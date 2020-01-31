US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 31 January 2020

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

Yemenis Hold Massive Protest against Trump’s Plot on Palestine

Yemenis have held mass rallies in the northern city of Sa’ada, the capital Sana’a and elsewhere to condemn US President Donald Trump’s pro-Israeli scheme on Palestine

Turkey Threatens to Use Military Force If Syrian Army Continues Operations in Idlib Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Syria with military action as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province where has occupied by terrorist including Ankara-backed militants.

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64 The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials

US Presidential Candidates Slam Trump ‘Vision for Peace, Warn against Annexation The US Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized Donald Trump’s plot for Palestine as a “cynical charade” that would make the longstanding conflict worse. US President’s so-called the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’ that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across world and drew condemnations from many political figures and activists.

China Virus Toll Rises to 170, Over 7,700 Infected China counted 170 deaths from a new virus Thursday and countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the epidemic.

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit An Israeli-American woman Originally facing over seven years behind bars for drug smuggling in Russia has been pardoned ahead of a visit by the regime’s caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow.

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya France blamed Turkey for sending warships and “mercenaries” to crisis-hit Libya, stressing that Ankara is breaching an agreement reached at a summit in Berlin earlier this month to halt foreign interference in the North African country.

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal US President’s so-called deal of century that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across Palestinian territories and in several other countries. The protesters have vent their anger at Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled Middle East scheme that allows the Israeli regime to consolidate its occupation of Palestinian land.

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted his army could make neighboring Pakistan ’bite the dust’ within a week – 10 days at most. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors has been rising recently over Kashmir.

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s attorney general has submitted an indictment against Premier Benjamin Netanyahu over three corruption cases after he has withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution hours before parliamentary proceedings on the subject were set to begin.

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report Michael D’ Andrea, head of US intelligence operations against Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East, reportedly wan on-board a US military plane that crashed on Monday in Afghanistan Ghazni Province that is controlled by Taliban.

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China Death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to over 100 as the official account of known cases jumping nearly 60 percent overnight in the country.

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni on Monday, but it is how many were on board, or whether anyone survived.

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday Amman is against any parts of US President’s so-called Deal of the Century that negatively affects his country.

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book US President’s former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, which have been defending Yemen against a Saudi aggression, have managed to gain ground against Riyadh-sponsored militants in Sana’a Province.

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in San Francisco, California, to protest Washington’s aggression against Iran, slamming President Donald Trump for his January 3 order to assassinate senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

US Raises Number of Troops Wounded in Iran Missile Attack to 64

Alwaght- The US military has yet again raised the figure of soldiers injured in Iran's retaliatory missile attack in Iraq earlier this month to 64 despite American officials initial denials.

Pentagon chief Mark Esper and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said Thursday the military took these types of injuries “very seriously” after criticism that the authorities sought to whitewash them.

"The number is growing," Milley added, explaining that it takes time to diagnose and screen soldiers present in the area at the time of the attack.

The New York Times cited a Pentagon statement, which put the total number of injured troops at 68.

The report said eight troops were currently being treated in the United States, 21 in Landstuhl, Germany and that another 39 injured troops have returned to military operations in Iraq.

The new tally marks at least the fourth instance where US officials have raised the number of US troops injured following Iran's January 8 missile attack in response to Washington's assassination of top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

The Trump administration at first claimed that no Americans had been injured in the attack.

"We suffered no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe, and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," President Donald Trump said a day after the missile strike.

A week later, however, the US military said 11 had been injured in the attack.

Last Friday and on Tuesday, the tally was brought to a total of 34 and 50 respectively, drawing added scrutiny and criticism against the Trump administration's initial claims of no casualties.  

Trump has, nonetheless, sought to play down the reports, saying he "heard they had headaches".

“I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries I have seen,” he said last week.

The comments were slammed by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the oldest major American veteran organization which demanded Trump to apologize for his remarks.

 “Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a serious injury and one that cannot be taken lightly. TBI is known to cause depression, memory loss, severe headaches, dizziness and fatigue — all injuries that come with both short- and long-term effects,” VFW national commander William Schmitz said.

Speaking on Thursday, Esper sought to defend the president.

“He’s very concerned about the health and welfare of all of our service members, particularly those that were involved in our operations in Iraq,” he said.

Soleimani's assassination order 'troubled' US officials

An NBC report detailing the events surrounding Trump's order to assassinate General Soleimani said the measure "troubled" many current and former American military and intelligence officials.

"Gobsmacked," was the single-word reaction of a former CIA officer the NBC claimed had "spent a career" working against Gen. Soleimani.

The report said US officials feared that the decision, taken in presence of "a very small group of senior leaders", could set in motion "a full-scale war" that could greatly damage the world economy and get the US stuck in "yet another Middle East quagmire".

The report said US commanders in Iraq anticipated numerous different forms of attacks following the assassination, from Iranian suicide drone strikes to land attacks by Iraqi fighters.

Along with General Soleimani, top Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also assassinated in the drone strike. He was the second-in-command of Iraq’s anti-terrorist Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

Many American politicians have decried Trump's assassination of Gen. Soleimani as a dangerous provocation which risks bogging the US down in yet another dangerous military conflict in the region.

On Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed two pieces of legislation aiming to contain Trump’s war powers.

The US assassination of the Middle East’s most prominent anti-terror commanders prompted tens of millions in Iraq, Iran, India, Pakistan and elsewhere to take to the streets and vent their anger at the United States.

Iranians turned out in numbers unmatched in its history to honor the charismatic commander and call for revenge.

 

Iran Retaliation US Forces Iraq Ain al-Assad Base

