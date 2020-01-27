Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 January 2020

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC's Anti Iranian Ban

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump's Controversial Plan

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump's Controversial Plan

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said on Sunday Amman is against any parts of US President’s so-called Deal of the Century that negatively affects his country.

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book US President’s former national security adviser said Donald Trump has told him in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until Kiev helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, The New York Times reported citing an unpublished manuscript by John Bolton.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, which have been defending Yemen against a Saudi aggression, have managed to gain ground against Riyadh-sponsored militants in Sana’a Province.

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in San Francisco, California, to protest Washington’s aggression against Iran, slamming President Donald Trump for his January 3 order to assassinate senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism Tens of thousands of people poured into streets of different cities across Australia, to protest the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which protesters say should be named Invasion Day.

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned New Delhi ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir, allowing access only to just 300 "whitelisted" websites.

Death Toll from Turkey Quakes Rises to 31 as Rescuers Pull Dozens from Rubble The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to 31 as rescue teams have been working through the night in sub-zero temperatures and pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, the country’s disaster authority said on Sunday.

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province Syrian army advances more towards a key city in the terrorist-held Idlib Province as part of a large operation, but foreign-backed militants prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridors.

Death Toll from New Virus Rises to 56 in China, Over 2,000 Infected Globally The death toll from new coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56, with 2,057 of infections detected globally, despite all containment efforts.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Israeli regime’s warplanes in yet another act of aggression against the besieged Gaza have targeted the positions of Palestinian resistance forces in the south of coastal enclave.

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

Trump ’Dictator Must Be Removed’: American Congressman The Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called Donald Trump a "dictator" on the fourth day of Senate impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that he" must be removed from office.”

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers The body of eight-year-old Palestinian boy Qais Abu Ramila, who had been missing in al-Quds (Jerusalem) since Friday, was found at the bottom of early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater amid suspicion of his murder by Israeli settlers.

Ex-Saudi Minister Visits Auschwitz Camp ahead of Holocaust Anniversary Former Saudi justice minister, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim bin Abdulaziz al-Issa, has visited the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland along with a Jewish group, days before Israeli regime is going to commemorate the Holocaust in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Iraqi Forces Clear Streets from Anti-Government Protesters Iraqi security forces have cleared anti-government protesters from streets and squares in Iraq’s central and southern cities on Saturday as protests over economic hardships continue in the Arab country.

Iranian Company Developing World’s Largest Gas Field after Foreigners Withdrawal Iran’s oil minister said on Saturday the country’s Petropars will develop phase 11 of South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, after the withdrawal of French oil major Total and the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) due to the US unilateral sanctions.

US Senator Seeks to Declassify Report on Khashoggi’s Murder in Saudi Consulate An American Senator vowed on Friday to compel the US intelligence chief to release information about the brutal murder of Saudi journal Jamal Khashoggi if Trump’s administration does not produce a report on the killing before the end of his impeachment trial.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Trump Sought to Withhold Ukraine Aid Until Bidens’ Probe: Bolton Book

Iraq’s “Million-Man” March: What Are The Implications?

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal

Palestinians, Jordan King Slam Trump’s Controversial Plan

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Iraqi Kurds And US Expulsion Riddle

Iraqis to Hold Million-Man March on Friday to Protest US Military Presence

Zarif Says Europe Submission on Iran Deal Only Whetted Trump’s Appetite

Discourses Leading Iraq Protest Movements

In the Name of “Security” Retreating US Gives Israel Billions More in Military Funding

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London

Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region

Is Riyadh Really Changing Its Syria Policy?

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit

Yemen’s Ansarullah Denies Having Role in Deadly Missile Attack in Ma’rib

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

US Criticized at UN Security Council Meeting for Assassinating Iran’s Gen. Soleimani

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Iran, Russia Blame West for Disturbing Peace in West Asia

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

Iraq’s “Million-Man” March: What Are The Implications?

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Alwaght- At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

AFP news agency citing a security source said three rockets "directly hit the US embassy". One slammed into a cafeteria at dinner time, it added.

A US official told CNN that one person was injured in the attack, but that the injury was minor and the individual had since returned to duty.

The security situation remains tense,” added the unidentified spokesperson, pointing to persisting “threat” by local armed groups.

The US is calling on the government of Iraq "to fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities," the official further underlined while noting that the department will not make further comment on the security situation in Baghdad.

It was the third such attack on the US embassy this month but was the first time the complex had been directly hit.

The US State Department says there have been more than 14 attacks on American personnel based in Iraq, accusing “Iranian government or militias backed by Tehran.” The fervently anti-Iran Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has become notorious for making false allegations to demonize Tehran and justify harsh US actions against it.

Meanwhile, earlier reports pointed to as many as five rockets targeting the US embassy in Baghdad’s heavily-fortified Green Zone, with other reports saying that three rockets had hit the compound directly.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is while Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has condemned the attack and ordered a probe into the incident amid growing demands across the nation for immediate withdrawal of thousands of US forces in the Arab country and the closure of their military bases throughout Iraq.

Abdul-Mahdi further announced that Baghdad was "committed to protecting all diplomatic missions and taking all necessary measures to achieve this."

The American embassy in Baghdad -- the world's largest -- lies within the fortified neighborhood, also known as the International Zone, which is surrounded by concrete walls.

The development came two days after nearly a million Iraqis took part in a huge march in the streets of Baghdad to demand immediate withdrawal of all US forces from the country. The massive rally came after influential cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called on Iraqis to stage "a million-strong, peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations."

Also on Friday, a senior official of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) issued a statement warning the US president to voluntarily order the withdrawal of US troops from the country before being forced out.

“Today all Iraqis, men and women, have poured out onto the streets to send out one clear message to the whole world: There is no place for foreign forces to be present on the Iraqi soil. Thanks to all Iraqis who heeded the call to attend the demonstration and participated in it. Thanks to the support offered by politicians, tribal figures, academics as well as journalists,”  Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, which is part of the PMU, said in the statement.

Nearly 5,200 US troops still remain in Iraq while the Iraqi parliament voted earlier this month to expel all American forces from the terror-ravaged country.

This is while US President Donald Trump has refused to discuss the troop withdrawal with Iraq’s acting Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi, threatening instead to illegally seize some $35 billion of Iraqi oil revenues held in a bank account in New York.

The January 3 US assassination of the Middle East's most prominent anti-terror commander General Soleimani prompted tens of millions in Iraq, Iran, India, Pakistan and elsewhere to take to the streets and vent their anger at the hawkish US government.

Iranians also turned out in massive numbers, unmatched in its history, to honor the charismatic commander – revered for his reputation as the leading hunter of Daesh (ISIL) terrorists across the region -- and demand what they described as “hard revenge.”

Iran’s military forces responded to American terror killing of Iranian and Iraqi officials by pounding two US military bases in Iraq with a volley of precision-guided missiles that sent ripples throughout the world.

