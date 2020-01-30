France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 30 January 2020

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit

Putin Pardons Israeli Drug smuggler Ahead of Netanyahu Visit

An Israeli-American woman Originally facing over seven years behind bars for drug smuggling in Russia has been pardoned ahead of a visit by the regime’s caretaker Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to Moscow.

France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya France blamed Turkey for sending warships and “mercenaries” to crisis-hit Libya, stressing that Ankara is breaching an agreement reached at a summit in Berlin earlier this month to halt foreign interference in the North African country.

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal US President’s so-called deal of century that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across Palestinian territories and in several other countries. The protesters have vent their anger at Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled Middle East scheme that allows the Israeli regime to consolidate its occupation of Palestinian land.

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted his army could make neighboring Pakistan ’bite the dust’ within a week – 10 days at most. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors has been rising recently over Kashmir.

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s attorney general has submitted an indictment against Premier Benjamin Netanyahu over three corruption cases after he has withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution hours before parliamentary proceedings on the subject were set to begin.

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report Michael D’ Andrea, head of US intelligence operations against Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East, reportedly wan on-board a US military plane that crashed on Monday in Afghanistan Ghazni Province that is controlled by Taliban.

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China Death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to over 100 as the official account of known cases jumping nearly 60 percent overnight in the country.

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni on Monday, but it is how many were on board, or whether anyone survived.

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday Amman is against any parts of US President’s so-called Deal of the Century that negatively affects his country.

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book US President’s former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, which have been defending Yemen against a Saudi aggression, have managed to gain ground against Riyadh-sponsored militants in Sana’a Province.

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in San Francisco, California, to protest Washington’s aggression against Iran, slamming President Donald Trump for his January 3 order to assassinate senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism Tens of thousands of people poured into streets of different cities across Australia, to protest the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which protesters say should be named Invasion Day.

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned New Delhi ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir, allowing access only to just 300 "whitelisted" websites.

Death Toll from Turkey Quakes Rises to 31 as Rescuers Pull Dozens from Rubble The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to 31 as rescue teams have been working through the night in sub-zero temperatures and pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, the country’s disaster authority said on Sunday.

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province Syrian army advances more towards a key city in the terrorist-held Idlib Province as part of a large operation, but foreign-backed militants prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridors.

Death Toll from New Virus Rises to 56 in China, Over 2,000 Infected Globally The death toll from new coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56, with 2,057 of infections detected globally, despite all containment efforts.

alwaght.com
France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Thursday 30 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
France Slams Turkey for Breaching Berlin Agreement on Libya

Alwaght- France blamed Turkey for sending warships and “mercenaries” to crisis-hit Libya, stressing that Ankara is breaching an agreement reached at a summit in Berlin earlier this month to halt foreign interference in the North African country.

 “These past few days we have seen Turkish warships accompanied by Syrian mercenaries arrive on Libyan soil. This is a serious and explicit infringement of what was agreed upon in Berlin,” the French president Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, referring to a multinational summit held in the German capital earlier this month.

Since 2014, two rival seats of power have emerged in Libya: the internationally-recognized government of Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and another group based in the eastern city of Tobruk, supported militarily by rebel forces under the command of a renegade general, Khalifa Haftar.

The rebels launched an offensive to capture the capital, Tripoli, in April last year. Despite intense fighting, they have so far failed to achieve their objective, and the offensive has stalled outside the capital.

Turkey reached a military agreement with the Libyan government recently and, on a request from Sarraj, pledged to send troops to Libya to help his government defend itself against Haftar’s attacks. While Ankara has since the Berlin summit said it would hold off the dispatch of troops to Libya, reports had already emerged of Turkey sending allied militants from Syria to the North African country.

The Berlin summit was held with the participation of leaders from Turkey, Russia, Egypt, France, Italy, Britain, and the United States, as well as Sarraj and Haftar, in the German capital on January 19 to help broker peace in Libya.

The final communiqué of the day-long summit, the first such event since 2018, called on all the parties concerned in the conflict “to redouble their efforts for a sustained suspension of hostilities, de-escalation and a permanent ceasefire.” Participants also pledged not to interfere in Libya’s internal affairs and its conflict. They also agreed to “fully respect” the arms embargo imposed on the North African country by the UN in 2011.

However, Haftar refused to sign the joint communiqué produced in Berlin.

And on Wednesday, the Turkish military said that four frigates and a refueling ship were located outside of Libya’s territorial waters in the central Mediterranean, claiming that the deployment had been made in order to support NATO operations in the region and conduct security activities for maritime trade routes.

In his Wednesday remarks, Macron said the Turkish deployment of warships and militants to Libya was a “clear violation” of what Erdogan had promised at the Berlin summit. “It is a failure to keep his word,” Macron said.

The French president also dismissed a maritime deal reached by Ankara and the Libyan government last year that would allow Turkey and Libya to have access to an economic zone despite the objections of Greece, Egypt, and Cyprus, which are situated between the two geographically.

“France supports Greece and Cyprus with regards to the sovereignty in their maritime zones and, along with our European partners, condemns Turkey’s intrusions and provocations,” Macron said, adding, “I must reiterate that the prerequisite for any political solution in Libya is the cancellation of this document.”

In response to Macron’s comments, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy claimed in a statement later on Wednesday that France itself had been the main source of “problems” in Libya since 2011, when Paris played the leading role in a military campaign by NATO that ousted Libya’s former dictator Muammar Gaddafi and when chaos spread in the country.

The statement also accused the French government of giving “unconditional support” to Haftar, accusing Paris of seeking to secure its say “on the natural resources in Libya” through that support.

For the past few weeks, Haftar has laid siege to the main oil fields in Libya, whose main income comes through exporting oil.

 

