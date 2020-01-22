Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Alwaght- At least 36 civilians were killed in Burkina Faso after militants attacked a market in Sanmatenga province on Monday.

Armed militants forced their way into the market of the village of Alamou and attacked people there before burning the structure to the ground, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bloodshed is part of a surge in violence in the West African country that has killed hundreds, forced nearly a million from their homes and made much of the north ungovernable over the past two years.

"These repeated attacks on innocent civilians call for real cooperation between defense and security forces," the government said.

President Roch Marc Kabore called for two days of national mourning in response to the attack. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

Militant groups with links to al-Qaeda and Daesh Takfiri terrorist groups have carried out increasingly brazen attacks against civilian and military targets in Burkina Faso in recent months, including an attack on a mining convoy in November that killed nearly 40 people.

The country was once a pocket of relative calm in the Sahel region, but its homegrown militancy has been amplified by a spillover of violence and criminality from its chaotic northern neighbor Mali.