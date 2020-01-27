Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 January 2020

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC's Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump's Controversial Plan

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday Amman is against any parts of US President’s so-called Deal of the Century that negatively affects his country.

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book US President’s former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, which have been defending Yemen against a Saudi aggression, have managed to gain ground against Riyadh-sponsored militants in Sana’a Province.

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in San Francisco, California, to protest Washington’s aggression against Iran, slamming President Donald Trump for his January 3 order to assassinate senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism Tens of thousands of people poured into streets of different cities across Australia, to protest the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which protesters say should be named Invasion Day.

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned New Delhi ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir, allowing access only to just 300 "whitelisted" websites.

Death Toll from Turkey Quakes Rises to 31 as Rescuers Pull Dozens from Rubble The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to 31 as rescue teams have been working through the night in sub-zero temperatures and pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, the country’s disaster authority said on Sunday.

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province Syrian army advances more towards a key city in the terrorist-held Idlib Province as part of a large operation, but foreign-backed militants prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridors.

Death Toll from New Virus Rises to 56 in China, Over 2,000 Infected Globally The death toll from new coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56, with 2,057 of infections detected globally, despite all containment efforts.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Israeli regime’s warplanes in yet another act of aggression against the besieged Gaza have targeted the positions of Palestinian resistance forces in the south of coastal enclave.

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

Trump ’Dictator Must Be Removed’: American Congressman The Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called Donald Trump a "dictator" on the fourth day of Senate impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that he" must be removed from office.”

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers The body of eight-year-old Palestinian boy Qais Abu Ramila, who had been missing in al-Quds (Jerusalem) since Friday, was found at the bottom of early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater amid suspicion of his murder by Israeli settlers.

Ex-Saudi Minister Visits Auschwitz Camp ahead of Holocaust Anniversary Former Saudi justice minister, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim bin Abdulaziz al-Issa, has visited the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland along with a Jewish group, days before Israeli regime is going to commemorate the Holocaust in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Iraqi Forces Clear Streets from Anti-Government Protesters Iraqi security forces have cleared anti-government protesters from streets and squares in Iraq’s central and southern cities on Saturday as protests over economic hardships continue in the Arab country.

Iranian Company Developing World’s Largest Gas Field after Foreigners Withdrawal Iran’s oil minister said on Saturday the country’s Petropars will develop phase 11 of South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, after the withdrawal of French oil major Total and the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) due to the US unilateral sanctions.

US Senator Seeks to Declassify Report on Khashoggi’s Murder in Saudi Consulate An American Senator vowed on Friday to compel the US intelligence chief to release information about the brutal murder of Saudi journal Jamal Khashoggi if Trump’s administration does not produce a report on the killing before the end of his impeachment trial.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
alwaght.com
Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book

Monday 27 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book
Alwaght- US President's former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

The president’s statement as described by Bolton could undercut a key element of his impeachment defense: that the holdup in aid was separate from Trump’s requests that Ukraine announce investigations into his perceived enemies, including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son Hunter Biden, who had worked for a Ukrainian energy firm while his father was in office.

However, President Trump instantly weighed in, tweeting, half the message capitalized, that he “NEVER TOLD” Bolton the Ukraine aid was tied to any investigations into Democrats - something, he stressed, proved by both the July phone call transcripts and Ukraine’s reply:

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the...

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

...transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems. Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations...

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Over dozens of pages, Bolton reportedly depicted how the Ukraine affair had been unfolding over several months until he left the White House in September, describing “not only the president’s private disparagement of Ukraine” but also the way some senior cabinet officials, including Mike Pompeo, have publicly tried to distance themselves from involvement.

It is not clear if the edition has itself obtained and reviewed the potentially soon-to-be-published book, the drafts of which he has reportedly circulated among his close associates. However, Bolton’s account was generally “described by multiple people", the edition noted.

Bolton also reportedly said that after Trump's July phone call with the president of Ukraine, he talked to Attorney General William P. Barr about his concerns regarding Rudy Giuliani, who saw eye to eye with the president on Ukraine, and allegedly told Barr that the president had mentioned him on the call. However, a spokeswoman for Barr denied that he had learned of the call from Bolton, with the Justice Department noting he learned about it only in mid-August.

The NY Times story has it that the president’s statement - through Bolton’s lens, might undermine the whole  of POTUS Trump’s impeachment defense, the essential element of which being that suspension of aid and request to investigate ex-Vice President Biden and his son, who worked in Ukraine, for presumed corruption were not in any way connected.

Bolton’s lawyer blamed the White House for the disclosure of the book’s contents. “It is clear, regrettably, from the New York Times article published today that the pre-publication review process has been corrupted and that information has been disclosed by persons other than those properly involved in reviewing the manuscript,” the lawyer, Charles J. Cooper, said Sunday night.

He confirmed they had sent a copy of the book to the White House on Dec. 30 — 12 days after Mr. Trump was impeached by House Democrats  - for review for classified information, adding though that Bolton believed it contained no sensitive in terms of national security data.

Mexico Breaks Up Migrant Caravan, Pleasing White House

