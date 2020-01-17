Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study

Over 1,700 ’Likely’ Infected by New Virus in China: Study

The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than officially reported, researchers have said on Friday.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials After days of denial, the US military has confirmed that 11 of its troops were wounded in Iran’s retaliatory missile attack at US military base in Iraq, Ain al-Assad.

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia Iran accidentally shoot down the Ukrainian airliner last week when there were reportedly several US stealth warplanes in the Islamic Republic’s border area, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF A senior leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) threatened that his fellow comrades were ready to inflict heavy losses on US forces should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision ordering the withdrawal of all US-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Islamic Republic is now enriching more uranium than it did before 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as the remaining signatories of the landmark accord fail to fulfill their commitments.

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine? The UK Labor leadership battle has entered its next phase, pitting five candidates with radically different views against one another for the top job.

Katyusha Rockets Hit US-Operated Taji Military Base in Iraq Iraq’s military said on Tuesday Katyusha rockets have hit the Al-Taji airbase north of the capital Baghdad, which houses the US-led coalition forces.

Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase Israeli regime’s warplanes. In yet another act of aggression against Syria, have "conducted a new attack on the T-4 Airport in central province of Homs," the country’s Defense Ministry stated.

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue President Erdogan warned Tuesday Turkey will teach a lesson to Khalifa Haftar if his forces continue attacks against Libya’s internationally recognized government.

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister’s request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats The three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran plan to trigger on Tuesday a dispute settlement mechanism that could restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan Avalanches claim lives of at least 67 people in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, Reuters cited government officials as saying on Tuesday.

Libyan Rebel Commander Leaves Moscow without Signing Peace Deal The head of Libya’s rebel forces left Moscow without signing any peace deal, with Kremlin confirming that attempts to facilitate a ceasefire between the sides to the Libyan conflict have failed.

During Yemen’s Annual Martyr Week, Anti-American Sentiment Prevails As the ongoing war and blockade against their country enters its sixth year, Yemenis are commemorating the annual Martyr Week amid an increasing feeling of hatred and resentment towards the United States, a feeling never seen at this level in the war-torn country.

Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat Iran urged France, Germany, and the UK to stop bowing to the US’ diktat and fulfill their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

11 US Troops Injured in Iran Retaliatory Attack in Iraq despite Earlier Denials

Over 1,700 'Likely' Infected by New Virus in China: Study

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

6 US Jets Were Near Iran Border at Time of Accidental Shoot-down of Ukraine Plane: Russia

Sunni Region Project: US Eyeing Iraq Split

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter's Emerging

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Iraq PM's Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria's Oil

US Assassination of Iranian General Act of International Terrorism: Chomsky

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan

US Expels 21 Saudi Cadets after Florida Naval base Shooting

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran's Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US

How Can Iraq Fill US Vacuum After American Exit?

Qatar's Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

US Unsuccessfully Tried to Assassinate Second Iranian Commander in Yemen

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine?

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts' by US, Allies for Tensions in Region

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

Apple, Google, Tesla Accused of Profiting from Child Labor in Africa

US Must Await 'Harsh Revenge' Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Iranians Make History: Millions of Mourners Pay Homage to Legend General Soleimani

Six People Killed as Protests against Citizenship Law Continue in India

Religious Minority MPs Blast UN Rights Resolution against Iran

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

How Saudis, Emiratis Penetrated Malaysian Politics?

Syrian Army Liberates Several Towns from Terrorists in Idlib

Iran And Allies' Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran, Russia, China Begin Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean, Sea of Oman

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

Iraq Developments in Shadow of US Expulsion Bill

Alwaght- The West Asia region’s developments have gone a different direction after the assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad airport. Reacting to the US assassination of IRGC Quds Force’s commander General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, various Iraqi political factions in addition to resistant groups called for the expulsion of the American forces from the country. The parliament approved a bill last week to expel the foreign forces from the country.

Alwaght arranged an interview with Saadollah Zarei, an Iranian expert of West Asia affairs, asking him to elaborate on the aspects of the US withdrawal from Iraq.

Asked about the potential impact of the US withdrawal from Iraq on the regional developments, Mr Zarei said that if there should be a precise analysis of the regional issues, it can be said that the disputes among the regional states are a function of the US status in the region. For example, in the recent tensions between the US and Iran, the regional states changed their stances, though temporarily. The Saudis, Emiratis, and others grew concerned, started to express interest in dialogue and sent delegations to Iran. This shows that their behavior is a function of American behavior. When the US is worried, they are worried and when the US feels powerful, they feel powerful and head to tensions and arrogance.

