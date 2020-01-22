Pentagon Admits to More Casualties from Iran Retaliatory Attack

Alwaght- The US military said Tuesday more American troops have been flown out of Iraq for treatment following Iran's retaliatory missile attack on an Iraqi base housing US forces.

US Central Command announced Tuesday that apart from the 11 previously announced injured, additional troops were being treated. The Pentagon had also initially ruled out any casualties from the attack.

The CENTCOM has refused to mention the exact figure so far and appears to be taking advantage of US President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate to make the announcement as smoothly as possible in order to save the US military’s reputation in the wake of the disastrous defeat.

Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for CENTOM, claimed that the additional service members were moved "out of an abundance of caution" and that "it is possible additional injuries may be identified in the future."

"As medical treatment and evaluations in theater continue, additional service members have been identified as having potential injuries," Urban claimed. "These service members -- out of an abundance of caution -- have been transported to Landstuhl, Germany for further evaluations and necessary treatment on an outpatient basis. Given the nature of injuries already noted, it is possible additional injuries may be identified in the future."

On January 8, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) fired volleys of ballistic missiles at Ain al-Assad, and another outpost in Erbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.

The missile operation was in response to the January 3 assassination of Lieutenant General Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and a group of their companions in Baghdad. The cowardly operation was conducted under US President Donald Trump’s direction. The US Department of Defense took responsibility for the assassination.

Both commanders enjoyed deep reverence among Muslim nations over their endeavors in eliminating the US-sponsored ISIS Takfiri terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.