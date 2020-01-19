Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes ‘Unjust Measures’

Alwaght- Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

“We clearly announce that if Europe, for any reason, uses Article 37 of the nuclear agreement unfairly, then Iran will make a serious decision regarding cooperation with the [International Atomic Energy] Agency,” Ali Larijani said.

Last week, the three European signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) released a statement saying the mechanism was activated in response to what they claimed was Iran’s repeated violations of the accord.

Iran, however, has rejected the accusations, saying it has suspended its JCPOA obligations as permitted under the deal in cases where other JCPOA signatories fail to uphold their commitments.

The European push to trigger the dispute mechanism may ultimately lead to the restoration of UN sanctions against Iran which were lifted under the JCPOA.