China Cronovirus Toll Reaches 258, Study Estimates 75,800 Infected

Alwaght- The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak has surpassed 250, the government said Saturday, he United States and other countries issued strict travel restrictions for foreign nationals who traveled to China.

At least 258 people have died and more than 11,000 people have been infected in China by the new coronavirus, according to new figures from officials in hard-hit Hubei province. As of Friday, there were more than 10,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in China, authorities said, an increase of over 2,000 from the previous day.

Fresh cases have been detected abroad, with more than 20 countries now affected.

Last week, China's central government finally jumped into action, effectively sealing off Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province, and curbing travel across the nation of 1.4 billion people.

But the epidemic has spread far and wide as Chinese people traveled across the country and abroad over the Lunar New Year holiday that started last week.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global health emergency, but said it was not recommending any international trade or travel restrictions.

Countries nonetheless intensified travel curbs.

Bombshell Study Estimates 75,800 People are Infected With Coronavirus in Wuhan

The Lancet, one of the most prestigious medical journals globally, released a study estimating the total number of individuals affected by coronavirus. Astonishingly, the journal says more than 75,800 people have been infected in Wuhan, China alone.

The study’s researchers got their numbers by evaluating large data sets from the Official Aviation Guide and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The study found that 75,815 individuals were infected in Wuhan as of January 25 [The Lancet], with the epidemic doubling in just 6.4 days.