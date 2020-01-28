Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges

Alwaght- Israeli regime’s attorney general has submitted an indictment against Premier Benjamin Netanyahu over three corruption cases after he has withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution hours before parliamentary proceedings on the subject were set to begin.

The indictment was filed to the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) District Court on Tuesday, paving the way for Netanyahu’s trial, Haaretz reported.

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, was set to convene to discuss the formation of a committee to debate the Netanyahu’s immunity request. It is still expected to meet even after the withdrawal.

The Knesset had been widely expected to reject Netanyahu’s immunity request, which would have dealt a blow to him before the 2 March parliamentary elections – the third in less than a year. Netanyahu’s Likud party was planning to boycott Tuesday’s Knesset session.