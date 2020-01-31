Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Alwaght- Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa'ada, the capital Sana'a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine.

Yemen's al-Masirah television network said the demonstrators carried banners and slogans Friday, decrying the deal and pledging to support the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation.

The protesters, in a statement, slammed what they described as the treason of certain "hypocritical Arab regimes" - particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - for supporting the plan and betraying the Palestinian cause.

The statement underlined that existing divisions within the Muslim and Arab world have emboldened Tel Aviv and Washington to carry out the measure.

The protesters called on Palestinian factions to unite and overcome existing rifts to liberate Palestine from the Israeli occupation.

The statement reiterated an earlier pledge from the leader of Yaman’s popular Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi to support the "Palestinian and Lebanese" resistance in any future conflict with the Israeli regime.

Trump unveiled the so-called peace plan alongside Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

The so-called deal would, among other contentious terms, enshrine Jerusalem al-Quds as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allow the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

The Tuesday announcement of the deal - which all Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected - has aroused a storm of indignation and protest across different countries in the Middle East along with the condemnation of various international organizations.

Iran has denounced Trump’s anti-Palestine Middle East scheme as “the shameful and deceptive plan of the century,” which is “doomed to failure.”

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said “the deal of the century will lead nowhere,” but rather consolidate unity among the Muslim community and muster support for the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Velayati warned of the repercussions of such a plan, including destabilizing the region and violating numerous UN resolutions on the Palestine case.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also lashed out at the US’s so-called peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying the initiative is a “nightmare” both for the region and the world.