‘Mendacity & lies’: After 19 Years America Admits to Itself that It Never Could Have Won War in Afghanistan

  Friday 17 January 2020

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

US Disgraced after Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of a top Iranian commander disgraced the US as it had to own up to the "terrorist" action and see its image dealt a blow by Iran’s retaliation.

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF A senior leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) threatened that his fellow comrades were ready to inflict heavy losses on US forces should Washington refuse to comply with a parliament decision ordering the withdrawal of all US-led foreign military forces from the Arab country.

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday the Islamic Republic is now enriching more uranium than it did before 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, as the remaining signatories of the landmark accord fail to fulfill their commitments.

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine? The UK Labor leadership battle has entered its next phase, pitting five candidates with radically different views against one another for the top job.

Katyusha Rockets Hit US-Operated Taji Military Base in Iraq Iraq’s military said on Tuesday Katyusha rockets have hit the Al-Taji airbase north of the capital Baghdad, which houses the US-led coalition forces.

Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase Israeli regime’s warplanes. In yet another act of aggression against Syria, have "conducted a new attack on the T-4 Airport in central province of Homs," the country’s Defense Ministry stated.

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue President Erdogan warned Tuesday Turkey will teach a lesson to Khalifa Haftar if his forces continue attacks against Libya’s internationally recognized government.

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister’s request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats The three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran plan to trigger on Tuesday a dispute settlement mechanism that could restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan Avalanches claim lives of at least 67 people in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, Reuters cited government officials as saying on Tuesday.

Libyan Rebel Commander Leaves Moscow without Signing Peace Deal The head of Libya’s rebel forces left Moscow without signing any peace deal, with Kremlin confirming that attempts to facilitate a ceasefire between the sides to the Libyan conflict have failed.

During Yemen’s Annual Martyr Week, Anti-American Sentiment Prevails As the ongoing war and blockade against their country enters its sixth year, Yemenis are commemorating the annual Martyr Week amid an increasing feeling of hatred and resentment towards the United States, a feeling never seen at this level in the war-torn country.

Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat Iran urged France, Germany, and the UK to stop bowing to the US’ diktat and fulfill their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya King Abdullah of Jordan has warned that ISIS terrorist group is once again on the rise in the West Asia, adding that “thousands” of terrorists moved from Syria to Libya.

US Expels 21 Saudi Cadets after Florida Naval base Shooting The US plans to expel 21 Saudi military cadets after an investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi officer at a Florida naval base that US Attorney General William Barr on Monday branded as an "act of terrorism"

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, blamed tensions between the US and Iran for the unintentional shoot-down of a Ukrainian plane by the Iranian military that claimed lives of 176 people, mostly Iranians.

Sunni Region Project: US Eyeing Iraq Split

US Troops to Suffer Heavy Defeat if They Refuse to Leave Iraq: PMF

Iran Enriching More Uranium than before 2015 Deal: President

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

Iran-Qatar Relations: A New Chapter’s Emerging

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

Iran Detains UK Ambassador While Organizing Protests in Tehran

Trump Reconfirms US Troops Are Taking Syria’s Oil

US Expels 21 Saudi Cadets after Florida Naval base Shooting

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

How Can Iraq Fill US Vacuum After American Exit?

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats

Libyan Rebel Commander Leaves Moscow without Signing Peace Deal

Qatar’s Emir to Visit Iran for Talks

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Chinese Air Defense System Spotted in Syria: Russian Media

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Senior MP Vows to Expel US Troops from Iraq

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

ICC’s Israeli War Crimes Probe: Chances, Challenges

US Assassinates Iran’s Qassem Soleimani, Iraq’s Al-Muhandis

Implications Of Iran’s Syria Missile System Dispatch For Israeli Regime?

IRGC Aerospace Accepts Full Responsibility for Unintentional Shootdown of Ukrainian Plane crash

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

Idlib Liberation Operation: Grounds, Challenges

Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Meets with Negative Reactions in US

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills

Al-Shabaab Militants Attacks US Base in Kenya

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
‘Mendacity & lies’: After 19 Years America Admits to Itself that It Never Could Have Won War in Afghanistan

Friday 17 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
‘Mendacity & lies’: After 19 Years America Admits to Itself that It Never Could Have Won War in Afghanistan
John F. Sopko, the Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction, testified before Congress this week that America’s Afghan War was plagued by “mendacity and lies.” But all honesty in the world couldn’t have won it for the US.

Lessons learned?

The recent publication by the Washington Post of more than 2,000 pages of “Lessons Learned” interviews, conducted by the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), provided much-needed insight into the reality of that country’s war in Afghanistan, which is entering its nineteenth year.

The documents paint an unflattering picture of America at war, with the combined military and civilian leadership lacking a viable strategy for victory, leaving successive waves of American service men and women to deploy, fight, and return home, having achieved nothing. The publication of these documents prompted Sopko’s congressional testimony, which furthered an already damning indictment of perfidy and corruption.

The consequences of this failure of leadership, integrity and imagination at the highest levels of the US government condemned tens of thousands of US service members who were killed, wounded or psychologically scared by that conflict, in addition to the millions of Afghans similarly impacted by this conflict.

Case study in failure

There is no truth like ground truth. The experience of the 5th Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division serves as a case in point. Back in 2009, some 5,000 American soldiers of the brigade were engaged in a life-or-death struggle with the Taliban in and around the southern Afghan city of Kandahar.

