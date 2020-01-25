Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 25 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

News

Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill

Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill

Hundreds of thousands of French Protesters rallied on Friday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented details of a controversial pension reform bill to cabinet ministers.

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces Iraqi people held million-man march in capital on Friday, calling for expulsion of American forces from the Arab country following US regime’s assassination deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as well as Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International airport.

Europe to Tolerate Iran’s Nuclear Deal Suspension Steps: Report European signatories to Iran nuclear deal reportedly will avoid triggering sanctions against the Islamic republic and tolerate Tehran’s suspension of its 2015 nuclear deal commitments

Iran Ready to Counter Any Threat with Defensive Arms: Minister Iranian Defense Minister said the Islamic Republic is determined to respond to any possible threat with its quality defensive weapons

Iraqis to Hold Million-Man March on Friday to Protest US Military Presence Millions of Iraqi people are set to take part in a mass rally against the US military presence in their homeland on Friday amid a fresh wave of public anger triggered by a recent meeting between President Barham Salih and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Press TV reported.

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force The US regime has threatened Iran with yet another act of state terrorism, with the US special representative for Iran saying Pentagon will assassinate the successor of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as well if he follows in the path of the martyred general.

Zarif Says Europe Submission on Iran Deal Only Whetted Trump’s Appetite Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday the European states’ submission to US President’s domineering tactics on the Iran nuclear deal only worked to “whet his appetite”, presenting Donald Trump’s renewed threat of slapping trade tariffs on Europe’s auto industry as evidence.

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial The US Senate’s Republicans have voted down on Tuesday 11 Democratic proposals for amendments to the rules of Donald Trump’s impeachment process, including the rejection of subpoenas for ex-national security adviser John Bolton and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to give testimony on the Ukraine scandal.

Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region Iran has rebuked South Korea for misnaming the Persian Gulf and sending a military mission to the waters south of Iran under pressure from the US.

Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border Israeli regime forces shot and killed three Palestinian youths on Tuesday near the border besieged Gaza’s border.

Lebanon Forms New Government Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday under Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the presidency announced after Hezbollah and its allies clinched a deal on a cabinet.

Saudi Crown Prince Hacked Jeff Bezos’ Phone: Report Two UN officials will report on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos’ phone with the Guardian reporting that it wasn’t just any Saudi regime hacker but it have been Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) himself.

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack At least 36 civilians were killed in Burkina Faso after militants attacked a market in Sanmatenga province on Monday.

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack The US military said Tuesday more American troops have been flown out of Iraq for treatment following Iran’s retaliatory missile attack on an Iraqi base housing US forces.

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has offered a $3 million reward to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump who ordered assassination of Iran’s to commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Denies Having Role in Deadly Missile Attack in Ma’rib Yemen’s ruling Ansarullah movement has rejected a claim by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that it was behind a deadly missile attack against the positions of pro-Riyadh militants in the northern city of Ma’rib.

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

OPCW Whistleblower Rebukes Chemical Watchdog’s Douma Report in UN Security Council Testimony A former inspector with the OPCW has criticized the chemical weapons watchdog for issuing a sanitized report on the alleged 2018 attack in Douma, Syria, arguing it ignored serious reservations of its own fact-finding team

EU to Sanction Turkey Over ’Illegal’ Gas Drill in Mediterranean: Josep Borrell European Union plans to expand sanctions on Ankara amid "Turkey’s illegal drilling in the eastern Mediterranean", off Cyprus, announced the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Monday, AFP reported.

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad Three rockets landed on Tuesday morning night in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities. No casualties have been reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraqis Hold ’Million-Man March’ to Call for Expulsion of US Forces

Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill

US to Grant $35 M to Promote Its Fake News Bubble in Syria, Control Local Media

Discourses Leading Iraq Protest Movements

Europe to Tolerate Iran’s Nuclear Deal Suspension Steps: Report

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal

Israelis Fear Iraqi Liberation Brings Closer a Free Palestine

Russia Slams US for Spreading Misinformation on Iran’s Enrichment Right

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam

Zionism, Declining Holocaust Myth

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza

Zarif Says Europe Submission on Iran Deal Only Whetted Trump’s Appetite

Is Riyadh Really Changing Its Syria Policy?

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

US Criticized at UN Security Council Meeting for Assassinating Iran’s Gen. Soleimani

Body of Gen. Soleimani Assassinated by US Arrives in Iran

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill

Saturday 25 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Hundreds of Thousands of People Protest in France against Pension Bill
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Hundreds of thousands of French Protesters rallied on Friday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented details of a controversial pension reform bill to cabinet ministers.

The French interior ministry said about 250,000 people protested in France on Friday.

Union leaders insist they have widespread public support for what has become their biggest show of strength in decades, against a reform they say will force millions of people to work longer before retiring.

They admit it is a make-or-break moment for the protests launched on December 5, which have seen train and metro drivers as well as teachers, hospital workers and others walk off the job.

On Friday, the government unveiled its final version of the draft law, which is expected to easily clear parliament where President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party holds a majority.

"This government is arrogant, it's not taking into account what we're saying, it's no longer listening to unions," said Cecile Chamignon, 40, a civil servant protesting in Lyon.

Eiffel Tower closed

It was the seventh day of mass rallies since the crippling transport strike was launched last month by unions hoping to force Macron to back down on his push for a "universal" pension system.

The start of the week brought relief for commuters as many metro drivers returned to work, leaving unions to resort to other forms of protest, such as power cuts and port blockades.

But public transport in the capital was again severely disrupted on Friday.

The Eiffel Tower was also shut for the day as some workers at the iconic landmark joined the protests.

Macron's reforms would sweep away 42 separate pension schemes, some dating back hundreds of years, that offer early retirement and other benefits to public-sector workers as well as lawyers, physiotherapists and even Paris Opera employees.

Critics say the new points-based system will force millions of people to work longer.

They also say the plan will force people to invest in private US-style pension plans, accusing Macron, a former investment banker, of rolling out a red carpet to foreign asset managers like BlackRock -- claims the government has denied.

'Explosive'

Police were again deployed en masse in Paris and elsewhere on Friday to avoid the kind of rioting and vandalism seen during many anti-government protests over the past year.

Law enforcement has also been accused of heavy-handed tactics, after a series of videos showed officers beating demonstrators or firing rubber bullets at close range.

Despite a series of concessions to groups including police, pilots and many transport workers, the government has largely held firm on a reform promised by Macron during his 2017 presidential campaign.

He says the new system will be more transparent and fairer, in particular to women and low-income workers such as farmers.

But even France's moderate CFDT union, the country's largest and a backer of Macron's reform, has warned that the standoff might worsen unless the government definitely drops its plans to defer the age for a full pension from 62 to 64.

"If there's no progress, the situation is going to remain highly explosive," CFDT chief Laurent Berger said Friday.

On Friday, the FO and the CGT, the powerhouse unions in the public sector, called for a new day of walkouts for January 29.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

France Protests

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Indonesian Youths Print Iranian Gen Soleimani Photo on T Shirts
Australia under Siege by Golf Ball-Size Hail
Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal
South Korean Activists Protests against Trumps Aggressive Policy on Iran
Indonesian Youths Print Iranian Gen Soleimani Photo on T Shirts

Indonesian Youths Print Iranian Gen Soleimani Photo on T Shirts

Russian, Syrian Forces Hold Joint Drill in Tartus
Russian Combat Helicopter, Alligator, Performs Insane Stunts
French Police Violent Crackdown in Protesters
French Police Arrest at Least 32 amid Crackdown on Yellow Vests 62nd Outing