“This issue is also true in Iraq. If the US is undermined, dialogue among the Iraqis advances and the country gets a normal status, with those with greater population and weight becoming top actors. In such a situation, other groups accept reality. But when the Americans interfere, the political balance is subverted, with the weak actors playing as powerful and the powerful actors decline to a weak position. This causes home pessimism and in such situation some happenings take place in Iraq.”

He continued that now and after 17 years of viewing the US positively, anti-American pessimism is growing strong among the Iraqis, particularly the Shiite majority that has a key role in the developments. The pessimism ran so high that 170 of majorly Shiite lawmakers voted to expel the American troops from the country.

“This was a good start for the Iraqis. After the vote, even the Kurds took supportive stances. This was clear from the Kurdish region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s stance who said the Erbil supports Baghdad's decisions. This anti-American sentiment is rising among the Iraqis who are arranging million-man marches to ask the Americans out. The US cannot continue in an unsafe atmosphere in Iraq. Should the Americans leave the country, we can see safer and more united Iraq.”

Mr Zarei was asked for his view on the US threats of sanctions while Iraq insists on expulsion.  He said that the threats indicate that Washington diplomacy has failed. Despite the fact that the US claims it is strong in Iraq and has military bases and troops and consulates and other institutions there, Washington pursues its problems through secret diplomacy. If the US has real power there, it would not resort to threats. Publicized threats only give away American weakness.

He continued: “Is sanctioning Iraq possible? Is struggling to reign in Iraq not costly for the US? Can the US shoulder the costs of sanctioning Iraq? How can the US press the buyers of the 3.5 million oil barrels per day to halt purchases? The anti-Iraqi ban is impossible because Baghdad could drift into the anti-American camp. The anti-Baghdad threats only reveal the American impasse in Iraq. Talking about the embargo on Iraqi oil shows that the US situation in Iraq is not normal. The Americans may threaten, but they are unable to implement their threats.

Mike Pompeo has recently threatened to cut off defense aids to Baghdad. Alwaght asked about the nature of the American-provided defense aids. Mr Zarei replied that the US had never aided Iraq militarily and Iraq had never needed such aids.”

“Over the past years, the Iraqi oil money has been deposited in an account in the US. The US government has taken one-thirds of this money and the rest has been sent to the Iraqi government. The US activities in Iraq, including military training, equipment, and even facility projects, are paid for from this Iraq's petrodollars. Thus, the Americans never provided the Iraqi military and government with free equipment and services.”

Touching on a recent plan by some Sunni lawmakers to establish an autonomous Sunni region in Iraq, Mr. Zarei said that if the protests and chaos continue in Iraq, it will definitely expand to the Sunni-majority regions. Persistent and wide-ranging chaos in Iraq builds the ground for any possibility, including secession scenario. 

“Here is a question: Will the Iraqi Sunnis separate from Iraq? The answer is no. The experience of 100 years of struggle for split by the Iraqi Kurds reveals its running into a dead end. The Kurds after all these years of struggle do not have the situation they fought for decades. They pushed for separation and even held a referendum but they are now in square one. This is a lesson to the Sunnis who may think about separation, especially now that the central government does not suffer from a major weakness. Another problem is the economy. If they want to separate, they have to predict solutions to the economic challenges as the oil and fertile agricultural lands are majorly in the Shiite-majority areas. I think raising Sunni separation in the current conditions is aimed at taking some concessions from Baghdad, not more.” 

Where can the future developments go under a caretaker government? Alwaght asked. Mr Zarei answered that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government cannot restore its pre-resignation status because parliament approved his resignation on the recommendation of Ayatollah Sistani, the most prominent cleric in Iraq. For now, Ayatollah Sistani does not seem to have taken back his recommendation for Abdul Mahdi to step down. Moreover, there is no agreement on a new government as the political parties are far from consensus on early elections or a referendum on a candidate. The caretaker government is expected to continue as there is no way back and no way forth. 

“Can the caretaker government do big and essential jobs? The question is yes. The caretaker government in Iraq is not similar to that in Lebanon which has very limited powers. Abdul Mahdi’s government can take major moves and decisions including expelling the American forces from the country," the expert concluded.

 

