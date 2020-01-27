How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 28 January 2020

Editor's Choice

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir The European Parliament is expected to vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s provocative citizenship law, which they say it could "create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering." The five-page resolution that will be presented during the plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels next week also rebukes the New Delhi’s unilateral changes to the status of Kashmir which removed the special constitutional status of the Muslim-populated region.

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

News

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Death toll from the new coronavirus in China has risen to over 100 as the official account of known cases jumping nearly 60 percent overnight in the country.

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports A passenger plane has crashed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni on Monday, but it is how many were on board, or whether anyone survived.

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday Amman is against any parts of US President’s so-called Deal of the Century that negatively affects his country.

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book US President’s former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, which have been defending Yemen against a Saudi aggression, have managed to gain ground against Riyadh-sponsored militants in Sana’a Province.

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in San Francisco, California, to protest Washington’s aggression against Iran, slamming President Donald Trump for his January 3 order to assassinate senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism Tens of thousands of people poured into streets of different cities across Australia, to protest the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which protesters say should be named Invasion Day.

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned New Delhi ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir, allowing access only to just 300 "whitelisted" websites.

Death Toll from Turkey Quakes Rises to 31 as Rescuers Pull Dozens from Rubble The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to 31 as rescue teams have been working through the night in sub-zero temperatures and pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, the country’s disaster authority said on Sunday.

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province Syrian army advances more towards a key city in the terrorist-held Idlib Province as part of a large operation, but foreign-backed militants prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridors.

Death Toll from New Virus Rises to 56 in China, Over 2,000 Infected Globally The death toll from new coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56, with 2,057 of infections detected globally, despite all containment efforts.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Israeli regime’s warplanes in yet another act of aggression against the besieged Gaza have targeted the positions of Palestinian resistance forces in the south of coastal enclave.

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

Trump ’Dictator Must Be Removed’: American Congressman The Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called Donald Trump a "dictator" on the fourth day of Senate impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that he" must be removed from office.”

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers The body of eight-year-old Palestinian boy Qais Abu Ramila, who had been missing in al-Quds (Jerusalem) since Friday, was found at the bottom of early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater amid suspicion of his murder by Israeli settlers.

Ex-Saudi Minister Visits Auschwitz Camp ahead of Holocaust Anniversary Former Saudi justice minister, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim bin Abdulaziz al-Issa, has visited the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland along with a Jewish group, days before Israeli regime is going to commemorate the Holocaust in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Iraqi Forces Clear Streets from Anti-Government Protesters Iraqi security forces have cleared anti-government protesters from streets and squares in Iraq’s central and southern cities on Saturday as protests over economic hardships continue in the Arab country.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book

European MPs Slam India over Citizenship Law, Kashmir

New Coronavirus’ Death Toll Surpasses 100, Over 4,500 Infected in China

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned

Yemen’s Ansarullah Denies Having Role in Deadly Missile Attack in Ma’rib

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 41 in China

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

At Least 21 Killed over 1000 Injured as 6.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey

Is Riyadh Really Changing Its Syria Policy?

US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports

Lebanon Forms New Government

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Zarif Says Europe Submission on Iran Deal Only Whetted Trump’s Appetite

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?

Tuesday 28 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How Is Azerbaijan’s Election Atmosphere?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- After the dissolution of the Azerbaijan parliament on December 2, the competition among the political parties to lead in the sixth parliamentary election has intensified. The announcement of early elections and the preceding reshuffle of the cabinet signal a new political shift starting from 2018 has come to the country. 

Parliament dissolution 

Azerbaijan holds its elections every 5 years. The normal date for the next general election was November 2020. However, on November 28, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) called on President Ilham Aliyev to dissolve the parliament. According to the national constitution, the state has 60 days after the dissolution of the parliament to hold elections. The elections, thus, are scheduled to be held on February 9. 

Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of YAP Ali Ahmadov commented on the reason behind the dissolution saying that the ruling party saw the parliament incompliant with the reform policies of the president who, he said, pushed for engaging the younger generation into the politics and administration of the country. He added that the reforms led by President Aliyev should not be driven out of the legislation.

