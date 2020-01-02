Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

Alwaght- Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that 48 Palestinians were injured during clashes that erupted with Israeli forces in the cities of Tubas, Nablus, Qalqilya, Jericho, and Ramallah on Friday.

According to the statement, some of the wounded were hit by rubber bullets while others suffered suffocation due to inhaling the tear gas fired by Israeli troops.

The clashes erupted as Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators who took to the streets on Friday to protest against Trump’s so-called peace plan.

The protesters responded by throwing rocks at the Israeli forces and setting fire to tires.

Trump unveiled the plan alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

The so-called “deal of the century” would, among other contentious things, enshrine Jerusalem al-Quds as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allow the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

The Tuesday announcement of the deal, which all Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected, has aroused a storm of indignation and protest across different countries in the Middle East.

Teen injured by Israeli forces dies in Gaza

Meanwhile, medical sources announced on Friday that a Palestinian teenage succumbed to injuries he had sustained at the hands of Israeli troops during anti-occupation protests in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip several months ago.

The sources identified the victim as the 15-year-old Alaa Hani al-Abbasi, noting that he had been shot by Israeli forces while he was taking part in peaceful weekly protests in Khan Younis several months ago.

The weekly “Great March of Return” rallies began on March 30, 2018. The Palestinians want the return of those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression. According to the Palestinian Information Center, Israeli forces have killed nearly 340 people during the weekly protests. Nearly 31,000 others have been injured in the rallies.

In March 2019, a United Nations fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

The protest organizers announced in December last year that the rallies would be suspended until March 2020, after which it would be held on a monthly basis.