  Tuesday 21 January 2020

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Israelis Fear Iraqi Liberation Brings Closer a Free Palestine

Israelis Fear Iraqi Liberation Brings Closer a Free Palestine

After the illegal assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad, the people of Iraq and Iran are demanding a US departure from the Middle East. But if this desire is indeed fulfilled, what repercussions will a lack of US presence in the Middle East mean for Israel and will this mean the possible beginning of the end for the Zionist Entity occupying Palestine?

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad Three rockets landed on Tuesday morning night in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities. No casualties have been reported.

Russia Slams US for Spreading Misinformation on Iran’s Enrichment Right Russia blamed the US for misleading the international community on Iran’s right to enrich uranium, describing as "myth-making" a claim by Washington that a UN Security Council resolution has banned any enrichment in Iran.

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s independence, resistance and refusal to submit to bullying angers the US.

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit A British legal group has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over his alleged role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, at a Cairo court session last year.

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal Iran warned of taking a “final and more effective” step concerning the country’s nuclear deal with world states if the other parties remain in default of their contractual obligations towards Tehran.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns Oil price rose to its highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, Reuters reported.

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity’s biggest migration.

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza Israeli regime has opened the gates of its rainwater harvesting dams near the besieged Gaza Strip, flooding more than 100 hectares of Palestinian farmland in less than two weeks.

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam Number of world’s billionaires has doubled in the past decade reaching 2,153 in 2019, Oxfam International reported on Monday, saying these tycoons have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine Jordan’s parliament has voted in favor of a motion to ban natural gas imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the wake of mass protests against the government’s multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’ Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

alwaght.com
Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad

Tuesday 21 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad
Alwaght- Three rockets landed on Tuesday morning night in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities. No casualties have been reported.

At least two explosions went off near the US Embassy, while a third rocket also landed elsewhere in the Green Zone complex, according to security sources. The attack was launched from the Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad.

Video footage circulating on social media appeared to show an area near the complex, where emergency sirens could be heard blaring.

The attack comes on the heels of a series of similar incidents in recent weeks, with another rocket salvo fired near Camp Taji – a US coalition base north of Baghdad – last Tuesday, wounding at least one Iraqi soldier. Days prior, eight Katyusha rockets hit the Al-Balad air base, another facility housing US troops, injuring four Iraqi personnel. No group has taken responsibility for the attacks.

 

Iraq US Embassy Rocket Attack

