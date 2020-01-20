Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader

Iran’s Appeal as Model of Resistance Angers US: Leader

Iran’s leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Iranian nation’s independence, resistance and refusal to submit to bullying angers the US.

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit A British legal group has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over his alleged role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, at a Cairo court session last year.

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal Iran warned of taking a “final and more effective” step concerning the country’s nuclear deal with world states if the other parties remain in default of their contractual obligations towards Tehran.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns Oil price rose to its highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, Reuters reported.

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity’s biggest migration.

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza Israeli regime has opened the gates of its rainwater harvesting dams near the besieged Gaza Strip, flooding more than 100 hectares of Palestinian farmland in less than two weeks.

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam Number of world’s billionaires has doubled in the past decade reaching 2,153 in 2019, Oxfam International reported on Monday, saying these tycoons have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine Jordan’s parliament has voted in favor of a motion to ban natural gas imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the wake of mass protests against the government’s multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’ Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF A senior leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) threatened that his fellow comrades were ready to inflict heavy losses on US forces should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision ordering the withdrawal of all US-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Islamic Republic is now enriching more uranium than it did before 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as the remaining signatories of the landmark accord fail to fulfill their commitments.

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt's Sisi during London Visit

UK Legal Team Calls for Arresting Egypt’s Sisi during London Visit
Alwaght- A British legal group has called on judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over his alleged role in the death of Mohamed Morsi, the country’s first democratically elected president, at a Cairo court session last year.

The International Justice Chambers (Guernica 37) asked London’s Metropolitan Police Service Counter Terrorism Command (SO15) to launch a probe into the “credible allegations of torture made against the Egyptian Government and its State organs” in the complaint filed ahead of Sisi’s arrival in the UK on Monday for a two-day visit.

Morsi, a senior figure in Egypt’s now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood organization, was elected as Egypt’s president after a 2011 revolution.

He was, however, deposed through a bloody military coup led by his then-army chief and now President Sisi in July 2013.

Morsi, 67, had been serving prison terms on several charges before passing away in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges last year in June. He suffered from medical neglect during his imprisonment as well as poor conditions in prison.

“In particular, the complaint will request that the death of... Morsi, and the treatment suffered prior to his death, which constitutes torture, be investigated,” the legal group said. “the United Kingdom cannot be seen as a safe haven for those who consider themselves immune from prosecution.”

Back in November 2019, a panel of UN experts said Morsi’s detention conditions “could amount to a state-sanctioned arbitrary killing.”

The panel concluded that Morsi was held under conditions that can only be described as brutal, particularly during his five-year detention in the Tora prison complex.”

The British panel also pointed out that it “is inconceivable to consider that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was unaware of the torture of Dr. Morsi.”

“It is no mere assumption that the treatment of Dr. Morsi contributed to his death and there is a compelling argument that it was his treatment at the hands of the Military Regime that killed him and that this was the intention,” said the chamber.

The Muslim Brotherhood has labeled Morsi’s death as a full-fledged murder. The organization said Egyptian authorities were responsible for his deliberate slow death.

On Friday, the Times of London wrote in an editorial that Sis’s anticipated arrival in London “to participate in the government’s UK-Africa summit will rightly stick in many people’s craw.”

It said that Sisi “has proved himself to be a particularly brutal dictator even by the standards of Egypt’s unfortunate history.”

Human rights groups have already warned that thousands more prisoners in Egypt were enduring similar conditions that led to the death of Morsi, and their “health and lives” may also be at severe risk.

The president has long been facing international condemnation for a crackdown on civil society groups and pro-Morsi activists since he took power in 2014.

 

