How Do Bin Zayed’s Ambitions Embroil UAE in Various Regional Cases?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 20 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

News

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal

Iran Warns of ‘Final Step’ on Nuclear Deal

Iran warned of taking a “final and more effective” step concerning the country’s nuclear deal with world states if the other parties remain in default of their contractual obligations towards Tehran.

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal Iraqi protesters have returned to the streets of different cities across the Arab country, as the clock ticked down the final hours to their deadline for the government to meet their demands for reform.

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns Oil price rose to its highest in more than week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade, Reuters reported.

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases A mysterious SARS-like virus has killed a third person and spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin travelling for the Lunar New Year in humanity’s biggest migration.

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza Israeli regime has opened the gates of its rainwater harvesting dams near the besieged Gaza Strip, flooding more than 100 hectares of Palestinian farmland in less than two weeks.

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam Number of world’s billionaires has doubled in the past decade reaching 2,153 in 2019, Oxfam International reported on Monday, saying these tycoons have more wealth than the 4.6 billion people who make up 60 per cent of the planet’s population.

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine Jordan’s parliament has voted in favor of a motion to ban natural gas imports from the Occupied Palestinian Territories in the wake of mass protests against the government’s multi-billion-dollar agreement with the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’ Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF A senior leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) threatened that his fellow comrades were ready to inflict heavy losses on US forces should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision ordering the withdrawal of all US-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Islamic Republic is now enriching more uranium than it did before 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as the remaining signatories of the landmark accord fail to fulfill their commitments.

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

SARS-Like Virus Spreads in China, Nearly 140 New Cases

How Do Bin Zayed’s Ambitions Embroil UAE in Various Regional Cases?

2,153 Billionaires Hold More Wealth than 4,500,000,000 People: Oxfam

Jordanian MPs Vote to Prohibit Natural gas Imports from Occupied Palestine

Oil Price Rises after Libyan Oilfield Shutdowns

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’

Israeli Regime floods Hundreds of Acres of Palestinians’ Farmlands in Gaza

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine?

Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM

During Yemen’s Annual Martyr Week, Anti-American Sentiment Prevails

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

Six People Killed as Protests against Citizenship Law Continue in India

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

ICC’s Israeli War Crimes Probe: Chances, Challenges

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

How Do Bin Zayed’s Ambitions Embroil UAE in Various Regional Cases?

Monday 20 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
How Do Bin Zayed’s Ambitions Embroil UAE in Various Regional Cases?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is considered the architect of the UAE foreign policy that is marked by a massive role in regional developments. This presents bin Zayed as one of the most influential prospective figures of the region. A secretive figure with complicated policies.

Bin Zayed, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander, is the brother of the UAE ruler Sheikh Khalifa whose role in politics has considerably declined amid critical illness. The crown prince practically has under control a major part of politics, security, economy, and military, something making him the de facto ruler of the Emirates.

His role in the foreign policy path is unavoidable and he has even found a greater chance of implementing his policies as he found an ally in the White House. But what are the Emirati foreign policy elements under bin Zayed? How will they affect the regional developments?

Lobbying in the US 

According to media reports, the UAE in 2018 paid $20 million to 20 Washington-based lobbies. Further reports suggest that the foreign nationals with links to Abu Dhabi have established links to over 200 Congress offices, 18 political research centers, and a major part of the American media on the cost of the Emirati government.

Investment in the American think ranks and political institutions is an indispensable part of the UAE foreign policy to garner the Washington support and sway the American policies in favor of Abu Dhabi.

Although some of the American officials under President Barack Obama deemed bin Zayed a dangerous and unreliable person, Trump's government took a moderate view of him.

After Rex Tillerson was dismissed as the US Secretary of State, Anwar Gargash, the UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, in a Twitter message said that the world will not forget the UAE's role in the sacking of Tillerson. Though his comment was somehow exaggerated, what was clear and unavoidable was the substantial investment of the Emiratis in the American lobbies to get the Washington support beside influencing the White House West Asian policy. The huge wealth provides very good backing to these efforts. Only a very small part of the UAE campaign of influence and spending on the media is given publicity, however.

