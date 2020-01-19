Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 19 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

News

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term

Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF A senior leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) threatened that his fellow comrades were ready to inflict heavy losses on US forces should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision ordering the withdrawal of all US-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Islamic Republic is now enriching more uranium than it did before 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as the remaining signatories of the landmark accord fail to fulfill their commitments.

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine? The UK Labor leadership battle has entered its next phase, pitting five candidates with radically different views against one another for the top job.

Katyusha Rockets Hit US-Operated Taji Military Base in Iraq Iraq’s military said on Tuesday Katyusha rockets have hit the Al-Taji airbase north of the capital Baghdad, which houses the US-led coalition forces.

Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase Israeli regime’s warplanes. In yet another act of aggression against Syria, have "conducted a new attack on the T-4 Airport in central province of Homs," the country’s Defense Ministry stated.

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue President Erdogan warned Tuesday Turkey will teach a lesson to Khalifa Haftar if his forces continue attacks against Libya’s internationally recognized government.

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister’s request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats The three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran plan to trigger on Tuesday a dispute settlement mechanism that could restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan Avalanches claim lives of at least 67 people in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, Reuters cited government officials as saying on Tuesday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency

Russian Shakeup: What Does Putin Have in Mind?

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine?

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

‘Mendacity & lies’: After 19 Years America Admits to Itself that It Never Could Have Won War in Afghanistan

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Valley of Death: Saudi Coalition Creating Living Nightmare for African Migrants in Yemen

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack

Sunday 19 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Saudi state television said late on Saturday that the attack by Ansarullah had targeted a military camp occupied by forces from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries operating under a Saudi-led coalition in Ma’rib.

Various reports, including from users on the social media, said the number of fatalities had exceeded 60 people as they cited accounts from the military hospital in Ma’rib which had issued a distress call for blood donation.

There was no official statement from the coalition forces. However, if confirmed, the attack could be one of the deadliest by the Houthis on Saudis and allies in Yemen in recent weeks.

Medical sources had confirmed that at least 45 military personnel had been killed in the attack, adding that dozens more were injured. 

Houthis control swathes of Yemen since they overthrow a Saudi-backed government in late 2014. The development caused Saudi Arabia and allies to launch an all-out war on the impoverished country.

Tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, have been killed in Saudi air strikes and ground operations in Yemen over the past five years.

The Houthi have responded by mostly targeting military positions deep inside Saudi Arabia or sites inside Yemen where Saudis have deployed mercenaries and military forces.

Nearly a dozen Saudi-backed militiamen were killed or injured in Yemen’s northwestern Hajjah province on Saturday in an attack by Ansarullah fighters.

A missile attack on Saudi-led forces in Ma’rib in November killed at least seven soldiers and wounded 12 more.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Ansarullah Saudi Arabia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemenis Children Displaced, Scared after Years of Saudi Aggression
Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan
Inside US Base in Iraq after Iran Retaliatory Attack
US Anti-War Activists Protest against US Aggressive Policy on Iran
Yemenis Children Displaced, Scared after Years of Saudi Aggression

Yemenis Children Displaced, Scared after Years of Saudi Aggression

French Police Hold Back Anti-Macron Protesters Trying to Enter Paris Theatre
Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzakys Release
Pakistanis Protest in Lahore to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Iran Police Release Footage Showing UK Ambassador Presence in Anti-Govt Protests in Tehran