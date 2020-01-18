What’s Behind London Hezbollah Ban?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM's Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes 'Unjust Measures'

Iran Warns to Review Cooperation with IAEA if Europe Takes 'Unjust Measures'

Speaker of Iran’s Parliament warned on Sunday Tehran will review its cooperation with global nuclear watchdog IAEA if the EU introduces “unjust” steps over the 2015 nuclear deal, which was first abandoned by the US.

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF A senior leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) threatened that his fellow comrades were ready to inflict heavy losses on US forces should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision ordering the withdrawal of all US-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Islamic Republic is now enriching more uranium than it did before 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as the remaining signatories of the landmark accord fail to fulfill their commitments.

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine? The UK Labor leadership battle has entered its next phase, pitting five candidates with radically different views against one another for the top job.

Katyusha Rockets Hit US-Operated Taji Military Base in Iraq Iraq’s military said on Tuesday Katyusha rockets have hit the Al-Taji airbase north of the capital Baghdad, which houses the US-led coalition forces.

Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase Israeli regime’s warplanes. In yet another act of aggression against Syria, have "conducted a new attack on the T-4 Airport in central province of Homs," the country’s Defense Ministry stated.

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue President Erdogan warned Tuesday Turkey will teach a lesson to Khalifa Haftar if his forces continue attacks against Libya’s internationally recognized government.

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister’s request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats The three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran plan to trigger on Tuesday a dispute settlement mechanism that could restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What’s Behind London Hezbollah Ban?

What’s Behind London Hezbollah Ban?

Alwaght- The British government said on Friday it has added Lebanese Hezbollah on its terror blacklist. The HM Treasury said in a statement that under the Terrorism Financing Regulations, it has expanded the ban on Hezbollah to cover the political wing of the Lebanese resistant movement, with the immediate consequences being freezing the movement’s assets in Britain and limiting its fund-raising activities. The ban, also approved by the parliament, means that anyone who is a member of Hezbollah can face a potential punishment of 10 years in prison. 

Before this move, London in 2001 and 2008 banned Hezbollah’s foreign security unit and military wing as terrorist entities. Now it has blacklisted its political wing. Now that Lebanon is grappling with the home political crisis and the tensions in the region are escalating between the US and the Iran-led Axis of Resistance in the Persian Gulf, Iraq, and Syria, Prime Minister Boris Johnson government’s policies show a deeper tendency to side with the American regional policies. 

Hezbollah and Lebanon political crisis 

Over the past three months, Lebanon has been engulfed by waves of popular protests against the deteriorating economic conditions, forcing Prime Minister Saad Hariri to step down from his post. The lack of consensus among the political groups over the formation of a new government has caused the important regional country to sink into a political crisis. 

Lebanon is the juncture where various international actors’ interests meet, making the competition between the significant players directly affecting the Lebanese developments. Before the anti-government protests, the last year’s parliamentary election gave a majority to March 8 Alliance, which is allied to Hezbollah. This victory, which showed its influences on the country’s foreign policy especially Beirut stances on Syrian and Palestinian cases, rendered the Western countries and Saudi Arabia discontented with Hariri’s performance. Hezbollah and Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, of the Christian Free Patriotic Movement, moved to facilitate the return of the Syrian refugees to their country in contrast to the Western and Israeli policy of painting Syria as a still crisis-hit country where war has not winded down yet. The two also opposed the Arab diplomatic normalization with the Israeli regime. When the protests began, the opposite side, backed by the West and Arab allies, pushed for a technocratic government to cut off Hezbollah's hand from the new cabinet. The pressures continue to mount on Hezbollah and the recent move by London, despite Hezbollah having three ministers in the cabinet, is meant to realize the movement’s isolation. 

Post-Brexit Britain’s regional policy 

The conservative government of Boris Johnson, which won the majority in the mid-December general elections, has announced that it will fully pull Britain out of the European Union by January’s end. The anti-Hezbollah measure is a London effort to take a path independent from the EU. The post-Brexit Britain foreign policy began to emerge under Jonson’s predecessor Theresa May. The new design of British foreign policy shows that London targets a bigger role in the West Asia region. To this end, the British leaders try to broaden their partnership with the region’s wealthy states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both of whom seek bigger Western military and security presence in the region. 

Apparent enough, London sets its regional policies in line with those of Washington, particularly because Johnson is ideologically and politically close to the American President Donald Trump's mindset. So, London by blacklisting Hezbollah seeks to promote accordance with the US and some Arab regimes that take a tough stance on the Lebanese movement that in line with its allies in Iran, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, and Yemen stands in the face of the Israeli expansionism and Western projects 

Zionist lobby and home competitions 

From another aspect, the Zionist lobby’s role in determining London’s foreign policy lines should not be underestimated. During the election campaigns, one of the hot debate cases between Johnson and his rival Jeremy Corbyn of Labor Party, who is known for his anti-Israeli stances, was Hezbollah. During the competition, the Zionist lobby launched massive blackening propaganda against Corbyn introducing him as anti-Semitic. Now that Johnson made a surprise victory, he is returning the pro-Israeli lobby’s favor by banning Hezbollah. 

Tel Aviv, now finding itself unable to face Hezbollah militarily, is setting the heart on the Western meddling to hamper Hezbollah’s increasing power gain. Last year, the Jewish Institute for National Security of America admitted Hezbollah’s military and deterrence capabilities saying that Hezbollah has more firepower than 95 percent of the world’s conventional militaries. Israeli sources repeatedly admitted that Tel Aviv cannot counter missiles fired from Lebanon or Syria in case of war in its northern front. They state that the Iron Dome and Arrow air defenses cannot detect the rockets that would be fired into the occupied territories should a war break out.

