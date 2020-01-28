New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Alwaght- Death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to over 100 as the official account of known cases jumping nearly 60 percent overnight in the country.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) said Tuesday that most of the 106 deaths were reported in the city of Wuhan, which is believed to be the epicenter of the outbreak, while the capital, Beijing, recorded its first death from the coronavirus on Monday.

NHC announced that the total number of confirmed infections had also increased to 4,515 as of Monday, up from 2,835 just a day earlier. Alarmingly, the commission said that 976 of the confirmed cases were in serious condition.

Only a total of 60 patients in China have been cured and discharged.

The virus has rapidly spread throughout China and to more than a dozen other countries, including Germany and the United States, but no fatalities have been reported overseas.

In an attempt to contain the virus, China has imposed tight transport restrictions in several cities and extended the Lunar New Year national holiday to February 2.

Beijing Public Transport Group also announced that it would halt the majority of bus services from Wuhan into neighboring Hebei Province starting on Tuesday, according to a statement published on its official Weibo account.

Also on Tuesday, the Chinese Education Ministry said the spring semester for schools and universities nationwide would be delayed. It didn’t give a resumption date.

Philippines, Kazakhstan halt visas on arrivals for Chinese

The Philippines and Kazakhstan have meanwhile suspended issuing tourist visas on arrival to Chinese citizens.

Jaime Morente, the head of Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration, said in a statement on Tuesday, “We are taking this proactive measure to slow down travel, and possibly help prevent the entry” of the virus.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Shukhrat Nuryshev also announced that his country had stopped issuing electronic visas to Chinese nationals on arrival and will require medical certificates from those seeking visas.

Many other countries have started screening measures at their ports of entry from China as well.