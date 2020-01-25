Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 25 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

News

US Senator Seeks to Declassify Report on Khashoggi’s Murder in Saudi Consulate

US Senator Seeks to Declassify Report on Khashoggi’s Murder in Saudi Consulate

An American Senator vowed on Friday to compel the US intelligence chief to release information about the brutal murder of Saudi journal Jamal Khashoggi if Trump’s administration does not produce a report on the killing before the end of his impeachment trial.

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women Myanmarese military shelled a village belonging to minority Rohingya Muslims on Saturday, killing at least two women, one pregnant, and injuring seven others.

Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 41 in China Chinese government confirmed 15 more people were killed by the new coronavirus in the Wuhan province at the center of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has now infected more than 1,000 people globally, rising the death toll from pandemic to 41.

At Least 21 Killed over 1000 Injured as 6.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey A 6.8-magnitude earthquake rattled eastern Turkey on Friday, killing at least 21 people and injuring more than 1,015.

Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill Hundreds of thousands of French Protesters rallied on Friday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented details of a controversial pension reform bill to cabinet ministers.

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces Iraqi people held million-man march in capital on Friday, calling for expulsion of American forces from the Arab country following US regime’s assassination deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as well as Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International airport.

Europe to Tolerate Iran’s Nuclear Deal Suspension Steps: Report European signatories to Iran nuclear deal reportedly will avoid triggering sanctions against the Islamic republic and tolerate Tehran’s suspension of its 2015 nuclear deal commitments

Iran Ready to Counter Any Threat with Defensive Arms: Minister Iranian Defense Minister said the Islamic Republic is determined to respond to any possible threat with its quality defensive weapons

Iraqis to Hold Million-Man March on Friday to Protest US Military Presence Millions of Iraqi people are set to take part in a mass rally against the US military presence in their homeland on Friday amid a fresh wave of public anger triggered by a recent meeting between President Barham Salih and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Press TV reported.

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force The US regime has threatened Iran with yet another act of state terrorism, with the US special representative for Iran saying Pentagon will assassinate the successor of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as well if he follows in the path of the martyred general.

Zarif Says Europe Submission on Iran Deal Only Whetted Trump’s Appetite Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday the European states’ submission to US President’s domineering tactics on the Iran nuclear deal only worked to “whet his appetite”, presenting Donald Trump’s renewed threat of slapping trade tariffs on Europe’s auto industry as evidence.

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial The US Senate’s Republicans have voted down on Tuesday 11 Democratic proposals for amendments to the rules of Donald Trump’s impeachment process, including the rejection of subpoenas for ex-national security adviser John Bolton and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to give testimony on the Ukraine scandal.

Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region Iran has rebuked South Korea for misnaming the Persian Gulf and sending a military mission to the waters south of Iran under pressure from the US.

Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border Israeli regime forces shot and killed three Palestinian youths on Tuesday near the border besieged Gaza’s border.

Lebanon Forms New Government Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday under Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the presidency announced after Hezbollah and its allies clinched a deal on a cabinet.

Saudi Crown Prince Hacked Jeff Bezos’ Phone: Report Two UN officials will report on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos’ phone with the Guardian reporting that it wasn’t just any Saudi regime hacker but it have been Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) himself.

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack At least 36 civilians were killed in Burkina Faso after militants attacked a market in Sanmatenga province on Monday.

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack The US military said Tuesday more American troops have been flown out of Iraq for treatment following Iran’s retaliatory missile attack on an Iraqi base housing US forces.

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has offered a $3 million reward to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump who ordered assassination of Iran’s to commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Denies Having Role in Deadly Missile Attack in Ma’rib Yemen’s ruling Ansarullah movement has rejected a claim by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that it was behind a deadly missile attack against the positions of pro-Riyadh militants in the northern city of Ma’rib.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Discourses Leading Iraq Protest Movements

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

At Least 21 Killed over 1000 Injured as 6.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Eastern Turkey

Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill

Europe to Tolerate Iran’s Nuclear Deal Suspension Steps: Report

Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 41 in China

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency

Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit

Iraqis to Hold Million-Man March on Friday to Protest US Military Presence

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases

Iran Ready to Counter Any Threat with Defensive Arms: Minister

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

US Refrains from Leaving Iraq despite Baghdad’s Call

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women

Saturday 25 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Myanmar Army Shells Rohingya Muslims’ Village, Kills Two Women

Related Content

Report Reveals Israeli Regime ‘Shameful Role’ in Myanmarese genocide of Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi Faces First Legal Action over Rohingya Genocide

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Myanmarese military shelled a village belonging to minority Rohingya Muslims on Saturday, killing at least two women, one pregnant, and injuring seven others.

Maung Kyaw Zan, a national member of parliament for Buthidaung township in northern Rakhine state, said shells fired from a nearby battalion hit Kin Taung village in the middle of the night. Government troops have been battling ethnic rebels in the state for more than a year.

“There was no fighting, they just shot artillery to a village without a battle,” he told Reuters by phone, adding it was the second time this year that civilians had been killed.

More than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to flee northern Rakhine state in 2017 after a Myanmar's Buddhist regime's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims that the UN has said was executed with genocidal intent.

More recently, the region was plunged into further chaos by fresh fighting between the military and the Arakan Army, a rebel group that recruits from the mostly Buddhist majority in the state. That conflict has displaced tens of thousands and killed dozens.

Of the several hundred thousand Rohingya still in Rakhine, many are confined to apartheid-like conditions, unable to travel freely or access healthcare and education. They are caught in the middle of the fighting, and travel restrictions mean they are less able to flee than Buddhist neighbors.

In early January, four Rohingya children died in a blast the military and rebels blamed on each other.

Accounts belonging to the Myanmar military were removed from Facebook and other social media networks in 2018 over spreading “hate and misinformation”.

Soe Tun Oo, a Rohingya villager living a mile from the village, told Reuters by phone two houses were destroyed in the explosion.

“The military always shoots heavy weapons… They shoot heavy weapons around the area they suspect. It is impossible to flee to other places, even though we are scared.”

The Hague-based International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar on Thursday to protect the Rohingya against further atrocities and preserve evidence of alleged crimes, after west African nation the Gambia launched a lawsuit in November accusing the country of genocide.

A spokesman for the ruling party told Reuters the country was already protecting Rohingya, but the civilian government had limited power over the military.

Civilian authorities govern jointly with the military in an awkward constitutional arrangement that reserves great powers for the commander-in-chief.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Myanmar Rohingya Genocide

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iraqis Hold Million-Man March to Call for Expulsion of US Forces
Indonesian Youths Print Iranian Gen Soleimani Photo on T Shirts
Australia under Siege by Golf Ball-Size Hail
Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal
Iraqis Hold Million-Man March to Call for Expulsion of US Forces

Iraqis Hold Million-Man March to Call for Expulsion of US Forces

Thousands of Protesters Chant Death to Al Saud Slogan in Qatif City, Saudi Arabia
Russian, Syrian Forces Hold Joint Drill in Tartus
Russian Combat Helicopter, Alligator, Performs Insane Stunts
French Police Violent Crackdown in Protesters