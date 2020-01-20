Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 20 January 2020

Iraq PM's Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM's Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces' deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran's Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq's Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies' Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom's economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Iran warned of taking a “final and more effective” step concerning the country’s nuclear deal with world states if the other parties remain in default of their contractual obligations towards Tehran.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns Oil price rose to its highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, Reuters reported.

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity’s biggest migration.

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza Israeli regime has opened the gates of its rainwater harvesting dams near the besieged Gaza Strip, flooding more than 100 hectares of Palestinian farmland in less than two weeks.

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam Number of world’s billionaires has doubled in the past decade reaching 2,153 in 2019, Oxfam International reported on Monday, saying these tycoons have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine Jordan’s parliament has voted in favor of a motion to ban natural gas imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the wake of mass protests against the government’s multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’ Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF A senior leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) threatened that his fellow comrades were ready to inflict heavy losses on US forces should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision ordering the withdrawal of all US-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Islamic Republic is now enriching more uranium than it did before 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as the remaining signatories of the landmark accord fail to fulfill their commitments.

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

Monday 20 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

Demonstrations were reported across Baghdad, the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf, as well as the western cities of Nasiriyah, Diwaniyah, Kut, and Wasit on Sunday.

The capital alongside several southern cities began witnessing protests calling for political and economic reforms last October, but they had thinned out in recent weeks in the wake of US assassinations and airstrikes. 

On Sunday, young protesters descended on Baghdad's Tahrir Square and nearby Tayaran Square, burning tires to block highways and bridges and turning back cars and causing traffic jams across the city. 

Footage showed protesters throwing projectiles and rocks at police officers who tried to clear the sit-ins. Medical and security sources said at least 10 people including police officers were wounded.

Riots were also reported in the cities of Kut, Diwaniyah and Amara, where most government offices, schools and universities have been shuttered for months.

In the holy city of Najaf, a number of young protesters in checkered black-and-white scarves lit tires and blocked a main road leading to the capital.

The fresh protests come ahead of a rally called by prominent Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr on January 24 to demand withdrawal of US forces after their recent aggression in the country. 

Last week, Sadr urged Iraqis to hold "a million-strong, peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations".

Iraqi political figures have stepped up their calls for foreign forces -- including some 5,200 US troops -- to leave the country.

They are outraged by US assassination of top Iraqi military official Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iran's General Qassem Soleimani who was visiting Iraq on an official invitation. 

Iraq's parliament voted on January 5 in favor of ousting foreign forces, but US President Donald Trump threatened to seize Iraqi oil revenues of up to $35 billion held in a bank account in New York if American troops are asked to leave. 

ISIS as bargaining chip? 

Some Iraqi officials have accused that the US is also transferring ISIS terrorists to Iraq in order to force the Iraqi parliament to take back its decision.

US forces are relocating ISIS ringleaders from Syria to Wadi al-Houran after the region was cleansed by Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) , head of the Badr Organization's office in al-Anbar Qusai al-Anbari told al-Ma'aloumeh news website on Sunday.

His claim was echoed by Iraqi security expert Karim al-Khikani who told the website that the Daesh ringleaders had been trained at US bases in Syria, specially in al-Tanf and Hasaka.

Iraqi protesters are demanding early elections and a new prime minister to replace current caretaker premier Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

Abdul-Mahdi resigned nearly two months ago, but political parties have thus far failed to agree on a successor and he has continued to run the government as a caretaker.

According to CNN, Abdul-Mahdi had told at a parliamentary session that he planned to meet with Gen. Soleimani on the morning the top Iranian general was assassinated on Trump's order.

The Iraqi premier said Gen. Soleimani was carrying a message from Iran in response to Saudi Arabia which had sought to "reach important agreements and situations regarding Iraq and the region.” 

Unconfirmed reports say the Iraqi prime minister also revealed details of his interactions with Trump in the weeks leading up to Gen. Soleimani’s assassination in a speech to the Iraqi parliament. 

Trump threatened Iraqi PM with violence: Report 

He tried to explain several times on live television how Washington had been browbeating him and other Iraqi members of parliament to toe the American line, even threatening to engage in false-flag sniper shootings of both protesters and security personnel in order to inflame the situation.

Iraqi Parliament speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi reportedly cut Abdul-Mahdi off at the commencement of his speech and then asked for the live airing of the session to be stopped. 

Abdul-Mahdi spoke angrily about how the Americans had ruined the country and now refused to complete infrastructure and electricity grid projects unless they were promised 50% of oil revenues, which the Iraqi premier refused.

"This is why I visited China and signed an important agreement with them to undertake the construction instead. Upon my return, Trump called me to ask me to reject this agreement. When I refused, he threatened to unleash huge demonstrations against me that would end my premiership," Abdul-Mahdi reportedly told parliament.

"Huge demonstrations against me duly materialized and Trump called again to threaten that if I did not comply with his demands, then he would have Marine snipers on tall buildings target protesters and security personnel alike in order to pressure me.

"I refused again and handed in my resignation. To this day the Americans insist on us rescinding our deal with the Chinese," he allegedly added.

In a move to stem public anger, Iraq’s parliament approved a new electoral law in December that enabled the electorate to choose individual candidates instead of picking from party lists.

The rallies, however, turned violent in which hundreds of people were killed, including members of the security forces.  

On Sunday, Iraqi cleric Sadr called on protesters to refrain from violence. 

“I hope they are committed to peace, not to harm the security of the people and to subject the country to a fierce civil war,” read a statement posted on his Twitter feed.

“I respect the government's decision - if any - to confront saboteurs and riots, but a distinction must be made between peaceful [protesters] and saboteurs,” he added.

 

Tags :

Iraq Protests US

Comments
