Iraqi Kurds And US Expulsion Riddle

  Tuesday 21 January 2020

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

China Confirms Sixth Death from Mystery Virus as WHO Prepares to Meet

OPCW Whistleblower Rebukes Chemical Watchdog’s Douma Report in UN Security Council Testimony A former inspector with the OPCW has criticized the chemical weapons watchdog for issuing a sanitized report on the alleged 2018 attack in Douma, Syria, arguing it ignored serious reservations of its own fact-finding team

EU to Sanction Turkey Over ’Illegal’ Gas Drill in Mediterranean: Josep Borrell European Union plans to expand sanctions on Ankara amid "Turkey’s illegal drilling in the eastern Mediterranean", off Cyprus, announced the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on Monday, AFP reported.

Three Rockets Hit Near US Embassy in Baghdad Three rockets landed on Tuesday morning night in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses the US Embassy and other foreign diplomatic facilities. No casualties have been reported.

Russia Slams US for Spreading Misinformation on Iran’s Enrichment Right Russia blamed the US for misleading the international community on Iran’s right to enrich uranium, describing as "myth-making" a claim by Washington that a UN Security Council resolution has banned any enrichment in Iran.

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s independence, resistance and refusal to submit to bullying angers the US.

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit A British legal group has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over his alleged role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, at a Cairo court session last year.

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal Iran warned of taking a “final and more effective” step concerning the country’s nuclear deal with world states if the other parties remain in default of their contractual obligations towards Tehran.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns Oil price rose to its highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, Reuters reported.

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity’s biggest migration.

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza Israeli regime has opened the gates of its rainwater harvesting dams near the besieged Gaza Strip, flooding more than 100 hectares of Palestinian farmland in less than two weeks.

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam Number of world’s billionaires has doubled in the past decade reaching 2,153 in 2019, Oxfam International reported on Monday, saying these tycoons have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine Jordan’s parliament has voted in favor of a motion to ban natural gas imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the wake of mass protests against the government’s multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’ Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

Analysis

Iraqi Kurds And US Expulsion Riddle

Tuesday 21 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iraqi Kurds And US Expulsion Riddle

Alwaght- The Iraqi parliament’s bill calling for foreign forces to pull out of Iraq remains a trending debate topic in the Iraqi political and security circles two weeks after approval. Certainly, the American troops operating in the country are the main point of focus of this bill which obligates the Iraqi government to take steps towards its adoption.

Recently, the Iraqi government showed signs it is reviewing its security relations with the US. The Spokesman to the Iraqi armed forces Major General Abdel Karim Khalaf has recently said that the decision to expel the foreign forces from Iraq is a sovereignty decision and will cover forces operating in all parts of Iraq including the Kurdish region in the north. He said that the Kurdistan region is part of Iraq and the regional government there has no objection to the decision.

Despite these comments on the need for the Americans to leave, over the past few days, Masoud Barzani, the former president of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) met the US Consul General in Erbil Steve Fagin and talked about the recent bill. Nechervan Barzani, the current president of the KRG, in recent comments tacitly opposed the American pullout from Iraq claiming that this will strengthen the possibility of ISIS re-emergence in the country. Furthermore, reports note that the KRG has given green light for the US establishment of four new military bases including one called Harir base in the territories of its control. These developments give rise to some questions: What are the Erbil leaders’ goals and concerns? Can the Kurds independently authorize the US military to stay in the north of the country?

Why Erbil wants the Americans to stay

For a long time, mainly since the uprising of Mullah Mostafa Barzani against various Iraqi governments starting from 1961 and continuing beyond 1975, the Kurds were optimistic that the Americans help them to realize their dream of separation from Iraq and foundation of an independent Kurdistan state. But so far what they have evidently observed from the US has been betrayal and avoiding to stand on commitments.

Despite the defeat in Kirkuk and return of 51 percent of the disputed regions to Baghdad, in the new critical conditions the Kurds are hopeful to get the US on their side to realize their long-waited dream of independence should tensions escalate between Washington and Baghdad, On the heels of the Iraqi parliament’s bill, Senator Mark Rubio in a tweet said: “maybe it’s time for a fully independent Kurdistan in what is currently Northern Iraq.”

From another aspect, the Iraqi Kurds are concerned about the US withdrawal. They are afraid that should the Americans go out ISIS will reorganize and threaten the borders of the autonomous region. They are also afraid to further lose the balance of power with the central government and fall in a position of weakness. But these concerns never provide a justifiable and real excuse to disobey the Iraqi constitution as this will never serve Erbil interests in the middle and long term.

Kurds and risks of US stay in northern Iraq

Although are want Americans to stay for a couple of reasons, they have no capability to determine this case and in the long run will face substantial threats to their interests and the achievements. Four reasons can prove these claims:

1. According to the Iraqi constitution, the Kurdish region is part of Iraq’s territory and sovereignty and any bill approved by the Iraqi parliament is also binding to the Kurdish region. So, the Kurds have no legal justification to advocate the American military stay or act in a way to guarantee that.

2. The Kurdish government and politicians should learn from the past that putting trust on the US has no outcome but betrayal mainly in sensitive times like in 1975. If they choose to embrace a new dispute with Baghdad in favor of the American military stay, they should expect a big defeat. Washington shows no commitment to its allies even to Europe in the time of need. The Kurds need not go a long way in the past to learn this lesson. The abrupt announcement of Donald Trump last year to withdraw his forces from northern Syria on the threshold of Turkey’s anti-Kurdish invasion should teach a big lesson to the Kurdish leaders. The US betrayal of the Kurds in Syria and leaving them to Turkey’s mercy will provide a big lesson to the White House allies for long years.

3. Kurds' support for the American troops' stay in northern Iraq will have no outcome but new disputes with the neighbors, especially Iran. The Iraqi Kurds should know that they should not sacrifice their friendly relations with Iran as one of their most important patrons and friends in the region to the US which comes from thousands of kilometers away from Iraq. Washington will leave the region soon or late and it is the Kurds that should think about what consequences disputes with one of the regional powers can bring to them. Iran, represented by IRGC Quds Force’s commander General Qassem Soleimani, has been a forerunner in helping the Kurds in the face of ISIS terrorist group.

4. The failed referendum experience showed that the region’s conditions and the regional and even international actors’ will do not support the Kurdish movement towards independence and the split of Iraq. It remains to the Kurdish government to understand that only through cooperation with Baghdad it can eliminate its security and economic concerns.  

Iraq Kurds US Expulsion Bill

