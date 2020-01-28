CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 28 January 2020

Editor's Choice

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

News

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges

Israeli regime’s attorney general has submitted an indictment against Premier Benjamin Netanyahu over three corruption cases after he has withdrawn his request for immunity from prosecution hours before parliamentary proceedings on the subject were set to begin.

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report Michael D’ Andrea, head of US intelligence operations against Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East, reportedly wan on-board a US military plane that crashed on Monday in Afghanistan Ghazni Province that is controlled by Taliban.

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China Death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to over 100 as the official account of known cases jumping nearly 60 percent overnight in the country.

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni on Monday, but it is how many were on board, or whether anyone survived.

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday Amman is against any parts of US President’s so-called Deal of the Century that negatively affects his country.

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book US President’s former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, which have been defending Yemen against a Saudi aggression, have managed to gain ground against Riyadh-sponsored militants in Sana’a Province.

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in San Francisco, California, to protest Washington’s aggression against Iran, slamming President Donald Trump for his January 3 order to assassinate senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism Tens of thousands of people poured into streets of different cities across Australia, to protest the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which protesters say should be named Invasion Day.

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned New Delhi ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir, allowing access only to just 300 "whitelisted" websites.

Death Toll from Turkey Quakes Rises to 31 as Rescuers Pull Dozens from Rubble The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to 31 as rescue teams have been working through the night in sub-zero temperatures and pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, the country’s disaster authority said on Sunday.

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province Syrian army advances more towards a key city in the terrorist-held Idlib Province as part of a large operation, but foreign-backed militants prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridors.

Death Toll from New Virus Rises to 56 in China, Over 2,000 Infected Globally The death toll from new coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56, with 2,057 of infections detected globally, despite all containment efforts.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Israeli regime’s warplanes in yet another act of aggression against the besieged Gaza have targeted the positions of Palestinian resistance forces in the south of coastal enclave.

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

Trump ’Dictator Must Be Removed’: American Congressman The Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called Donald Trump a "dictator" on the fourth day of Senate impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that he" must be removed from office.”

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers The body of eight-year-old Palestinian boy Qais Abu Ramila, who had been missing in al-Quds (Jerusalem) since Friday, was found at the bottom of early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater amid suspicion of his murder by Israeli settlers.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Israeli Regime’s Premier Officially Indicted over Corruption Charges

How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

Zionism, Declining Holocaust Myth

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned

Discourses Leading Iraq Protest Movements

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women

From Nigeria to Yemen, UK Support for Genocide Remains Same

Iraqis to Hold Million-Man March on Friday to Protest US Military Presence

Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Lebanon Forms New Government

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

Tuesday 28 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Michael D’ Andrea, head of US intelligence operations against Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East, reportedly wan onboard  a US military plane that crashed on Monday in Afghanistan Ghazni Province that is controlled by Taliban.

Veterans Today website, has quoted Russian intelligence sources as saying that The downed plane was the mobile CIA command for Michael D’ Andrea, the most prominent figure of the CIA intelligence in the region. The notorious CIA spy is known as the Dark Prince or Ayatollah Mike.

D'Andrea is said to have led the US drone operation that assassinated top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. New York times in a June 2017 report said that "Michael D’Andrea, has a new job. He is running the C.I.A.’s Iran operations".

On January 3, General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad. The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and a group of companions. The operation was ordered and authorized by President Donald Trump.

Less than a week later, the IRGC pounded two US military bases in Iraq with ballistic missiles.

Since 2017, D’ Andrea has run the CIA’s false flag and assassination programs in the West Asia, allegedly responsible for the slaughter of 300 Iraqi demonstrators as well.

The US military has acknowledged the loss of a Bombardier/Northrop Grumman E-11A plane in central Afghanistan. They added that they have not found any “indication” that the aircraft was downed.

Reuters reported that Taliban fighters has repelled Afghan Forces they tried to reach the wreckage site.

Security forces were sent to the site immediately after receiving a report of the crash in the Deh Yak district, but were ambushed by Taliban fighters, Ghazni provincial police chief Khalid Wardak told Reuters.

“As per our information, there are four bodies and two onboard were alive and they are missing,” Wardak said, adding that the forces subsequently received an order to retreat and airborne action is to be taken instead.

 

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

CIA Michael D’ Andrea Plane Crash Soleimani Assassination

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China
Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House
Hundreds of Thousands Protest as French Government Adopts Pension Reform Plan
Iraqis Hold Million-Man March to Call for Expulsion of US Forces
New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

New Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Murderer of Iranian General Soleimani Killed With Spy Plane Shot Down over Afghanistan: Reports
Empty Streets of Epicenter of Coronavirus Outbreak, Wuhan
Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons at Protesters in Santiago
Thousands of Protesters Chant Death to Al Saud Slogan in Qatif City, Saudi Arabia