CIA’s Dark Prince Killed in US Plane Crash in Afghanistan: Report

Alwaght- Michael D’ Andrea, head of US intelligence operations against Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan, and in charge of the CIA assassination programs in the Middle East, reportedly wan onboard a US military plane that crashed on Monday in Afghanistan Ghazni Province that is controlled by Taliban.

Veterans Today website, has quoted Russian intelligence sources as saying that The downed plane was the mobile CIA command for Michael D’ Andrea, the most prominent figure of the CIA intelligence in the region. The notorious CIA spy is known as the Dark Prince or Ayatollah Mike.

D'Andrea is said to have led the US drone operation that assassinated top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. New York times in a June 2017 report said that "Michael D’Andrea, has a new job. He is running the C.I.A.’s Iran operations".

On January 3, General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps was assassinated in a US drone strike in Baghdad. The attack also claimed the lives of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and a group of companions. The operation was ordered and authorized by President Donald Trump.

Less than a week later, the IRGC pounded two US military bases in Iraq with ballistic missiles.

Since 2017, D’ Andrea has run the CIA’s false flag and assassination programs in the West Asia, allegedly responsible for the slaughter of 300 Iraqi demonstrators as well.

The US military has acknowledged the loss of a Bombardier/Northrop Grumman E-11A plane in central Afghanistan. They added that they have not found any “indication” that the aircraft was downed.

Reuters reported that Taliban fighters has repelled Afghan Forces they tried to reach the wreckage site.

Security forces were sent to the site immediately after receiving a report of the crash in the Deh Yak district, but were ambushed by Taliban fighters, Ghazni provincial police chief Khalid Wardak told Reuters.

“As per our information, there are four bodies and two onboard were alive and they are missing,” Wardak said, adding that the forces subsequently received an order to retreat and airborne action is to be taken instead.