Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib

Alwaght- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

“We will not watch the situation in Syria… We will not hesitate to do whatever it takes, including using military force,” Erdogan said on Friday in Ankara. He claimed that attacks by the Syrian army causes an influx of migrants into neighboring Turkey.

We will do what is necessary when someone is threatening our soil. We will have no choice but to resort to the same path again if the situation in Idlib is not returned to normal quickly.

On Tuesday, Syrian government forces entered a town south of Idlib city and had significant success in their fight against foreign-backed militants. Turkey warned that it would retaliate if any of its 12 observation posts around the city were caught in the crossfire.