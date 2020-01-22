Lebanon Forms New Government

Alwaght- Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday under Prime Minister Hassan Diab, the presidency announced after Hezbollah and its allies clinched a deal on a cabinet.

Heavily indebted Lebanon has been without effective government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as premier in October under pressure from protests against state corruption and waste - root causes of the crisis.

Diab described his government as a technocratic “rescue team” that would work to achieve protesters’ goals.

UN to work with new Lebanese government on reforms

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the formation of a new Lebanese government and said the world body will work with the new premier to support reforms in the Arab country.

A statement issued by Guterres’ spokesperson also said the United Nations was committed to supporting “Lebanon’s strengthening of its sovereignty, stability and political independence”.