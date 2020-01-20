SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 20 January 2020

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal

Iran warned of taking a “final and more effective” step concerning the country’s nuclear deal with world states if the other parties remain in default of their contractual obligations towards Tehran.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns Oil price rose to its highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, Reuters reported.

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity’s biggest migration.

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza Israeli regime has opened the gates of its rainwater harvesting dams near the besieged Gaza Strip, flooding more than 100 hectares of Palestinian farmland in less than two weeks.

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam Number of world’s billionaires has doubled in the past decade reaching 2,153 in 2019, Oxfam International reported on Monday, saying these tycoons have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine Jordan’s parliament has voted in favor of a motion to ban natural gas imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the wake of mass protests against the government’s multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’ Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF A senior leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) threatened that his fellow comrades were ready to inflict heavy losses on US forces should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision ordering the withdrawal of all US-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Islamic Republic is now enriching more uranium than it did before 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as the remaining signatories of the landmark accord fail to fulfill their commitments.

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study

Alwaght- A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity's biggest migration.

The new corona virus strain, first discovered in the central city of Wuhan, has caused alarm because of its connection to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Wuhan has 11 million inhabitants and serves as a major transport hub, including during the annual Lunar New Year holiday which begins later this week and sees hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel across the country to visit family.

No human-to-human transmission has been confirmed so far, but authorities have previously said the possibility "cannot be excluded."

A third person was confirmed to have died and 136 new cases were found over the weekend in Wuhan, the local health commission said, taking the total number of people to have been diagnosed with the virus in China to 201.

Three cases have been reported overseas — two in Thailand and one in Japan, all of whom had visited Wuhan.

Health authorities in Beijing's Daxing district said two people who had travelled to Wuhan were treated for pneumonia linked to the virus and are in stable condition.

In southern Guangdong province, a 66-year-old Shenzhen man was quarantined on January 11 after contracting a fever and showing other symptoms following a trip to visit relatives in Wuhan, the provincial health commission said in a statement. He is also in stable condition.

Shenzhen officials said another eight people were under medical observation.

"Experts believe that the current epidemic situation is still preventable and controllable," the Guangdong health commission said.

Five other people have been put in isolation and tested in eastern Zhejiang province.

Detection measures

A seafood market is believed to be the centre of the outbreak in Wuhan, but health officials have reported that some patients had no history of contact with the facility.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Twitter Monday that "an animal source seems the most likely primary source" with "some limited human-to-human transmission occurring between close contacts."

It said the new cases in China were the result of "increased searching and testing for (the virus) among people sick with respiratory illness."

Scientists with the MRC Center for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College in London warned in a paper published Friday that the number of cases in the city was likely to be closer to 1,700, much higher than the number officially identified.

Wuhan deputy mayor Chen Xiexin said on state broadcaster CCTV at the weekend that infrared thermometers had been installed at airports, railway stations and coach stations across the city.

Chen said passengers with fevers were being registered, given masks and taken to medical institutions. Nearly 300,000 body temperature tests had been carried out, according to CCTV.

Authorities in Hong Kong have stepped up detection measures, including rigorous temperature checkpoints for inbound travelers from the Chinese mainland.

US authorities decided to screen direct flights arriving from Wuhan at San Francisco airport and New York's JFK, as well as Los Angeles, where many flights connect.

Thailand said it was already screening passengers arriving in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket, and would soon introduce similar controls in the beach resort of Krabi.

In Wuhan, 170 people are still being treated at hospital, including nine in critical condition, the city health commission said. The new patients are between 25 and 89 years old and their symptoms included fever, coughing and chest pain.

Guangdong's health authority said it was taking measures including intensifying its triage of fever at clinics and banning illegal wildlife sales.

State media moved to calm the mood as discussion about the coronavirus spreading to other Chinese cities swelled on social media.

The China Daily said in an editorial that people "should remain alert, but not panic".

And nationalist tabloid Global Times called for better handling of the new virus outbreak than that of the SARS outbreak in 2003, when it says there was "concealment in China.”

(Source: AFP)

