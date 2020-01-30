Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit

Alwaght- An Israeli-American woman Originally facing over seven years behind bars for drug smuggling in Russia has been pardoned ahead of a visit by the regime’s caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pardoned Naama Issachar, according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Wednesday. Issachar was convicted on drug trafficking charges in October last year, and was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for carrying ten grams of hashish while flying from India to Israel via Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

The presidential decree was supposedly issued on "humanitarian principles," read the statement.

The measure was taken as Netanyahu was scheduled to fly directly to Russia after cinching the so-called “deal of the century” in the US.

"I thank my friend, President Putin, on his granting of a pardon to Naama Issachar," said the Israeli premier. "I expect we will meet tomorrow and we will discuss the deal of the century and the recent regional developments."

Netanyahu was in Washington, DC on Tuesday alongside his chief rival, retired General Benny Gantz, as Trump unveiled his controversial deal dubbed the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’.

Netanyahu’s office said he would return from Washington to Tel Aviv via Moscow, something that was previously not included on his official itinerary.

The highly pro-Israel scheme offers no prescription for peace because it blatantly violates international law and strips Palestinians of their basic rights on a number of sensitive issues, including the state of al-Quds (Jerusalem), the future borders of a sovereign Palestinian state, the return of Palestinian refugees driven from their homeland, security responsibility, as well as Israeli settlements built on occupied land.

The deal also allows the occupying Israeli regime to annex the Jordan Valley and nearly all of its settlements in the occupied territories.

The plan further places al-Quds (Jerusalem) under complete Israeli control, offering the Palestinians a capital only on the eastern outskirts of the occupied city.