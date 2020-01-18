Russian Shakeup: What Does Putin Have in Mind?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 19 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

News

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term

Iran poured scorn on French President Emmanuel Macron for using a fictitious name for the Persian Gulf, saying the mistake is as wrong as France’s military presence in those waters.

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack At least 60 people Saudi mercenaries who have occupied parts of Yemen have been killed in a missile attack by the country’s Ansarullah resistance movement.

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency Iran is set to send a highly advanced version of its satellites on discovery missions, the latest breakthrough in the field of aerospace by the country’s competent experts and specialists.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF A senior leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) threatened that his fellow comrades were ready to inflict heavy losses on US forces should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision ordering the withdrawal of all US-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Islamic Republic is now enriching more uranium than it did before 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as the remaining signatories of the landmark accord fail to fulfill their commitments.

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine? The UK Labor leadership battle has entered its next phase, pitting five candidates with radically different views against one another for the top job.

Katyusha Rockets Hit US-Operated Taji Military Base in Iraq Iraq’s military said on Tuesday Katyusha rockets have hit the Al-Taji airbase north of the capital Baghdad, which houses the US-led coalition forces.

Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase Israeli regime’s warplanes. In yet another act of aggression against Syria, have "conducted a new attack on the T-4 Airport in central province of Homs," the country’s Defense Ministry stated.

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue President Erdogan warned Tuesday Turkey will teach a lesson to Khalifa Haftar if his forces continue attacks against Libya’s internationally recognized government.

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister’s request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats The three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran plan to trigger on Tuesday a dispute settlement mechanism that could restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan Avalanches claim lives of at least 67 people in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, Reuters cited government officials as saying on Tuesday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Blasts French President for Using Fake Arab-Persian Gulf Term

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency

Russian Shakeup: What Does Putin Have in Mind?

60 Saudi Mercenaries killed in Yemen’s Ansarullah Missile Attack

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine?

Iran’s Zafar Satellite Tops Ready-to-Launch List: Space Agency

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

‘Mendacity & lies’: After 19 Years America Admits to Itself that It Never Could Have Won War in Afghanistan

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Valley of Death: Saudi Coalition Creating Living Nightmare for African Migrants in Yemen

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Russian Shakeup: What Does Putin Have in Mind?

Sunday 19 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Russian Shakeup: What Does Putin Have in Mind?

Related Content

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- On Wednesday and hours after Russian President Putin’s announcement about a government shakeup in an annual speech, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced his resignation. Many observers explain this political shakeup as a new plan designed by Putin to hand over the power to a new institution that will guarantee his and a couple of friends’ stay in the power in the next decade. 

Medvedev stepping down: Difference or agreement? 

The government of Dmitry Medvedev was formed on May 18, 2018, containing 10 deputy prime ministers and 22 ministers, Medvedev, a lawyer, has been a Putin confidante since 1990s. Putin, who came to power in the post-Soviet Russia in 1991, could not become a president after two back-to-back presidential terms. In 2007, in a coordinated move, Prime Minister Mikhail Fradkov stepped down along with his cabinet. The main aim, he said, was to give President Putin the freedom to choose the next favorable PM. In a tactical move at the time, Medvedev became president and Putin, remaining the strongman but under new cover, became the PM. The Wednesday resignation of the cabinet allows him to continue the grip on power at a higher level. 

Putin has been holding the president and PM posts respectively for over 20 years. Of course, he is zealous to continue his grip on power. However, this time he is aspiring to hold a post even higher than the president in the political structure. Putin cannot run for president after his current term ends in 2024 so he attempts to give the parliament new powers in a bid to solidify his power under a new constitution ostensibly created by the parliament. 

What is behind forming State Council? 

