Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 21 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

News

Israelis Fear Iraqi Liberation Brings Closer a Free Palestine

Israelis Fear Iraqi Liberation Brings Closer a Free Palestine

After the illegal assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, the people of Iraq and Iran are demanding a US departure from the Middle East. But if this desire is indeed fulfilled, what repercussions will a lack of US presence in the Middle East mean for Israel and will this mean the possible beginning of the end for the Zionist Entity occupying Palestine?

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad Three rockets landed on Tuesday morning night in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities. No casualties have been reported.

Russia Slams US for Spreading Misinformation on Iran’s Enrichment Right Russia blamed the US for misleading the international community on Iran’s right to enrich uranium, describing as "myth-making" a claim by Washington that a UN Security Council resolution has banned any enrichment in Iran.

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s independence, resistance and refusal to submit to bullying angers the US.

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit A British legal group has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over his alleged role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, at a Cairo court session last year.

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal Iran warned of taking a “final and more effective” step concerning the country’s nuclear deal with world states if the other parties remain in default of their contractual obligations towards Tehran.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns Oil price rose to its highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, Reuters reported.

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity’s biggest migration.

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza Israeli regime has opened the gates of its rainwater harvesting dams near the besieged Gaza Strip, flooding more than 100 hectares of Palestinian farmland in less than two weeks.

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam Number of world’s billionaires has doubled in the past decade reaching 2,153 in 2019, Oxfam International reported on Monday, saying these tycoons have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine Jordan’s parliament has voted in favor of a motion to ban natural gas imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the wake of mass protests against the government’s multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’ Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit

Israelis Fear Iraqi Liberation Brings Closer a Free Palestine

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal

Iraqi Kurds And US Expulsion Riddle

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

Russia Slams US for Spreading Misinformation on Iran’s Enrichment Right

Foreign Forces Out: Countdown For Turkey Pullout From Iraq

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine?

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM

Russian Shakeup: What Does Putin Have in Mind?

During Yemen’s Annual Martyr Week, Anti-American Sentiment Prevails

Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue

Trump’s “NATOME” Idea: Goals, Outlook?

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israelis Fear Iraqi Liberation Brings Closer a Free Palestine

Tuesday 21 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israelis Fear Iraqi Liberation Brings Closer a Free Palestine
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

After the illegal assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, the people of Iraq and Iran are demanding a US departure from the Middle East. But if this desire is indeed fulfilled, what repercussions will a lack of US presence in the Middle East mean for Israel and will this mean the possible beginning of the end for the Zionist Entity occupying Palestine?

The first step towards the larger mission of expelling all US military personnel from the region in its entirety, is forcing the United States to leave Iraq. If forced from Iraq, the US will no longer have the ability to remain inside of Syria either, as they could not re-supply their personnel sufficiently. Meaning that for US President Donald Trump, his dream of taking all Middle East oil would be slipping slowly away.

Currently, the US officially has around 5 thousand troops stationed inside of Iraq, spread out across multiple military facilities and bases all across the country. In Syria it also has hundreds - possibly over a thousand - stationed around the al-Omar oil fields in Deir Ezzor (Eastern Syria). In both Syria and Iraq, the US presence is an occupation of foreign sovereign territory and is a violation of international law, as the US has no mandate to be in either of these countries.

Unfortunately for the Americans, Iraq has begun to become a more independent country, for the first time since the US invasion of the nation in 2003. This is in large part thanks to the Hash al-Shaabi (PMU/PMF), which officially forms part of Iraq’s armed forces. This is also due to the Iraqi decision to reject US backed candidates who ran for Prime Minister and instead chose to elect Adel Abdul Mehdi. The significance of this Iraqi shift away from the dictate of the United States is that following a US withdrawal from Iraq, the country’s policies will likely be steered away from Western interests. Also the Israelis, whom have free reign to bomb targets in Iraq so long as the US control the countries airspace, would no longer have the safe option of doing so.

A large factor in US Middle-East policy, since the June 1967 war, has been to protect Israel and its interests in the region. With the Israelis and the pro-Israel Lobby groups, teaming up with hard-line neoconservatives in the US, playing a large role in pushing the US into multiple regime change wars and proxy wars in the region.

The US acts as a protector of Israel in the Middle East and has helped normalize relations between Israel and Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, as well as maintain the relationship with other collaborator Arab States. For example, if it was not for the US’s 2 billion per year in foreign aid, as a blackmail chip, held against the Egyptian State they would likely still have opposing interests. Saudi Arabia is also controlled by the United States, to a large extent, along economic lines.

Unfortunately for Israel however, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq do not prostitute themselves to the West in the way that the States to the south of them do. This is why the US and Israel have done all that they possibly could have done in order to destroy these States, or at least the governments and/or resistance movements operating inside of them.

The reason Israel is so easily able to remain on the Syrian Golan, for instance, along with the Lebanese Shaba farms, is because of the power the US wields in the region and the consequences both Lebanon and Syria could face if they chose to take the initiative to themselves fight wars to regain their stolen territory. Similarly, Israel is attempting to steal resources located in Lebanese waters, which it could only claim as its own with the backing of the US.

The exact same thing is true of the ongoing occupation, annexation of Palestine’s land and mass incremental genocide/ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians. If it was not for the US acting as the regions bully, the suffering of the Palestinians would have ended long ago.

If the US is banished from the Middle East, it would not be long before Israel would be forced to stand down and start behaving in a more legal manner. Already, due to the Iraqi armed forces operation against the KRG (Kurdish Regional Government) forces, Israel has lost its cheap supply of oil, originating from Kirkuk, which at one point met 77% of its needed demands. This was but simply a taste of what Iraqi forces, spear headed by the PMU, are capable of when they act in their own sovereign interests.

Whether the US leaves under diplomatic pressure, in Iraq, or it is expelled by force, the Israelis will have suffered a decisive defeat in the region. Their projection of power, achieved through the US’s military, would be coming to an end.

Once forced out of Iraq, and Syria as a consequence of that, the US will lose a big part of its foothold in the region, meaning Israel will be feeling the heat. Ultimately, the departure of the US from Iraq and Syria means the failure of their attempt to destroy the regional axis of resistance, operated between Iran, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine.

The Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said just two weeks ago that when the US are forced from the Middle East, the Israelis will withdraw from the lands they occupy, very likely without a bullet even needing to be fired. This could very likely be a reality if the Israelis stand alone in the region.

Without the backing of the United States, Israel cannot exist the way it currently does. Without the backing of the US, the Israelis could wake up living in the State of Palestine. So now as it stands, the road the Jerusalem runs through Iraq.

Source: Press TV

By: Robert Inlakesh

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Crimes Iran Qassem Soleimani Iraq Israeli Regime

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal
South Korean Activists Protests against Trumps Aggressive Policy on Iran
Yemenis Children Displaced, Scared after Years of Saudi Aggression
Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan
Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

French Police Violent Crackdown in Protesters
French Police Arrest at Least 32 amid Crackdown on Yellow Vests 62nd Outing
French Police Hold Back Anti-Macron Protesters Trying to Enter Paris Theatre
Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzakys Release