  Sunday 26 January 2020

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Iraq's Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Iraq’s Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

10,000s Rally to Oppose Australia Day Which Marks Start of British Colonialism Tens of thousands of people poured into streets of different cities across Australia, to protest the celebration of Australia Day on January 26, which protesters say should be named Invasion Day.

India Allows Limited Access to Internet in Kashmir, Social Media Banned New Delhi ordered the restoration of low-speed mobile internet in Indian-controlled Kashmir, allowing access only to just 300 "whitelisted" websites.

Death Toll from Turkey Quakes Rises to 31 as Rescuers Pull Dozens from Rubble The death toll from Turkey’s earthquake rose to 31 as rescue teams have been working through the night in sub-zero temperatures and pulled 45 people from collapsed buildings, the country’s disaster authority said on Sunday.

Syrian Army Advances towards Terrorist-Held City in Idlib Province Syrian army advances more towards a key city in the terrorist-held Idlib Province as part of a large operation, but foreign-backed militants prevent civilians from leaving through humanitarian corridors.

Death Toll from New Virus Rises to 56 in China, Over 2,000 Infected Globally The death toll from new coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 56, with 2,057 of infections detected globally, despite all containment efforts.

Israeli Regime Strikes Besieged Gaza Israeli regime’s warplanes in yet another act of aggression against the besieged Gaza have targeted the positions of Palestinian resistance forces in the south of coastal enclave.

Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

Trump ’Dictator Must Be Removed’: American Congressman The Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called Donald Trump a "dictator" on the fourth day of Senate impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that he" must be removed from office.”

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers The body of eight-year-old Palestinian boy Qais Abu Ramila, who had been missing in al-Quds (Jerusalem) since Friday, was found at the bottom of early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater amid suspicion of his murder by Israeli settlers.

Ex-Saudi Minister Visits Auschwitz Camp ahead of Holocaust Anniversary Former Saudi justice minister, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim bin Abdulaziz al-Issa, has visited the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland along with a Jewish group, days before Israeli regime is going to commemorate the Holocaust in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Iraqi Forces Clear Streets from Anti-Government Protesters Iraqi security forces have cleared anti-government protesters from streets and squares in Iraq’s central and southern cities on Saturday as protests over economic hardships continue in the Arab country.

Iranian Company Developing World’s Largest Gas Field after Foreigners Withdrawal Iran’s oil minister said on Saturday the country’s Petropars will develop phase 11 of South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, after the withdrawal of French oil major Total and the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) due to the US unilateral sanctions.

US Senator Seeks to Declassify Report on Khashoggi’s Murder in Saudi Consulate An American Senator vowed on Friday to compel the US intelligence chief to release information about the brutal murder of Saudi journal Jamal Khashoggi if Trump’s administration does not produce a report on the killing before the end of his impeachment trial.

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women Myanmarese military shelled a village belonging to minority Rohingya Muslims on Saturday, killing at least two women, one pregnant, and injuring seven others.

Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 41 in China Chinese government confirmed 15 more people were killed by the new coronavirus in the Wuhan province at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has now infected more than 1,000 people globally, rising the death toll from pandemic to 41.

At Least 21 Killed over 1000 Injured as 6.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey A 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 1,015.

Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill Hundreds of thousands of French Protesters rallied on Friday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented details of a controversial pension reform bill to cabinet ministers.

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces Iraqi people held million-man march in capital on Friday, calling for expulsion of American forces from the Arab country following US regime’s assassination deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as well as Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International airport.

Europe to Tolerate Iran’s Nuclear Deal Suspension Steps: Report European signatories to Iran nuclear deal reportedly will avoid triggering sanctions against the Islamic republic and tolerate Tehran’s suspension of its 2015 nuclear deal commitments

Iraq's Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Sunday 26 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq's Sadr Calls for New Round of Anti-US Protests

Alwaght- Prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr has called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities.

In a statement released, today, the Sadrist Movement leader said “To the patriotic people who reject the American occupation and others … We call on you today, Sunday, to protest against the American embassy and its followers.”

He explained, “That vigil will be at six in the evening in the places of the Friday prayers in the provinces,” noting that “the stand in Najaf will be near the bridges of the twentieth revolution.”

The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, witnessed a massive demonstration on Friday that was organized by the Sadrist Movement’s leader earlier in the week.

The call for new anti-US demonstrations comes only tow day after the Iraqi People held million-man march in capital on Friday, calling for expulsion of American forces from the Arab country following US regime’s assassination deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as well as Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International airport.

Sayyed Sadiq al-Hashemi, the director of the Iraqi Center for Studies, said more than 2.5 million took part in the demonstrations.

On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of a resolution calling for the expulsion of all foreign forces after the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The massive rally came after influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called on Iraqis to stage "a million-strong, peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations".

Sadr issued a statement on Friday calling for US bases to be shut down and Iraqi airspace closed to US warplanes and surveillance aircraft.

He warned that US presence in the country will be dealt with as an occupying force if Washington does not agree with Iraqi demands to withdraw for the country.

In a message delivered through a representative at Friday prayer in the holy city of Karbala, top cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani also urged Iraqi political groups to do what is needed to the safeguard the country's sovereignty.

He called on Iraqi groups to stand united, far from any foreign influence in countering the dangers which threaten the country.

On Thursday ahead of the planned rallies, Sadr called on Iraqis to mobilize and defend the country's independence and sovereignty.

"Oh women, men and youth of the country, the time is now upon us to defend the country, its sovereignty and dependence," Sadr said in a tweet.

"Spread the word of an independent future Iraq that will be ruled by the righteous; an Iraq which will not know of corruption nor aggression" he added, calling on Iraqis to expel the "tyrants".

Various Iraqi resistance groups affiliated with the country's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have also backed the anti-American rally.

 

Iraq Muqtada Sadr US Protests

