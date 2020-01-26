Trump ’Dictator Must Be Removed’: American Congressman

Alwaght- The Chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called Donald Trump a "dictator" on the fourth day of Senate impeachment proceedings, emphasizing that he" must be removed from office.”

“He wants to be all powerful,” added Nadler, who serves as one of the impeachment managers during Trump’s trial in the US Senate. “He doesn’t want to have to respect the Congress, he does not have to respect the representatives of the will of the people."

"Only his will goes,” Nadler further stated on Friday. “He is a dictator. This must not stand and that is another reason he must be removed from office."

The development came as lawmakers from the Democratic Party have accused Trump of abusing his power by using US resources in the form of military aid to Ukraine to pressure a foreign government to investigate business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Earlier in the week Nadler angered the Senate’s majority Republican members and Trump supporters after accusing the lawmakers who voted against bringing in additional witnesses to the trial of being part of a “cover-up.”

The New York congressman, part of the seven-member team of House Democrats prosecuting the case against Trump before the Senate and the presiding Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, made the remark during the fourth day of the impeachment trial.

"Stated simply, President Trump's categorical blockade of the House, his refusal to honor any subpoenas, his order that all subpoenas—not even knowing what they were—all subpoenas be defied, has no analog in the history of the republic," Nadler said on the Senate floor. "Nothing even comes close. He has engaged in obstruction that several of his predecessors have expressly said is forbidden and that led to an article of impeachment against Nixon."

"If he is not removed from office, if he is permitted to defy the Congress entirely—categorically—to say that subpoenas from Congress in an impeachment inquiry are nonsense," Nadler continued, " then we will have lost—the House will have lost, the Senate certainly will have lost—all power to hold any president accountable."

The impeachment trial continued on Saturday with a shorter session during which the Trump team delivered opening arguments.