With the newly-formed institution Putin is eyeing for the next stage of power and possibly his retirement time is the State Council. The body now has an advisory role made up of 85 local governors and other officials including political party leaders. Still, it is a great institution that can tip the scales of power at home. The recognition of this body requires changes in the national constitution. In his speech last week, Putin said he intended to introduce changes to the constitution to give the parliament bigger powers in appointing the PM and his cabinet and free the parliament from powerlessly confirming the president’s candidates for the PM post. He continued this did not mean scrapping the presidential system and shifting to a parliamentary one. “I do not intend to scrap the president’s power to dismiss the PM under the new constitutional changes,” he was quoted as saying. 

Medvedev, noting that he resigned from the post according to the article 117 of the constitution, said: “After those amendments are adopted — and it was said that this is likely to be done following discussion — there will be significant changes not only to a variety of constitution articles, but to the balance of power, namely to the executive, legislative and judicial branches of power.” 

Like the game of 2007 that led some media and observers to think that a gap is appearing between Putin and Medvedev, this time too Putin beside thanking the resigned PM in a sham criticism blamed the economic problems partially on Medvedev.

The Russian economic problems are similar to those the advanced Western countries are grappling with, including an aging population and declining investment and efficiency. The low oil prices and the Western sanctions imposed following Russia's annexation of the Crimea Peninsula should not be ignored in Moscow's economic troubles. However, since the beginning, Putin lonely managed to save the national economy while it was teetering on the brink of collapse, scoring nationwide popularity. Some of the problems remain in place. Over the past few years, Russian economic growth rate has been relatively slow, not going past 1 and 2 percent. Alexi Kurdin, the head of the audit chamber, at an international conference hosted by Moscow School of Economics, said that Russia has never seen such a long recession since the Second World War that kept the economic growth to only 1 percent. 

To walk out of this situation, Putin named Mikhail Mishustin, the head of Federal Tax Service, this week as the replacement to Medvedev. The new PM is a technocrat who reorganized the country’s tax system. In a speech, he said that one of his priorities is the real increase in the monthly wages of the people.

Although Russia is moving to economic reform and a man as unpopular as Medvedev has resigned, these Putin’s tactics are aimed at restoring hope and contentment to the Russians. After all, a referendum is needed for his constitutional amendments. Putin has called for such a referendum. The last one was held in 1993 under President Boris N, Yeltsin, who resigned in 2000 and named Putin as acting successor until elections were held. 

In his speech on the need for some parts of the constitution to change, Putin said: “at the moment, in accordance with Article 111 and Article 112 of Russia’s Constitution, the president just secures the State Duma's consent to appoint the chairman of the government, and after that he appoints the head of government, his deputies and all ministers. The president also suggested appointing heads of security agencies after consultations with the Federation Council.” 

Putin eyes concentration of the military power in the hands of the president and also making it dependent on the State Council he aspires to head prospectively. He named Medvedev immediately after the resignation of the deputy head of the Security Council. He is yet to reveal the Medvedev role in the movement to the State Council. What is clear is that Putin seeks to define a security position for his future that many translate as an attempt to revive the grandeur of the Soviet Union. 

Alexei Navalny, one of the most prominent figures of the Russian opposition, said that Putin’s recent moves are a return to the Soviet policies and any referendum for constitutional changes is simply “fraudulent crap” and that Putin aims to be “sole leader for life.” 

Despite the opposition criticism and the fact that Putin seeks to strengthen Russia in terms of security and defense, his main aim, as his Duma address in February 2019 showed, is to shore up the Russian economic growth and the new changes can be tracked to a new economic strategy.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia Putin Resignation Reforms Policy Economy

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Yemenis Children Displaced, Scared after Years of Saudi Aggression
Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan
Inside US Base in Iraq after Iran Retaliatory Attack
US Anti-War Activists Protest against US Aggressive Policy on Iran
Yemenis Children Displaced, Scared after Years of Saudi Aggression

Yemenis Children Displaced, Scared after Years of Saudi Aggression

French Police Hold Back Anti-Macron Protesters Trying to Enter Paris Theatre
Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzakys Release
Pakistanis Protest in Lahore to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Iran Police Release Footage Showing UK Ambassador Presence in Anti-Govt Protests in Tehran