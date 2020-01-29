Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 29 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire After months of running a vast propaganda machine to drum up support for his self-proclaimed ’Deal of the Century,’ US President Donald Trump has finally unveiled what he believes can serve as a final antidote to the bitter and brutal Israeli-Palestinian conflict that has dragged on for seven decades.

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

News

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal

US President’s so-called deal of century that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across Palestinian territories and in several other countries. The protesters have vent their anger at Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled Middle East scheme that allows the Israeli regime to consolidate its occupation of Palestinian land.

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted his army could make neighboring Pakistan ’bite the dust’ within a week – 10 days at most. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors has been rising recently over Kashmir.

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges Israeli regime’s attorney general has submitted an indictment against Premier Benjamin Netanyahu over three corruption cases after he has withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution hours before parliamentary proceedings on the subject were set to begin.

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report Michael D’ Andrea, head of US intelligence operations against Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East, reportedly wan on-board a US military plane that crashed on Monday in Afghanistan Ghazni Province that is controlled by Taliban.

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China Death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to over 100 as the official account of known cases jumping nearly 60 percent overnight in the country.

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni on Monday, but it is how many were on board, or whether anyone survived.

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday Amman is against any parts of US President’s so-called Deal of the Century that negatively affects his country.

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book US President’s former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, which have been defending Yemen against a Saudi aggression, have managed to gain ground against Riyadh-sponsored militants in Sana’a Province.

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in San Francisco, California, to protest Washington’s aggression against Iran, slamming President Donald Trump for his January 3 order to assassinate senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism Tens of thousands of people poured into streets of different cities across Australia, to protest the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which protesters say should be named Invasion Day.

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned New Delhi ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir, allowing access only to just 300 "whitelisted" websites.

Death Toll from Turkey Quakes Rises to 31 as Rescuers Pull Dozens from Rubble The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to 31 as rescue teams have been working through the night in sub-zero temperatures and pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, the country’s disaster authority said on Sunday.

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province Syrian army advances more towards a key city in the terrorist-held Idlib Province as part of a large operation, but foreign-backed militants prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridors.

Death Toll from New Virus Rises to 56 in China, Over 2,000 Infected Globally The death toll from new coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56, with 2,057 of infections detected globally, despite all containment efforts.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Israeli regime’s warplanes in yet another act of aggression against the besieged Gaza have targeted the positions of Palestinian resistance forces in the south of coastal enclave.

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days

Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal

Trump’s Pro-Israel Deal Sparks Shock, Ire

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Zionism, Declining Holocaust Myth

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces

Is Riyadh Really Changing Its Syria Policy?

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London

Iran Ready to Counter Any Threat with Defensive Arms: Minister

Discourses Leading Iraq Protest Movements

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province

Iraqis to Hold Million-Man March on Friday to Protest US Military Presence

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Cyprus Court Convicts British Woman of Lying about Being Gang-raped by Israeli Teenagers

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days

Wednesday 29 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Premier Modi Boasts Indian Army Can ‘Make Pakistan Bite Dust’ in 10 Days

Related Content

Pakistanis Protest against India’s ’Atrocities’ in Kashmir

PM Modi Becoming Netanyahu of India

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted his army could make neighboring Pakistan 'bite the dust' within a week – 10 days at most. Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors has been rising recently over Kashmir.

Maintaining that Pakistan has lost three wars but continues to wage proxy wars against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country’s armed forces will “not take more than a week to 10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust”.

Speaking at the National Cadet Corps Rally in Delhi on Tuesday, Modi lamented the “inaction” of his predecessors who were reluctant to use military force against Pakistan. He said that even when India’s top brass “asked for action,” the political leadership “would not go ahead,” but instead conducted what he called “a proxy war” with Pakistan as a law and order issue, rather than one requiring a military solution. The prime minister said he believes Pakistan would not stand a chance if a military confrontation broke out between the two.

The two regional archrivals have fought three major wars and have been involved in numerous smaller skirmishes, most of them over the disputed Kashmir region. The regional rivals last February came close to a fourth with tit-for-tat airstrikes sparked by an attack on Indian troops in Kashmir.

While India’s conventional military might is no match for Pakistan, India’s army of 1.2 million vastly outnumbers Islamabad’s 560,000 troops. Pakistan levels the playing field with its sizable arsenal of nukes.

According to estimates by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Pakistan has 140-150 warheads, while India probably “only” has around 130-140. Although India’s delivery mechanism is much more enhanced, that won’t matter much in case of an all-out war breaking out between the two, as a single strike can inflict mass casualties and result in devastating consequences for the whole region.

Indian and Pakistani politicians have been frequently using harsh language to criticize each other. However, speaking to reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said that in terms of open warfare, the rivals are “not close to a conflict right now.” He called on the international community to do more to prevent the current tensions from getting worse.

The closest India and Pakistan came to the brink of war in recent years was in February of last year, after India launched airstrikes on the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir after a Pakistan-based militant group killed dozens of Indian police on the disputed territory. While New Delhi claimed it was targeting terrorist hideouts, Islamabad denied allegations it was harboring militants and carried out retaliatory shelling.

The standoff culminated in a series of aerial dogfights that saw an Indian pilot being captured by Pakistan. Although the two countries refrained from deploying their nukes, a much-feared scenario by many, there were reports at the time that they were a hair’s breadth away from considering the option in earnest.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

India Modi Pakistan Kashmir

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China
Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House
Hundreds of Thousands Protest as French Government Adopts Pension Reform Plan
Iraqis Hold Million-Man March to Call for Expulsion of US Forces
New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Murderer of Iranian General Soleimani Killed With Spy Plane Shot Down over Afghanistan: Reports
Empty Streets of Epicenter of Coronavirus Outbreak, Wuhan
Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons at Protesters in Santiago
Thousands of Protesters Chant Death to Al Saud Slogan in Qatif City, Saudi Arabia