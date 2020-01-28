Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 28 January 2020

Editor's Choice

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

News

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to over 100 as the official account of known cases jumping nearly 60 percent overnight in the country.

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni on Monday, but it is how many were on board, or whether anyone survived.

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday Amman is against any parts of US President’s so-called Deal of the Century that negatively affects his country.

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book US President’s former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, which have been defending Yemen against a Saudi aggression, have managed to gain ground against Riyadh-sponsored militants in Sana’a Province.

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in San Francisco, California, to protest Washington’s aggression against Iran, slamming President Donald Trump for his January 3 order to assassinate senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism Tens of thousands of people poured into streets of different cities across Australia, to protest the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which protesters say should be named Invasion Day.

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned New Delhi ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir, allowing access only to just 300 "whitelisted" websites.

Death Toll from Turkey Quakes Rises to 31 as Rescuers Pull Dozens from Rubble The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to 31 as rescue teams have been working through the night in sub-zero temperatures and pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, the country’s disaster authority said on Sunday.

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province Syrian army advances more towards a key city in the terrorist-held Idlib Province as part of a large operation, but foreign-backed militants prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridors.

Death Toll from New Virus Rises to 56 in China, Over 2,000 Infected Globally The death toll from new coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56, with 2,057 of infections detected globally, despite all containment efforts.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Israeli regime’s warplanes in yet another act of aggression against the besieged Gaza have targeted the positions of Palestinian resistance forces in the south of coastal enclave.

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

Trump ’Dictator Must Be Removed’: American Congressman The Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called Donald Trump a "dictator" on the fourth day of Senate impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that he" must be removed from office.”

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers The body of eight-year-old Palestinian boy Qais Abu Ramila, who had been missing in al-Quds (Jerusalem) since Friday, was found at the bottom of early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater amid suspicion of his murder by Israeli settlers.

Ex-Saudi Minister Visits Auschwitz Camp ahead of Holocaust Anniversary Former Saudi justice minister, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim bin Abdulaziz al-Issa, has visited the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland along with a Jewish group, days before Israeli regime is going to commemorate the Holocaust in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Iraqi Forces Clear Streets from Anti-Government Protesters Iraqi security forces have cleared anti-government protesters from streets and squares in Iraq’s central and southern cities on Saturday as protests over economic hardships continue in the Arab country.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned

Yemen’s Ansarullah Denies Having Role in Deadly Missile Attack in Ma’rib

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 41 in China

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

At Least 21 Killed over 1000 Injured as 6.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey

Is Riyadh Really Changing Its Syria Policy?

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

Lebanon Forms New Government

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Zarif Says Europe Submission on Iran Deal Only Whetted Trump’s Appetite

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Report

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

Tuesday 28 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

Related Content

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned

Indians Hold Massive Rally to Protest against Citizenship Law in Hyderabad

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi's unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.  

A total of six resolutions have been tabled by 150 European Union lawmakers who describes the so-called Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as discriminatory and dangerously divisive as well as a violation of India’s international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The European lawmakers blamed the Indian government for "discriminating, harassing, and prosecuting national and religious minorities and silencing opposition, human rights groups... and journalists critical of the government."

The draft under the "Relations with Asian countries" section advises the Indian authorities to "engage constructively" with the anti-CAA protesters and consider their demand of withdrawing the Citizenship law. It not only expresses "deep concern" about CAA creating legal grounds to deprive millions of Muslims of their fundamental right of equal access to citizenship.

"CAA could be used, along with the National Register of Citizens, to render many Muslim citizens stateless," the resolution added.

According to CAA, six minorities including Jain, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, Parsis, and Buddhists from three neighboring countries Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are eligible to get citizenship of India if they have lived for six years in the country. These lists exclude Muslim immigrants who have entered the country the same way as other non-Muslims immigrants. This bill amends the citizenship acts of 1995. It is the first time that India has used religion as a legal basis for determining nationality.

Europeans concerned over Kashmir

The resolution also "condemns the unilateral changes made to the status of Kashmir by India; asks both sides to implement the recommendations of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) report on Kashmir". The MEPs also criticized the security shutdown and detentions in the Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Recently, the European Parliament stood up for the people of Kashmir as was tweeted by the Government of Pakistan, “Members of European Parliament called on India to immediately put a halt to its atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir and carry out investigations into the incidents of grave human rights violations.”

Jammu and Kashmir region is now much like a military zone as all of its parts are strictly controlled by the Indian troops.

Three months ago, the Indian government stripped Kashmir of its autonomy, in place since the 1940s. India’s Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah said that it was a government decision and the next step will be altering the article 370 of the constitution that facilitates the autonomy of Kashmir. By revoking this article, Kashmir will lose its privileges for independently having a premier and parliament. 

Almost all of Kashmiris protested the move, but a heavy military deployment does not allow for gatherings. The government has lately dispatched 10,000 new troops and throttled phone and internet services there. 

After Indian independence and separation of Pakistan, the two countries struggled over Kashmir, fighting several wars. A line of control now separates India from Pakistan in Kashmir which through all years of war and tensions managed to save its autonomy. 

 

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

India Racism CAA Kashmir

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House
Hundreds of Thousands Protest as French Government Adopts Pension Reform Plan
Iraqis Hold Million-Man March to Call for Expulsion of US Forces
Indonesian Youths Print Iranian Gen Soleimani Photo on T Shirts
Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House

Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House

Empty Streets of Epicenter of Coronavirus Outbreak, Wuhan
Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons at Protesters in Santiago
Thousands of Protesters Chant Death to Al Saud Slogan in Qatif City, Saudi Arabia
Russian, Syrian Forces Hold Joint Drill in Tartus