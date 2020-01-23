Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 23 January 2020

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran's Elite Quds Force

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force

The US regime has threatened Iran with yet another act of state terrorism, with the US special representative for Iran saying Pentagon will assassinate the successor of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as well if he follows in the path of the martyred general.

Zarif Says Europe Submission on Iran Deal Only Whetted Trump’s Appetite Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday the European states’ submission to US President’s domineering tactics on the Iran nuclear deal only worked to “whet his appetite”, presenting Donald Trump’s renewed threat of slapping trade tariffs on Europe’s auto industry as evidence.

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial The US Senate’s Republicans have voted down on Tuesday 11 Democratic proposals for amendments to the rules of Donald Trump’s impeachment process, including the rejection of subpoenas for ex-national security adviser John Bolton and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to give testimony on the Ukraine scandal.

Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region Iran has rebuked South Korea for misnaming the Persian Gulf and sending a military mission to the waters south of Iran under pressure from the US.

Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border Israeli regime forces shot and killed three Palestinian youths on Tuesday near the border besieged Gaza’s border.

Lebanon Forms New Government Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday under Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the presidency announced after Hezbollah and its allies clinched a deal on a cabinet.

Saudi Crown Prince Hacked Jeff Bezos’ Phone: Report Two UN officials will report on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos’ phone with the Guardian reporting that it wasn’t just any Saudi regime hacker but it have been Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) himself.

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack At least 36 civilians were killed in Burkina Faso after militants attacked a market in Sanmatenga province on Monday.

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack The US military said Tuesday more American troops have been flown out of Iraq for treatment following Iran’s retaliatory missile attack on an Iraqi base housing US forces.

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has offered a $3 million reward to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump who ordered assassination of Iran’s to commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Denies Having Role in Deadly Missile Attack in Ma’rib Yemen’s ruling Ansarullah movement has rejected a claim by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that it was behind a deadly missile attack against the positions of pro-Riyadh militants in the northern city of Ma’rib.

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

OPCW Whistleblower Rebukes Chemical Watchdog’s Douma Report in UN Security Council Testimony A former inspector with the OPCW has criticized the chemical weapons watchdog for issuing a sanitized report on the alleged 2018 attack in Douma, Syria, arguing it ignored serious reservations of its own fact-finding team

EU to Sanction Turkey Over ’Illegal’ Gas Drill in Mediterranean: Josep Borrell European Union plans to expand sanctions on Ankara amid "Turkey’s illegal drilling in the eastern Mediterranean", off Cyprus, announced the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Monday, AFP reported.

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad Three rockets landed on Tuesday morning night in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities. No casualties have been reported.

Russia Slams US for Spreading Misinformation on Iran’s Enrichment Right Russia blamed the US for misleading the international community on Iran’s right to enrich uranium, describing as "myth-making" a claim by Washington that a UN Security Council resolution has banned any enrichment in Iran.

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s independence, resistance and refusal to submit to bullying angers the US.

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit A British legal group has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over his alleged role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, at a Cairo court session last year.

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal Iran warned of taking a “final and more effective” step concerning the country’s nuclear deal with world states if the other parties remain in default of their contractual obligations towards Tehran.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran's Elite Quds Force

Thursday 23 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran's Elite Quds Force

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US

Alwaght- The US regime has threatened Iran with yet another act of state terrorism, with the US special representative for Iran saying Pentagon will assassinate the successor of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as well if he follows in the path of the martyred general.

“If (Esmail) Qaani follows the same path of killing Americans then he will meet the same fate,” said Brian Hook, referring to the new commander of the anti-terror Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

He made the threat in an interview with the Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

“This isn’t a new threat. The [US] president, [Donald Trump], has always said that he will always respond decisively to protect American interests,” Hook said.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed Qaani as the new head of the IRGC Quds Force following the US assassination of general Soleimani earlier this month.

General Soleimani was martyred in a US drone strike ordered by Trump. He was visiting Iraq at the invitation of the Baghdad government when the US carried out the targeted strike, which also killed the Iranian general’s Iraqi anti-terror comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, among others.

Soleimani has earned reputation as West Asia’s most revered anti-terror commander due to his indispensable contribution to defeating terrorist outfits such as Daesh across the region.

In a message addressed to Ayatollah Khamenei on January 9, Qaani vowed to continue on the path pursued by martyred General Soleimani “with might.” He said the goal was to drive American forces out of the region.

The Islamic Republic has denounced the assassinations as “an act of state terrorism.” In retaliation, the IRGC fired volleys of ballistic missiles on January 8 at two US air bases in the western and northern Iraq.

Despite the US denial of casualties or extensive damage at the site, reports and satellite images revealed what US media described as “extensive” damage at the base.

However, the United States military later confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in the Iranian retaliatory missile attack.

Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran’s missile strike on the US base in Iraq was just “a slap.”

 

