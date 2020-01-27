Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 27 January 2020

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban

The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

Three Rockets Hit US Embassy in Baghdad

At least three rocket has struck the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Sunday evening.

Trump’s Palestine Plan ‘Booster Shot’ for Netanyahu ‘Desperate’ Campaign New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

Ansarullah Gains Ground in Sana’a, Pro-Saudi Militants Claim Tactical Withdrawal Fighters from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, which have been defending Yemen against a Saudi aggression, have managed to gain ground against Riyadh-sponsored militants in Sana’a Province.

Protesters Warn against War with Iran in San Francisco Hundreds of people have taken to the streets in San Francisco, California, to protest Washington’s aggression against Iran, slamming President Donald Trump for his January 3 order to assassinate senior Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Baghdad, Press TV reported.

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism Tens of thousands of people poured into streets of different cities across Australia, to protest the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which protesters say should be named Invasion Day.

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned New Delhi ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir, allowing access only to just 300 "whitelisted" websites.

Death Toll from Turkey Quakes Rises to 31 as Rescuers Pull Dozens from Rubble The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to 31 as rescue teams have been working through the night in sub-zero temperatures and pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, the country’s disaster authority said on Sunday.

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province Syrian army advances more towards a key city in the terrorist-held Idlib Province as part of a large operation, but foreign-backed militants prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridors.

Death Toll from New Virus Rises to 56 in China, Over 2,000 Infected Globally The death toll from new coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56, with 2,057 of infections detected globally, despite all containment efforts.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Israeli regime’s warplanes in yet another act of aggression against the besieged Gaza have targeted the positions of Palestinian resistance forces in the south of coastal enclave.

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

Trump ’Dictator Must Be Removed’: American Congressman The Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called Donald Trump a "dictator" on the fourth day of Senate impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that he" must be removed from office.”

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers The body of eight-year-old Palestinian boy Qais Abu Ramila, who had been missing in al-Quds (Jerusalem) since Friday, was found at the bottom of early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater amid suspicion of his murder by Israeli settlers.

Ex-Saudi Minister Visits Auschwitz Camp ahead of Holocaust Anniversary Former Saudi justice minister, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim bin Abdulaziz al-Issa, has visited the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland along with a Jewish group, days before Israeli regime is going to commemorate the Holocaust in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Iraqi Forces Clear Streets from Anti-Government Protesters Iraqi security forces have cleared anti-government protesters from streets and squares in Iraq’s central and southern cities on Saturday as protests over economic hardships continue in the Arab country.

Iranian Company Developing World’s Largest Gas Field after Foreigners Withdrawal Iran’s oil minister said on Saturday the country’s Petropars will develop phase 11 of South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, after the withdrawal of French oil major Total and the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) due to the US unilateral sanctions.

US Senator Seeks to Declassify Report on Khashoggi’s Murder in Saudi Consulate An American Senator vowed on Friday to compel the US intelligence chief to release information about the brutal murder of Saudi journal Jamal Khashoggi if Trump’s administration does not produce a report on the killing before the end of his impeachment trial.

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women Myanmarese military shelled a village belonging to minority Rohingya Muslims on Saturday, killing at least two women, one pregnant, and injuring seven others.

Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 41 in China Chinese government confirmed 15 more people were killed by the new coronavirus in the Wuhan province at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has now infected more than 1,000 people globally, rising the death toll from pandemic to 41.

Trump's Palestine Plan 'Booster Shot' for Netanyahu 'Desperate' Campaign

Monday 27 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump's Palestine Plan 'Booster Shot' for Netanyahu 'Desperate' Campaign
Alwaght- New York Times revealed on Sunday US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign.

According to the American daily, the plan, for which the Israeli premier is set to meet with Trump in the White House on Monday and Tuesday, is “mainly a booster shot for Mr. Netanyahu’s desperate campaign to stay in power.”

Netanyahu’s rival Benny Gantz is also set to meet with the US president separately.

The Israeli prime minister has vowed to “make history” by the plan, about which Trump has been haranguing since his own campaign days for the US 2016 presidential election.

This is while no Palestinians are supposed to take part in the in the plan, clearly because the US now recognizes Jerusalem al-Quds  as the Israeli capital.

On the other hand Trump is meddling with the  Israeli election, apparently in favor of Netanyahu.

 “For him to do this in the middle of an Israeli election, without any Palestinian participation and with no intention to follow up with any of the participants, shows this is not a peace plan at all,” said Martin S. Indyk, who served as special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations under President Barack Obama. “It is a farce from start to finish.”

Trump has been bragging about clinching a deal between Tel Aviv and Palestinians, who are under daily aggression by the Israeli regime. In the meanwhile, he has proven to be one of the most pro-Israeli presidents in US history.

Trump put his Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in charge of the bringing about peace. His ambassador to Israel is also a bankruptcy lawyer with ties to the Jewish settlers, who illegally live on Palestinian lands.

A high-ranking Palestinian official has threatened that the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority would withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords if Trump unveils his so-called deal.

Trump said on January 23 he will release the long-delayed plan for peace before a meeting in Washington next week with Netanyahu and his rival.

 

