workers are on high alert as the Bahri Yanbu threatens to flout international law yet again in the name of lucrative arms deals that have been fueling unlawful killing of civilians and a dire humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen,” he added.

Back on May 20, Italian unions refused to load electricity generators onto the Bahri Yanbu vessel, saying the weapons on the Saudi ship contravened a United Nations treaty and might be used against civilians in Yemen.

Earlier that same month, the Bahri Yanbu vessel loaded arms in the Belgian city of Antwerp but was prevented from picking up another consignment of weapons in the French port of Le Havre following protests by humanitarian groups.

The move was prompted after the investigative website Disclose published leaked documents that showed Saudi Arabia was using French weapons including tanks and laser-guided missile systems, against civilians in Yemen.

The new round of opposition to the Bahri Yanbu’s current voyage includes a dockworkers’ strike in the Italian port city of Genoa, where trade unions have repeatedly voiced their opposition to loading “hot cargo” destined for use in the war. Amnesty International Italy volunteers have also planned to protest in the port.

In Belgium, three NGOs have filed a court case seeking an injunction against the government authorizing arms transfers to Saudi Arabia. 

Amnesty International France volunteers have also planned to protest in Cherbourg port.

In December, Spanish peace groups staged a protest in eastern port of Sagunto, Valencia, against the presence of the Bahri Yanbu’s sister ship, the Bahri Abha, which they suspected was carrying weapons from the United States to be used in Yemen.

They demanded the Spanish government prohibit the transit and loading in Spain of any weapons.

Port authorities said that the ship had carried out fully legal cargo operations but could not say what the ship was carrying or where it was headed.

The rights group said it was not clear if the ship was carrying arms in this voyage.

Given the secrecy surrounding the Bahri Yanbu’s contents, Amnesty International lacks specific evidence indicating that it is currently carrying arms to Saudi Arabia.

However, the circumstances of the current voyage, and the ship's deplorable record, raise a real risk that this is the case, and that states are again failing to live up to their legal obligations to stop illegal weapons transfers.

According to bills of lading data analyzed by Amnesty International, since Saudi Arabia launched its war against Yemen in 2015, the Bahri Yanbu has transferred close to US$360 million worth of military and dual-use equipment on 10 voyages from the United States to Saudi Arabia before the current trip.

Data now available shows that the Bahri Yanbu vessel was carrying US$47 million worth of US-manufactured military components and equipment, much of it linked to military aircraft, on its previous voyage visiting multiple European ports in May 2019.  

Belgium, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the UK are all states parties to the United Nations’ Arms Trade Treaty which sets global standards for regulating transfers of conventional arms.

Around 100 countries have officially signed the treaty so far, and another 29, including the US, have signed it, but not yet formally joined.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

Ever since its onset, the Saudi-led war has killed tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians and plunged the country deep into what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today.

 

Saudi Arabia Yemen Arms Cargo

