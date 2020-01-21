Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3 Million Reward for ’Whoever Kills Trump’: Report

Alwaght- An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has offered a $3 million reward to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump who ordered assassination of Iran's to commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a $3 million reward in cash to whoever kills Trump,” lawmaker Ahmad Hamzeh told the 290-seat parliament, ISNA reported.

The city of Kerman, in the province south of the capital, is the hometown of anti-terror commander Qassem Soleimani, whose assassination in a drone strike ordered by Trump on Jan. 3 in Baghdad prompted Iran to fire ballistic missiles at US military base in Iraq.