The remarks given as a justification to the recent changes have not been very much welcomed by affirmative approaches, with many of the political sides and experts arguing that the changes and new elections are meant to strengthen the position of Mehriban Aliyva, the first lady and Vice-president of Azerbaijan. 

The opposition parties have disparaged Aliyev and the ruling party for the recent changes. Ali Karimli, the chief of Popular Front Party, said that the parliament was dissolved with prior plans so that they can hold a fully engineered election and repress the participation. He continued that protesting voters are growing larger in number day by day and there should not be the expectation of reforms from the early elections because they will definitely not be free. 

In 2009, Aliyev removed the two-term limitation for president and in 2016 extended the presidential term from 5 years to 7 years. A large number of political activists were sent to jail under his presidency. He also brought forward the presidential elections in 2018 for six months. All these measures have formed a face of him among the Azerbaijanis largely autocratic. The opposition groups say that the parliament dissolution is also aimed at reinforcing his authoritarian rule. 

Not much warm and competitive elections 

The country held its last parliamentary election in 2015. According to a report published by Central Election Commission, 1,622 candidates have registered to join the race for parliamentary seats. 20 political parties and organizations said they are preparing to take part in the election. However, two large opposition parties, Popular Front Party and National Council of Democratic Forces, have said they boycott the vote. Karimli said that the election law has many restrictive items and does not comply with international standards. He further blasted the “regime” control over the commissions holding and supervising the elections. Karimli also blamed the government for destroying independent media, as he blamed the lack of a right for protest gatherings. 

“There are more than 100 political prisoners, the opposition activists and politicians are under heavy pressures, there is no competitive atmosphere among the political parties and a policing regime is ruling the whole country,” Karimli was quoted as saying. 

While some parts of the opposition body boycott the elections, others, like Musavat Party and Party of Hope, find participation as the most efficient way to fight the authoritarianism of the ruling circle. The ruling party which secured 74 seats in the previous election now also hopes to win the majority. Ahmadov in a television interview said the ruling party is able to save its majority in the parliament. He added that Aliyev, who also is the secretary-general of the YAP, is hopeful that the candidates named by the party will gain the majority of the votes in the upcoming elections. 

The New Azerbaijan Party, which was founded in 1992 by Heydar Aliyev, bases its ideology on the centrality of the law, secularism, and nationalism. The central concentration of the party in the February election is the economy. 

Aliyev owes his popularity over the years of his rule to the oil princes and oil exports. According to the World Bank reports, over the past 20 years oil has been a decisive factor in the Azerbaijani national economy, pushing up the gross domestic product (GDP) to $66 billion from 6 billion in 2014. This jump in the GDP is attributed to the astuteness of Aliyev rather than to the high oil prices. The president has now taken new steps for political changes in which the economy takes a center stage. 

In October last year, the president accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov and appointed longtime ally and advisor Ali Asadov in a step towards completing one of the important puzzles of economic moves. As Aliyev and his allies control the presidency and the municipalities, they take a long step towards winning the majority in the new parliament. 

On the other side, the opposition lacks the crucial alliance and unanimity to defeat the ruling party. Iqbal Agazade, the leader of the opposition Party of Hope, said that he will emphasize on strategic cooperation instead of electoral alliance. Other important parties like Popular Front Party and National Council of Democratic Forces have chosen not to join the race and boycott it. In October, Fuad Gahramanli, the deputy secretary-general of Popular Front Party, resigned from his position has his family disputes were given media publicity and circulated online, afflicting damage to the position of the party in the politics. All of the developments have moved in a way giving the ruling party potential victory in the elections.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Azerbaijan Elections Aliyev Party Opposition

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House
Hundreds of Thousands Protest as French Government Adopts Pension Reform Plan
Iraqis Hold Million-Man March to Call for Expulsion of US Forces
Indonesian Youths Print Iranian Gen Soleimani Photo on T Shirts
Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House

Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House

Empty Streets of Epicenter of Coronavirus Outbreak, Wuhan
Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons at Protesters in Santiago
Thousands of Protesters Chant Death to Al Saud Slogan in Qatif City, Saudi Arabia
Russian, Syrian Forces Hold Joint Drill in Tartus