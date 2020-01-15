Riyadh–Muscat Relations Under New Sultan

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 16 January 2020

Editor's Choice

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

News

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM

Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine? The UK Labor leadership battle has entered its next phase, pitting five candidates with radically different views against one another for the top job.

Katyusha Rockets Hit US-Operated Taji Military Base in Iraq Iraq’s military said on Tuesday Katyusha rockets have hit the Al-Taji airbase north of the capital Baghdad, which houses the US-led coalition forces.

Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase Israeli regime’s warplanes. In yet another act of aggression against Syria, have "conducted a new attack on the T-4 Airport in central province of Homs," the country’s Defense Ministry stated.

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue President Erdogan warned Tuesday Turkey will teach a lesson to Khalifa Haftar if his forces continue attacks against Libya’s internationally recognized government.

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister’s request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats The three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran plan to trigger on Tuesday a dispute settlement mechanism that could restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan Avalanches claim lives of at least 67 people in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, Reuters cited government officials as saying on Tuesday.

Libyan Rebel Commander Leaves Moscow without Signing Peace Deal The head of Libya’s rebel forces left Moscow without signing any peace deal, with Kremlin confirming that attempts to facilitate a ceasefire between the sides to the Libyan conflict have failed.

During Yemen’s Annual Martyr Week, Anti-American Sentiment Prevails As the ongoing war and blockade against their country enters its sixth year, Yemenis are commemorating the annual Martyr Week amid an increasing feeling of hatred and resentment towards the United States, a feeling never seen at this level in the war-torn country.

Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat Iran urged France, Germany, and the UK to stop bowing to the US’ diktat and fulfill their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya King Abdullah of Jordan has warned that ISIS terrorist group is once again on the rise in the West Asia, adding that “thousands” of terrorists moved from Syria to Libya.

US Expels 21 Saudi Cadets after Florida Naval base Shooting The US plans to expel 21 Saudi military cadets after an investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi officer at a Florida naval base that US Attorney General William Barr on Monday branded as an "act of terrorism"

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, blamed tensions between the US and Iran for the unintentional shoot-down of a Ukrainian plane by the Iranian military that claimed lives of 176 people, mostly Iranians.

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has signed an amended law that expands Iran’s designation of American terrorist organizations to include the Pentagon and all its subsidiaries.

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran The CEO of a Canadian company blamed US President Donald Trump over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran last week, arguing the US destabilizing policies in the region has led to this catastrophe.

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said ‘corrupt actions’ taken by the US and its allies are the main cause of the current situation in the region, urging regional countries to boost cooperation to undo such actions.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump’s “NATOME” Idea: Goals, Outlook?

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM

Riyadh–Muscat Relations Under New Sultan

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

ISIS Praises US Assassination of Iran’s Anti-Terror Commander Soleimani at Hands of US

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

US House Votes to Curb Trump’s War Powers against Iran

How Can Iraq Fill US Vacuum After American Exit?

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue

US Expels 21 Saudi Cadets after Florida Naval base Shooting

Libyan Rebel Commander Leaves Moscow without Signing Peace Deal

US Senators Slam ‘Insulting’ Briefing on Assassination of Iran’s Gen Soleimani

Ukrainian Plane Shot down ’Due to Human Error’: Iran

Details of US Assassination of Iran’s Soleimani Reveals Israel’s Role

How Saudis, Emiratis Penetrated Malaysian Politics?

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces

Why Saudi Arabia’s Bloody US-Backed War in Yemen Will Likely Escalate in 2020

US Must Await ’Harsh Revenge’ Following Assassination of General Soleimani: Iran Leader

At Least 30 Killed in Attack on Military Academy in Tripoli, Libya

UAE Lets Israeli Delegation to Attend International Conference

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Taliban Roadside Bomb Strikes US Military Convoy in Afghanistan Kandahar

Why Are US Officials Threatening Iran?

President Saleh Slams US Air Raid on Iraqi Popular Forces, 25 Killed

Beirut’s Red Carpet For Doha Amid Chilly Ties With Riyadh

US Threat to Target Iran’s Cultural Sites Faces Backlash

Iran Apologized, but Trump, Other US Presidents Will Never Say Sorry for What They’ve Done to Middle East

Iranians Hold Massive Rallies to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Demand Revenge

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash

Taliban Abduct 27 Local Peace Activists in Afghanistan’s Farah Province

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Riyadh–Muscat Relations Under New Sultan

Thursday 16 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Riyadh–Muscat Relations Under New Sultan

Related Content

New Sultan, Old Policy? Oman Policy Under New Leader

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Oman’s royal court on Saturday announced the death of long-serving Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. Only hours later, it announced the royal council’s decision to appoint Haitham bin Tariq Al Said as his successor on the late sultan’s written recommendation. 

Sultan Qaboos ruled the country for half a century with a peaceful policy based on creating a balance in relations with various regional and international powers. But what changes will the country’s policies undergo especially with such regional powers as Saudi Arabia as the most important Arab world actor? 

