Outrage Flares in Palestine, Elsewhere against Trump’s Biased Deal

Alwaght- US President’s so-called deal of century that violates international law and Palestinians’ rights in every possible way has triggered Protests across Palestinian territories and in several other countries. The protesters have vent their anger at Donald Trump’s recently-unveiled Middle East scheme that allows the Israeli regime to consolidate its occupation of Palestinian land.

Hours after the plan was unveiled on Tuesday, Jordanians gathered outside the US Embassy in Amman to protest against the controversial deal dubbed the ‘Vision for Peace, Prosperity and a Brighter Future’.

Shouting “No to normalization” and “We will not recognize Israel,” the demonstrators held up banners reading, “We will drop all your deals and step on them,” “Palestine is not for sale,” “America is the head of terrorism,” “Your deal shall not pass” and “Down with the deal of the century and its godfathers.”

According to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the protesters said they will never give up Palestine and Jerusalem al-Quds, and that the so-called peace plan will definitely fail.

They also slammed Trump for attempting to further tamper with the security and stability of the region, underlining the need for the world to stand up to the “unjust” deal.

The participants further urged Arab countries not to consider the US proposal because it would end in the demise of Arabs and fuel regional tensions.

Palestinians, they added, should unite, overcome their differences, prioritize the Palestinian cause and reconcile in light of “the difficult circumstances the cause is going through.”

Similarly in Turkey, people held protests against the US initiative outside the American diplomatic missions in both Ankara and Istanbul.

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators chanting slogans and waving Palestinian and Turkish flags while marching towards the US embassy in the Turkish capital.

The rally drew in a huge crowd, with many participants holding their lit up smartphones in the air.

In Istanbul, hundreds turned out to voice support for the Palestinians.

Inside the Palestinian territories, people took to the streets to denounce the deal, which strongly favors Israel.

Israeli forces clashed with protesters in East Jerusalem al-Quds and the entrance to the West bank city of al-Bireh as well as in the cities of al-Khalil (Hebron) and Bethlehem, using tear gas against the crowds.

Reports said a total of 22 Palestinians were wounded during the clashes.

The Gaza Strip also witnessed a similar demonstration against the US deal, which denies the right of return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland.

The deal also allows Israel to annex the Jordan Valley and nearly all of its settlements in the occupied territories.

The plan further places al-Quds (Jerusalem) under complete Israeli control, offering the Palestinians a capital only on the eastern outskirts of the occupied city.

All Palestinian groups have angrily rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying “a thousand no’s” to Trump's proposed deal, which will belong in "the garbage can of history."