Pushing for regional alliances

Bin Zayed has always tried to increase the UAE's role and weight in the region’s policies. Certainly, this aspiration is impossible without help due to the lack of a big population and an experienced military, despite the ability to inject huge money. Add to these the lasting, but concealed, disputes between the UAE’s seven emirates. So, bin Zayed finds no other way but setting up coalitions with the like-minded countries and even shouldering part of the costs, all to efficiently pursue his regional policies.

After Abdel Fattah El-Sisi assumed the power in Egypt in 2014, the UAE provided aids to Cairo to engage the latter into an alliance also backed by the shared stances of the UAE and Egypt against the Muslim Brotherhood. The country managed to get Cairo backing in security matters and even militarily if the need arises. This is observable in the repeated visits to Egypt of bin Zayed and also in his presence in unveiling huge projects, including military ones. In a recent trip to Egypt, Prince Mohammed joined a ceremony for the inauguration of Bernice military base, the largest one in the vicinity of the Red Sea, commanding the role played by the Egyptian army in the stability of the region.

Bin Zayed, taking into account the undeniable role of Saudi Arabia in the region, has always tried to ignore the differences with Riyadh, particularly the territorial differences, and highlight the common interests. He even tries to get the Saudis involved in his plans. After the death of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and the assumption of power by King Salman and his son Prince Mohammed, the UAE managed considerably to take advantage of the political changes in the Arab kingdom and embroil the Saudis in disputes with the largest advantage going to the Emiratis. An obvious example is the Yemen war. As time goes by, bin Zayed Yemen objectives and strategies become clear. They not only in many cases do not comply with those of Saudi Arabia but also contrast them.

The UAE role in foreign policy 

The bin Zayed-led UAE seeks to promote its role in the regional cases using such activities as lobbying in the US and alliance making in the region. The domain of this campaign of influence is from West Asia to the Horn of Africa. In fact, the UAE set as its main foreign policy confrontation of the Muslim Brotherhood front represented by Qatar and Turkey and the Axis of Resistance represented by Iran and its allies like Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Another aspect of its activity focuses on enhancing its foreign position, geopolitical weight, and stepping out of geopolitical isolation. The country has founded allied militias in southern Yemen, like the Southern Security Belt and Elite Forces Brigade, pursuing control of southern ports and islands. The UAE occupied Socotra island close to Bab-el-Mandeb and established a military base following massive land purchases there. 

Abu Dhabi seeks to get geopolitical weight in Somalia. It took a long step toward this aim and toward controlling the Gulf of Aden by setting up a military base in Port of Berbera, the capital of the autonomous Somaliland state. 

Bin Zayed’s policies in Africa are not limited to Somalia. He supports the assault of General Khalifa Haftar of Libya against the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord that is allied with the Muslim Brotherhood. He also is building a military base in Port of Ăssab in Eritrea to control Bab-el-Mandeb and to secure influence and food supply to the UAE from the African country. 

The ambitions of the 54-year-old prince make the UAE spend a considerable part of its military and economic sources on the interventionist policies in the region, deepening divergence in the Arab country. For instance, the Yemen war has caused sizeable gaps between Abu Dhabi-Dubai rulers. 

The prince’s ambitions have so far played resoundingly in destabilizing the region and stirred disputes and even bloody conflicts from Yemen to North Africa. The destructive role is disregarded and even in some cases advocated by Washington where the Emiratis have nurtured powerful lobbies.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

UAE Bin Zayed Region Intervention

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal
South Korean Activists Protests against Trumps Aggressive Policy on Iran
Yemenis Children Displaced, Scared after Years of Saudi Aggression
Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan
Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

Protests Revive in Iraq after Rising Calls for US Withdrawal

French Police Violent Crackdown in Protesters
French Police Arrest at Least 32 amid Crackdown on Yellow Vests 62nd Outing
French Police Hold Back Anti-Macron Protesters Trying to Enter Paris Theatre
Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzakys Release