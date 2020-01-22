From Nigeria to Yemen, UK Support for Genocide Remains Same

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban

Saudi Lobby Behind AFC’s Anti Iranian Ban The Asian Football Confederation has banned Iranian teams from hosting international matches under the excuse of insecurity in the country.

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

Militants Kill 36 Civilians in Burkina Faso Market Attack

At least 36 civilians were killed in Burkina Faso after militants attacked a market in Sanmatenga province on Monday.

Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack The US military said Tuesday more American troops have been flown out of Iraq for treatment following Iran’s retaliatory missile attack on an Iraqi base housing US forces.

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has offered a $3 million reward to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump who ordered assassination of Iran’s to commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Denies Having Role in Deadly Missile Attack in Ma’rib Yemen’s ruling Ansarullah movement has rejected a claim by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that it was behind a deadly missile attack against the positions of pro-Riyadh militants in the northern city of Ma’rib.

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

OPCW Whistleblower Rebukes Chemical Watchdog’s Douma Report in UN Security Council Testimony A former inspector with the OPCW has criticized the chemical weapons watchdog for issuing a sanitized report on the alleged 2018 attack in Douma, Syria, arguing it ignored serious reservations of its own fact-finding team

EU to Sanction Turkey Over ’Illegal’ Gas Drill in Mediterranean: Josep Borrell European Union plans to expand sanctions on Ankara amid "Turkey’s illegal drilling in the eastern Mediterranean", off Cyprus, announced the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Monday, AFP reported.

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad Three rockets landed on Tuesday morning night in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities. No casualties have been reported.

Russia Slams US for Spreading Misinformation on Iran’s Enrichment Right Russia blamed the US for misleading the international community on Iran’s right to enrich uranium, describing as "myth-making" a claim by Washington that a UN Security Council resolution has banned any enrichment in Iran.

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s independence, resistance and refusal to submit to bullying angers the US.

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit A British legal group has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over his alleged role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, at a Cairo court session last year.

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal Iran warned of taking a “final and more effective” step concerning the country’s nuclear deal with world states if the other parties remain in default of their contractual obligations towards Tehran.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns Oil price rose to its highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, Reuters reported.

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity’s biggest migration.

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza Israeli regime has opened the gates of its rainwater harvesting dams near the besieged Gaza Strip, flooding more than 100 hectares of Palestinian farmland in less than two weeks.

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam Number of world’s billionaires has doubled in the past decade reaching 2,153 in 2019, Oxfam International reported on Monday, saying these tycoons have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine Jordan’s parliament has voted in favor of a motion to ban natural gas imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the wake of mass protests against the government’s multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’ Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

From Nigeria to Yemen, UK Support for Genocide Remains Same

Wednesday 22 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
From Nigeria to Yemen, UK Support for Genocide Remains Same


More than 50 years now since the Biafran/Nigerian civil war, Britain is again backing a genocidal force against a national liberation movement. Showing that the British policy of endorsing weaponized man-made famine and indiscriminate bombings of civilians has remained exactly the same. Sending a strong message to the world that the UK government willingly participates in what many consider to be genocidal military adventurism.

On January 15, 1970, the Nigerian civil war officially ended after three years of untold horrors. The war was fought against Biafran separatists, who sought to fulfill their nation-state aspirations, and the Nigerian government, which was run by puppets installed by the British. Due to the British interests in Nigeria, the UK government instantly stood behind the Nigeria government forces.

The UK stood by as the first ever fully televised, man-made famine was broadcast to the world. The tactic of famine was weaponized by the UK’s puppet government in Nigeria as a means of applying pressure on the Biafran opposition. In its entirety, the famine was estimated to have mass-murdered roughly around one million ethnic Igbo-Biafrans. Not only, however, was it famine that was used as a means of illegal warfare but also indiscriminate bombings of civilian population centers. To give an indication of how extreme the warfare was, within the space of the three-year war, Nigeria used more small arms ammunition than the Western allied forces did in all of WWII.

The British link to the genocidal act of weaponized famine was clear to all, so much so that those suffering from severe malnutrition would be regularly referred to as caught Harold Wilson syndrome. Harold Wilson was the then-Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

What makes all of this worse, of course, is that since the Biafran war, Britain has not changed its mentality toward the global south. Allowing millions more to perish as Britain has stood behind illegal wars in all corners of the globe. Most notably now is Britain’s role in the ongoing Saudi-led coalition war on Yemen.

Over one hundred thousand people have been killed in the illegal, indiscriminate and targeted bombardments of civilians in Yemen. The UK has not only been implicated in this slaughter via their weapon sales and diplomatic support for Saudi Arabia, but has also admitted to directly playing a role in the coordination of strikes against the people of Yemen.

What is perhaps most disgraceful, on the part of the UK government, is the role they have played in justifying Saudi Arabia’s brutal blockade of Yemen, which has led to famine and outbreaks of diseases such as cholera. It will not be long before over one million people will have starved to death in Yemen and, depending upon how long this genocidal war against the people continues, perhaps many more than that.

If anything, due to the UK being allowed to get away with its role in the Genocide of Biafrans, it has been emboldened by the international community. This sense of entitlement and lack of regard for human rights has now paved the way for the British to commit a crime much greater in volume against the Yemeni people. Instead of a three-year war, this war has been currently ongoing for five years in Yemen, with many years of battles occurring even before this.

The only difference between now and 50 years ago is that despite the impact of social media and the global awareness of the ongoing genocide in Yemen, there is even more global apathy.

The only question now remaining is: how many more illegal wars will the UK get away with participating in before they are brought to justice? And for how long will the Union Jack stay submerged in the blood of those living — or dying — in lands far from their own.

Source: Press TV

By: Robert Inlakesh

Britain Nigeria Yemen Genocide

