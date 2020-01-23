Zionism, Declining Holocaust Myth

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 23 January 2020

Iran Ready to Counter Any Threat with Defensive Arms: Minister

Iran Ready to Counter Any Threat with Defensive Arms: Minister

Iranian Defense Minister said the Islamic Republic is determined to respond to any possible threat with its quality defensive weapons

Iraqis to Hold Million-Man March on Friday to Protest US Military Presence Millions of Iraqi people are set to take part in a mass rally against the US military presence in their homeland on Friday amid a fresh wave of public anger triggered by a recent meeting between President Barham Salih and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Press TV reported.

US Regime Threatens to Assassinate New Commander if Iran’s Elite Quds Force The US regime has threatened Iran with yet another act of state terrorism, with the US special representative for Iran saying Pentagon will assassinate the successor of senior Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani as well if he follows in the path of the martyred general.

Zarif Says Europe Submission on Iran Deal Only Whetted Trump’s Appetite Iran’s foreign minister said Wednesday the European states’ submission to US President’s domineering tactics on the Iran nuclear deal only worked to “whet his appetite”, presenting Donald Trump’s renewed threat of slapping trade tariffs on Europe’s auto industry as evidence.

US Senate Blocks Key Witnesses from Testifying in Trump’s Impeachment Trial The US Senate’s Republicans have voted down on Tuesday 11 Democratic proposals for amendments to the rules of Donald Trump’s impeachment process, including the rejection of subpoenas for ex-national security adviser John Bolton and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to give testimony on the Ukraine scandal.

Iran Pans South Korea for Misnaming Persian Gulf, Sending Military Forces to Region Iran has rebuked South Korea for misnaming the Persian Gulf and sending a military mission to the waters south of Iran under pressure from the US.

Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border Israeli regime forces shot and killed three Palestinian youths on Tuesday near the border besieged Gaza’s border.

Lebanon Forms New Government Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday under Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the presidency announced after Hezbollah and its allies clinched a deal on a cabinet.

Saudi Crown Prince Hacked Jeff Bezos’ Phone: Report Two UN officials will report on Wednesday that there is enough evidence suggesting that Saudi Arabia had hacked Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos’ phone with the Guardian reporting that it wasn’t just any Saudi regime hacker but it have been Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) himself.

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack At least 36 civilians were killed in Burkina Faso after militants attacked a market in Sanmatenga province on Monday.

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack The US military said Tuesday more American troops have been flown out of Iraq for treatment following Iran’s retaliatory missile attack on an Iraqi base housing US forces.

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has offered a $3 million reward to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump who ordered assassination of Iran’s to commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Denies Having Role in Deadly Missile Attack in Ma’rib Yemen’s ruling Ansarullah movement has rejected a claim by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that it was behind a deadly missile attack against the positions of pro-Riyadh militants in the northern city of Ma’rib.

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

OPCW Whistleblower Rebukes Chemical Watchdog’s Douma Report in UN Security Council Testimony A former inspector with the OPCW has criticized the chemical weapons watchdog for issuing a sanitized report on the alleged 2018 attack in Douma, Syria, arguing it ignored serious reservations of its own fact-finding team

EU to Sanction Turkey Over ’Illegal’ Gas Drill in Mediterranean: Josep Borrell European Union plans to expand sanctions on Ankara amid "Turkey’s illegal drilling in the eastern Mediterranean", off Cyprus, announced the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Monday, AFP reported.

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad Three rockets landed on Tuesday morning night in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities. No casualties have been reported.

Russia Slams US for Spreading Misinformation on Iran’s Enrichment Right Russia blamed the US for misleading the international community on Iran’s right to enrich uranium, describing as "myth-making" a claim by Washington that a UN Security Council resolution has banned any enrichment in Iran.

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s independence, resistance and refusal to submit to bullying angers the US.

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit A British legal group has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over his alleged role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, at a Cairo court session last year.

Zionism, Declining Holocaust Myth

Thursday 23 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Zionism, Declining Holocaust Myth
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The occupied Palestinian territories are hosting the 75th of the Holocaust anniversary, with about 50 countries attending the event. The Israeli regime is holding a Holocaust meeting while since last year the Knesset was dissolved three times and despite some signs of normalization with some of the Persian Gulf states, the defeat of the so-called “deal of the century” is being seen. Tel Aviv cannot hide the fact that the anniversary event is overshadowed by these issues.

Sidelines bolder than the main event

Despite its claims of being a secular democracy, the Israeli regime has been seeking to conciliate the secular and religious sides since the foundation of the Union of Israel in 1912. The Nazi Labor camps conveniently fed the Zionist movement’s propaganda to persuade the religious Jews to forsake their long-held belief that a Jewish state should not be formed before the resurrection of the savor. As the so-called Nazi camps located somewhere between Germany and Poland, the presence of Polish president is of great significance for the Israelis as it would strengthen the politico-religious identity given rise to by the Holocaust. But he has chosen to skip the event. 

