Supporters of Julian Assange Protest Outside Prison in London

  Sunday 26 January 2020

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

Trump ’Dictator Must Be Removed’: American Congressman The Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called Donald Trump a "dictator" on the fourth day of Senate impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that he" must be removed from office.”

Palestinian Boy Found Dead amid Suspension of Being Kidnapped by Israeli Settlers The body of eight-year-old Palestinian boy Qais Abu Ramila, who had been missing in al-Quds (Jerusalem) since Friday, was found at the bottom of early Saturday morning in a reservoir of rainwater amid suspicion of his murder by Israeli settlers.

Ex-Saudi Minister Visits Auschwitz Camp ahead of Holocaust Anniversary Former Saudi justice minister, Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Karim bin Abdulaziz al-Issa, has visited the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz in Poland along with a Jewish group, days before Israeli regime is going to commemorate the Holocaust in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Iraqi Forces Clear Streets from Anti-Government Protesters Iraqi security forces have cleared anti-government protesters from streets and squares in Iraq’s central and southern cities on Saturday as protests over economic hardships continue in the Arab country.

Iranian Company Developing World’s Largest Gas Field after Foreigners Withdrawal Iran’s oil minister said on Saturday the country’s Petropars will develop phase 11 of South Pars, the world’s largest gas field, after the withdrawal of French oil major Total and the China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) due to the US unilateral sanctions.

US Senator Seeks to Declassify Report on Khashoggi’s Murder in Saudi Consulate An American Senator vowed on Friday to compel the US intelligence chief to release information about the brutal murder of Saudi journal Jamal Khashoggi if Trump’s administration does not produce a report on the killing before the end of his impeachment trial.

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women Myanmarese military shelled a village belonging to minority Rohingya Muslims on Saturday, killing at least two women, one pregnant, and injuring seven others.

Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 41 in China Chinese government confirmed 15 more people were killed by the new coronavirus in the Wuhan province at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has now infected more than 1,000 people globally, rising the death toll from pandemic to 41.

At Least 21 Killed over 1000 Injured as 6.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey A 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 1,015.

Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill Hundreds of thousands of French Protesters rallied on Friday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented details of a controversial pension reform bill to cabinet ministers.

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces Iraqi people held million-man march in capital on Friday, calling for expulsion of American forces from the Arab country following US regime’s assassination deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as well as Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International airport.

Europe to Tolerate Iran’s Nuclear Deal Suspension Steps: Report European signatories to Iran nuclear deal reportedly will avoid triggering sanctions against the Islamic republic and tolerate Tehran’s suspension of its 2015 nuclear deal commitments

Iran Ready to Counter Any Threat with Defensive Arms: Minister Iranian Defense Minister said the Islamic Republic is determined to respond to any possible threat with its quality defensive weapons

Iraqis to Hold Million-Man March on Friday to Protest US Military Presence Millions of Iraqi people are set to take part in a mass rally against the US military presence in their homeland on Friday amid a fresh wave of public anger triggered by a recent meeting between President Barham Salih and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Press TV reported.

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force The US regime has threatened Iran with yet another act of state terrorism, with the US special representative for Iran saying Pentagon will assassinate the successor of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as well if he follows in the path of the martyred general.

Zarif Says Europe Submission on Iran Deal Only Whetted Trump’s Appetite Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday the European states’ submission to US President’s domineering tactics on the Iran nuclear deal only worked to “whet his appetite”, presenting Donald Trump’s renewed threat of slapping trade tariffs on Europe’s auto industry as evidence.

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial The US Senate’s Republicans have voted down on Tuesday 11 Democratic proposals for amendments to the rules of Donald Trump’s impeachment process, including the rejection of subpoenas for ex-national security adviser John Bolton and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to give testimony on the Ukraine scandal.

Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region Iran has rebuked South Korea for misnaming the Persian Gulf and sending a military mission to the waters south of Iran under pressure from the US.

Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border Israeli regime forces shot and killed three Palestinian youths on Tuesday near the border besieged Gaza’s border.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have braved the bone-chilling weather since the early hours of morning to assemble outside the high-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London, Press TV reported.

They have all gathered here calling for the freedom of a man they say speaks for all of them and is being punished for telling the truth.

The 48-year-old journalist was arrested in April last year after he was expelled from the Ecuadorian embassy, where he had sought asylum for seven years. He is facing extradition to the US on charges related to the leak of classified documents.

Today, there was a new development, a glimmer of hope. Assange was moved out of solitary confinement into the prison’s medical wing with other inmates. Wikileaks’ Joseph Farrell has described it as a huge victory for Assange’s legal team and campaigners. But concern for his health and his future is growing, and the latest video coming out of the prison has only confirmed these concerns.

Campaigners say Assange should not be in prison at all, that he is a publisher and a journalist whose only crime is journalism, that the powers that want him do so because he exposed their outrageous war crimes. And the likelihood of his extradition case being heard in a court adjoining Belmarsh has fueled concerns among them that Mr. Assange may not get a fair hearing.

The absence of the mainstream media channels is instantly evident. The 48-year-old Australian is detained in a country that, according to Reporters without Borders, is one of the worst environments for press freedom in Western Europe.

The US was catapulted into a worldwide diplomatic crisis after the whistle-blower website released 250,000 classified cables in 2010, among them one document showing Arab leaders privately urging the US for an airstrike on Iran. Ten years on, the man who had the courage to publish those leaks is still behind bars and facing an extradition hearing, which according to his supporters is a charade.

 

Wikileaks Julian Assange Freedom of Speach

