EU to Sanction Turkey Over ’Illegal’ Gas Drill in Mediterranean: Josep Borrell

Alwaght- European Union plans to expand sanctions on Ankara amid "Turkey's illegal drilling in the eastern Mediterranean", off Cyprus, announced the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Monday, AFP reported.

Speaking during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, in Brussels, the EU top diplomat said the ministers instructed the European Council Working Parties to "finalize the work on [the] listing of persons and entities involved in these illegal activities."

On Sunday, the Cypriot government reportedly called Turkey a "pirate state," amid Ankara resuming drilling operations in Cyprus' coastal waters, which Cyprus claims to be part of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).