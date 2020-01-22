Israeli Regime Kills Three Palestinian Youths near Gaza Border

Alwaght - Israeli regime forces shot and killed three Palestinian youths on Tuesday near the border besieged Gaza's border.

The occupying regime's army claimed the three Palestinians were trying to cross the frontier and threw an explosive towards them, Reuters reported.

“(They) searched the area towards the suspects who hurled a grenade or explosive device at the troops,” who then opened fire on the three Palestinians, the military alleged.

Two of the Palestinians killed were aged 18 and the third aged 17, a police source in Gaza said, rejecting Tel Aviv regime's claim that they threw explosives towards troops.

Israel's latest murder came after a two-day aggression on Gaza that has claimed lives of 34 Palestinians.

Tel Aviv keeps Gaza under an inhuman blockade, tightly restricting movement out of the coastal enclave that is home to 2 million Palestinians.