Saudi-Omani relations under Sultan Qaboos 

To have a good understanding of the Saudi-Omani ties it should be taken into account that the Sultanate of Oman is somehow isolated religiously and geographically, despite having land borders with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen. The geographical status makes Oman isolated as it has border disputes with the UAE and Saudi Arabia who set greedy eyes on its territories. This pushes Muscat to seek to garner the support of actors from outside the Arabian Peninsula. 

Over 50 years of Qaboos rule, Oman tried to maintain friendly relations with Iran in a bid to create a balance between Tehran and Riyadh for the good of its security conditions, as it besides cooperated with the US to keep away possible threats. 

Oman’s majority and official faith is Ibadi Islam. Wahhabism, which rules Saudi Arabia ideologically, excommunicates the Omani faith. So, clearly, the geographical and religious factors significantly influence Saudi-Omani relations, mainly when it comes to security. 

At the same time, the root problems of the ruling Omani family with the Al Nahyan as the strongest royal family in the UAE should not be ignored. This issue highlights Oman’s geographical restriction. 

Oman has always been in work with Iran to contain Saudi risky policies, while at the same time pursues joint work with Saudi Arabia where they have common interests. This policy puts Oman under unceasing pressures from other Persian Gulf Arab states, particularly Saudi Arabia, which wants it to change policy and be more compliant with them. Under Qaboos Oman tried hard to avoid yielding to the Arab decisions and prescriptions. 

Why Riyadh pressed Oman under Qaboos 

To realize their regional policies, the Saudi rulers repeatedly put strains on Qaboos’s Oman. The main areas where the two sides’ views clash were Iran, Qatar, and Yemen cases. 

Riyadh pressed Muscat to stop trade ties with Iran so that the Islamic Republic would change its regional behavior and policy under the duress of the American sanctions. Oman repeatedly rejected these Saudi calls, adopting an independent policy with regard to its security and political considerations in defiance of the Arab kingdom. During a visit of Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi to Tehran last month, Tehran and Muscat expressed intention to expand trade exchange and said that in the future the Omani ports will be key hosts for Iran’s regional and international trade. 

In Qatar case, Saudi Arabia several times asked Oman to join the anti-Doha blockade by severing ties with the small emirate. 

Since the beginning of the Yemen crisis, the Saudis called on Oman to cut ties with Ansarullah movement (Houthis) and join the Saudi-led Arab military coalition in Yemen. But until his death, Qaboos kept his contacts with the Ansarullah and even hosted them in Muscat as part of broader mediation efforts. 

Riyadh has always attempted to change Muscat’s regional policies to shift it from a mediator to a follower of the Saudi policies. But Oman smartly resisted the Saudi pressures and even took longer steps towards expanding its regional role by pushing aside Riyadh from the Israeli-Palestinian equations through establishing diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv. 

Saudi pressure tools against Oman

Over the past years, Saudi Arabia showed it takes steps towards undermining the Omani role in the region. It tries to persuade the US that Oman is a very weak actor in the American regional strategy. Riyadh struggles to persuade Washington that Muscat plays a role in Iran’s bypass of the economic sanctions and so it needs to be removed from the US’s Iran policies so that Riyadh can easily dictate its policies to the sultanate. 

The Saudi investments in Oman, including a $250 million investment fund in Duqm central-eastern Oman, work as pressure instruments in the hands of Riyadh against Muscat. 

All in all, under Qaboos, the Saudi rulers always did their best to prevent Oman from being an active and balancing mediator and actor. They did so using a series of strains to bring Muscat into the Riyadh-Abu Dhabi-Manama alliance. The efforts proved a failure as the trio’s policies in more than an areas clash with those of Oman. 

Riyadh-Muscat relations outlook under the new sultan 

When Oman announced the death of its leader, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt declared three-day mourning but Saudi Arabia declined to declare so. 

Still, Riyadh joined the inauguration of the new sultan at the highest level, indicating that Oman remains a significant player in the eyes of the Saudis. In fact, with his visit o Muscat, King Salman of Saudi Arabia made it clear that the kingdom wants even warmer ties with the sultanate under the new sultan. 

Oman’s specific geographical conditions and regional policies and also the fact that the new sultan has a considerable record of foreign policy experiences taken into account, the future of Riyadh-Muscat relations is given away by Sultan Haitham’s remarks who in his inauguration said that he will continue the late sultan’s foreign policy.  

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Oman Saudi Arabia Qaboos Sultan Foreign Policy

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan
Inside US Base in Iraq after Iran Retaliatory Attack
US Anti-War Activists Protest against US Aggressive Policy on Iran
Australias Bushfire Crisis
Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan

Iran Armed Forces Launch Rescue Operation in Flood-Hit Sistan and Baluchestan

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzakys Release
Pakistanis Protest in Lahore to Condemn US Assassination of Gen. Soleimani
Iran Police Release Footage Showing UK Ambassador Presence in Anti-Govt Protests in Tehran
Russian Warship Aggressively Approaches US Destroyer in Arabian Sea