Following his return to the United States, on August 10, 2010, the brigade’s commanding officer, Colonel Harry Tunnell IV, a West Point graduate and decorated combat veteran, wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Army, John McHugh, the words of which resonate greatly to this day.

 “The main problem that we are having in the war today is not one of enemy capability,” Tunnell reported, but rather “a lack of professional competence.”

‘Musings from amateurs’

The heart of the accusations contained in Colonel Tunnell’s letter rest with his critique of the counterinsurgency (COIN) doctrine used by the US Army in Afghanistan, which in turn had its roots in the American experience in Iraq.

In 2005 the Army tasked Lieutenant General David Petraeus, a veteran of the Iraq war who commanded the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, responsible for developing doctrine for the US Army, to come up with a new counterinsurgency manual. The finished product, in the form of a counterinsurgency manual known as FM 3-24, was released on December 15, 2006.

Not everyone was impressed with Petraeus’ new manual. “The COIN doctrine,” Harry Tunnell observed in his letter to the Secretary of the Army, “consists of musings from amateurs, contractors, plagiarized journal articles, etc. It is not professional and relevant because it does not reflect the studied body of best practice–the concepts it promotes, in fact, contribute to needless American casualties.”

‘Too lethal’

Upon assuming command of his Stryker Brigade in 2007, Colonel Tunnell immediately began preparing them for combat duty in Iraq. Within months of his scheduled deployment to Iraq, Colonel Tunnell was informed that his mission had changed, and the 5th Stryker Brigade would now be heading to Afghanistan as part of a “surge” of forces intended to replicate the success of the Iraqi “surge.”

Almost immediately, Colonel Tunnell found himself fighting a battle with the Army over how he planned to employ his brigade in combat. Tunnell had been preparing to fight in Iraq, where aggressive tactics were the order of the day. Now, with his men being ordered to Afghanistan, Tunnell found that the Army was fighting an altogether different kind of war, one dominated by the new COIN doctrine.

In February 2009, Tunnell took his brigade to the National Training Center (NTC), in Fort Irwin, California, to conduct final exercises prior to deploying to Afghanistan in July. The NTC staff, geared for preparing units to fight the new “counterinsurgency” battle envisioned by FM 3-24, were not prepared for the aggressive mindset Tunnell brought to the battlefield.

Tunnell explained his philosophy in his letter to Secretary McHugh. “The willingness to combat an enemy cannot be turned on and off like a light switch,” he wrote. Tunnell also reflected on his experience at NTC.

“I was continuously badgered to not conduct brigade maneuver live fire training before deploying because NTC leaders deemed that we were already ‘too lethal’ of an organization,” Tunnell stated. “I am simply not familiar with the concept of an infantry brigade being too lethal.”

‘Nonsensical tactical tasks’

Deployed to Kandahar province on the eve of critical national elections, Tunnell’s brigade was tasked with securing the strategic Arghandab River Valley north of Kandahar city. Tunnell was informed that there were no more than 40 Taliban fighters in the valley, organized into small teams who specialized in planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs), or road bombs.

“The intelligence we were provided,” Tunnell later declared, “was very far off the mark.” Rather than 40 poorly organized individuals, Tunnell and his brigade were facing 400-500 heavily armed Taliban fighters organized to fight at the company level.

Over the course of the next few months, Tunnell’s brigade fought a series of bloody battles with a determined Taliban enemy, eventually gaining both control over the valley and the trust of the local inhabitants.

Despite his tactical and operational success, Tunnell’s aggressive style clashed with the COIN-centric philosophy of his immediate commander, a British Major General named Nick Carter. Tunnell lambasted Carter and his staff for issuing orders “with nonsensical tactical tasks to ‘discombobulate’ the enemy or place them ‘on the horns of a dilemma’.” Carter and his staff, Tunnell observed, “display a dangerous insouciance towards operations.”

For the duration of his one-year tour in Afghanistan, Tunnell found himself on the cusp of being relieved of his command for the crime of simply being too aggressive. Harry Tunnell reflected on this clash of doctrine in his letter to Secretary McHugh.

“COIN has become such a restrictive dogma that it cannot be questioned,” he wrote. “Any professional discussion about its strengths and weaknesses is discouraged…this has created a dysfunctional and toxic leadership environment throughout our Army which has resulted in poor organization, unrealistic training, and indecisive battlefield performance.”

When five soldiers under Tunnell’s command committed a series of murders of Afghan civilians, his critics were quick to blame a “toxic leadership environment” brought on by Tunnell’s hyper-aggressive approach toward war.

An investigation subsequently cleared Tunnell of all wrongdoing. His Afghanistan experience, however, effectively ended his career. In July 2010, Colonel Tunnell led his brigade out of Afghanistan. He retired shortly thereafter.

The war which he and his men fought to win continues to this day.

Source: RT.com

By: Scott Ritter

 

Afghanistan US War

Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan
Inside US Base in Iraq after Iran Retaliatory Attack
US Anti-War Activists Protest against US Aggressive Policy on Iran
Australias Bushfire Crisis
Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan

Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzakys Release
Pakistanis Protest in Lahore to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Iran Police Release Footage Showing UK Ambassador Presence in Anti-Govt Protests in Tehran
Russian Warship Aggressively Approaches US Destroyer in Arabian Sea