Since 2017, Poland and the Israeli regime involved in severe differences over the Holocaust. In 2017, Poland approved a law criminalizing those who accuse the country of sharing the responsibility of deaths of the Jews in WWII. The law unleashed bitter criticism and insults to the Polish ambassador to Tel Aviv.

The Israelis believe that Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated from the Nazis under the command of a Jewish Ukrainian soldier of the Soviet army named Anatoly Shapiro. This year, Tel Aviv invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the anniversary but did not give him address time. The move drew criticism from him and reports even said he was not traveling to the occupied territories. He traveled with a controversial delay, however.

The absence of the Polish president and lack of a plan for the Ukrainian president to address the event blow life into Zionist identity challenges. Yehuda Bauer, the historian of interest of the Zionists, could not hide his discontent with this year’s Holocaust anniversary problems. He said it is regretful that the Polish president is not attending this year, adding that it is “unfortunate” that the Polish leader will skip the Auschwitz memorial and noting that the rise in anti-Semitism is due to “nationalist revival” following mass migration.

Tel Aviv shaky international position 

The cabinet formation crisis as well as the corruption cases of Netanyahu and his wife that overshadow the Israeli politics push President Trump to find political investment on the Israeli PM as a big risk. The US representation in the memorial did not go past Vice-president Mike Pence. That is encouraging Netanyahu this year to embark on a campaign of blame-shifting targeting others to divert the attention of the attending leaders and build consensus among them around the Israeli interests. 

A day before the anniversary kicked off, Netanyahu in a television interview said: “So we now have the capacity to defend ourselves, and I think the lesson of Auschwitz is: One, stop bad things when they’re small, and Iran is a very bad thing. It’s not that small but it could get a lot bigger with nuclear weapons, and I think the first thing is stop that.” 

On the other hand, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet the Palestinian leaders in the West Bank after the memorial. Fear of outcomes of expected meeting pushed the Israelis to accuse Hamas in Gaza of planning to attack the event, an accusation aimed to influence the results of Putin meeting with the Palestinians leaders. The Israeli security officials keep issuing warnings about possible sabotage actions by Hamas. 

To secure an election win, Netanyahu is focused on the step-by-step annexation of West Bank. In mid-December, just a day before Likud party internal election, he said he has plans to build 3,000 new homes and a set of new industrial parks in Israeli settlements in West Bank. The statements played a major role in his winning of the Likud vote. He still clings on this policy and tries to persuade the participating leaders to recognize illegal Israeli settlements in lands seized from the Palestinians. 

Concerns about global awakening 

Over the past few years, some European states and many world leaders and institutions have taken a negative look at the Israeli policies. One example was the global-level condemnation following Trump recognition of Syrian occupied Golan Heights. A deep gap is in the making between the US and Europe over the Israeli regime and Palestine. Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn ahead of a meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations said that to encourage peace the EU should recognize a Palestinian state. In 2014, the European Parliament supported the existence of a state of Palestine. 

When Trump assumed the power in the US and his administration gave the “deal of the century” some publicity, Palestinians intensified their protests. Their marches in Nakba day (Arabic for misery) that marks the foundation of the Israeli regime in 1948 even widened, faced by the Israeli toughening responses. 

Tel Aviv uses its lobbies in other countries to jail prominent historians and philosophers who question or deny the Holocaust, including Roger Garaudy, Robert Faurisson, Paul Fram, and Ernst Zundel. But this inquisition in the West does not prevent the world from questioning the Holocaust. 

In September last year, Moroccan demonstrators partially demolished a Holocaust memorial built by Pixelhelper, a German foundation. The government later fully removed it. Last month, Foreign Minister Margot Wallström of Sweden urged the government to increase the budget for migrants saying that Stockholm backs Palestinian rights. She said Sweden recognizes a Palestinian state as part of efforts towards a “two-state” solution. 

Concerns about the decline of the European support to Tel Aviv at the 75th anniversary of the Holocaust is observable. Before the event, the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin appeared to chastise Eastern and Central European governments that glorify Nazi collaborators as national heroes and downplay their citizens’ complicity in anti-Jewish atrocities. At the same time, he slammed populist right-wing politicians in Europe who campaign on xenophobic and anti-Semitic platforms, in an apparent reference to parties such as Austria’s Freedom Party and German’s AfD. 

As time goes by, the Israeli propagandistic shows and distortion of the historical record by international Zionism near their end. In fact, as the global awareness about the imperialist nature of the Zionist movement increases, Tel Aviv day by day loses the achievements of Holocaust myth.

 

