US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 1 February 2020

Editor's Choice

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

News

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

Israeli regime attacked Palestinians who were protesting against US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot in the occupied West Bank, leaving tens of them injured.

Britain Officially Leaves European Union The United Kingdom has ended its 47 years of European Union membership, in a step cast by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the dawn of new era.

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US US President Donald Trump announced on Friday immigration bans on nationals of six more countries – mostly Muslim-majority nations - in an expanded version of the original travel ban imposed after he took office.

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64 The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation The US Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine as a “cynical charade” that would make the longstanding conflict worse. US President’s so-called the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’ that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across world and drew condemnations from many political figures and activists.

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit An Israeli-American woman Originally facing over seven years behind bars for drug smuggling in Russia has been pardoned ahead of a visit by the regime’s caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow.

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya France blamed Turkey for sending warships and “mercenaries” to crisis-hit Libya, stressing that Ankara is breaching an agreement reached at a summit in Berlin earlier this month to halt foreign interference in the North African country.

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal US President’s so-called deal of century that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across Palestinian territories and in several other countries. The protesters have vent their anger at Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled Middle East scheme that allows the Israeli regime to consolidate its occupation of Palestinian land.

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted his army could make neighboring Pakistan ’bite the dust’ within a week – 10 days at most. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors has been rising recently over Kashmir.

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s attorney general has submitted an indictment against Premier Benjamin Netanyahu over three corruption cases after he has withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution hours before parliamentary proceedings on the subject were set to begin.

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report Michael D’ Andrea, head of US intelligence operations against Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East, reportedly wan on-board a US military plane that crashed on Monday in Afghanistan Ghazni Province that is controlled by Taliban.

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China Death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to over 100 as the official account of known cases jumping nearly 60 percent overnight in the country.

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni on Monday, but it is how many were on board, or whether anyone survived.

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday Amman is against any parts of US President’s so-called Deal of the Century that negatively affects his country.

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book US President’s former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

Britain Officially Leaves European Union

Israeli Regime Injures 50 Palestinian Protesters

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Trump Bars Nationals from 6 More States from Traveling to US

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism

Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Iraqi Forces Clear Streets from Anti-Government Protesters

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

Iraq’s “Million-Man” March: What Are The Implications?

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN

Saturday 1 February 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Envoy Warns Palestinians against Challenging Trump Plot at UN
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US ambassador to the UN warned Palestinians against raising opposition to Donald Trump's pro-Israeli plot, which Washington claims seeks to resolve the age-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

"Bringing that displeasure to the United Nations does nothing but repeat the failed pattern of the last seven decades. Let's avoid those traps and instead take a chance on peace," Kelly Craft alleged in remarks to Reuters on Friday.

"Why not instead take that displeasure and channel it into negotiations?" she asked.

Washington had announced the plan -- a brainchild of US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner and other key pro-Israeli figures -- years ago, but had withheld the details.

Trump announced the general provisions of the scheme, which he has controversially dubbed “the Deal of the Century,” on Tuesday, with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side. Palestinian sides were conspicuous by their absence at the ceremony given their vociferous disagreement to the plot.

The US president reiterated his hugely-contentious recognition in late 2017 of the holy occupied city of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “undivided capital,” although Palestinians have historically wanted the city’s eastern part as the capital of their future state.

He said the deal featured an economic portion that earmarks $50 billion in monetary allocations to Palestinians, Jordan, and Egypt. Palestinians have denounced this as a means of bribing them into selling their rights.

Still contentiously, Trump said that the Israeli settlers, who have been housed in illegal apartment blocks since Tel Aviv’s occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank in 1967, would not be moved under the deal.

The US president, meanwhile, alleged that Israel would be freezing its settlement activities for four years “while Palestinian statehood is negotiated.” Tel Aviv has never fully committed to such freezes, causing any negotiation process to break down.

Palestinians stopped recognizing any intermediary role by Washington after its 2017 pro-Israeli move concerning al-Quds.

Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority, which is headquartered in the West Bank city of Ramallah, and all other Palestinian officials wasted no time in repeating their objection to the US plot after Trump’s remarks.

Also on Thursday, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said, "There is not a single Palestinian official [who] will meet with American officials now after they submitted an earthquake, the essence of it [is] the destruction of the national aspirations of the Palestinian people. This is unacceptable."

Earlier, he had announced that Abbas would be speaking at the UN Security Council in the next two weeks about the US plan.

The envoy also said he hoped that the 15-member Council would vote on a draft resolution against the scheme.

However, Washington, which has unexceptionally used its veto power in favor of Israel at the Council, is almost certain to cast its veto against any such resolution too.

Israel’s UN mission, meanwhile, asserted that it was "working to thwart these efforts,” referring to upcoming Palestinian efforts to confront the US scheme at the UN. The Israeli team also vowed that it “will lead a concerted diplomatic campaign with the US" to stymie the Palestinian bid.

The Palestinians would then take their objection up with the UN General Assembly, where Washington cannot strike down any unanimously-approved resolutions.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestine Not For Sale Shame of Century

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China
Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House
Hundreds of Thousands Protest as French Government Adopts Pension Reform Plan
Iraqis Hold Million-Man March to Call for Expulsion of US Forces
New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Murderer of Iranian General Soleimani Killed With Spy Plane Shot Down over Afghanistan: Reports
Empty Streets of Epicenter of Coronavirus Outbreak, Wuhan
Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons at Protesters in Santiago
Thousands of Protesters Chant Death to Al Saud Slogan in Qatif City, Saudi Arabia