Trump’s “NATOME” Idea: Goals, Outlook?

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump

Iraq PM’s Erbil Visit: Harmony That Would Frighten Trump The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and held talks with the Kurdish leaders. The two sides seemed to agree on US withdrawal.

Expulsion of US from Region Fair Punishment for Gen Soleimani Assassination: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces’ deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, suggesting that fair a punishment for such a crime would be terminating the US military presence in the West Asian region.

US Assassinated Commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Deputy Head of Iraq’s Popular Forces The US regime has assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), early of Friday in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran And Allies’ Political Maneuvers After Unprecedented Naval Drills Iranian FM visited Russia and China in show of full alliance a few days after naval exercises with two powers.

Bahrain Economy Haunted By Bankruptcy Amid Ongoing Crackdown The small Arab kingdom’s economy struggled while its ruler focuses on cracking down on the protests.

News

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM

Russia’s Ruling Party Approves Putin’s Candidate for PM

Russia’s ruling party has unanimously approved the candidacy of President Vladimir Putin’s pick, Mikhail Mishustin, for the post of prime minister

Europeans Sold out Remnants of Iran Deal to Appease Trump: Iran FM Iranian foreign minister blamed the European signatories to a 2015 nuclear deal for bowing to American bullying and selling out the “remnants” of the multilateral agreement only to appease the US and avoid its sanctions.

Sadr Calls for ‘Million-Man March’ against US Military Presence in Iraq Muqtada al-Sadr, influential Iraqi Shiite cleric, called for staging a “million-man march” against the continued US military presence in the country, days after Iraq’s parliament voted to expel the American troops following US regime’s assassination of deputy head of Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian top commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Five Nigerians Injured amid Police Crackdown on Protesters Demanding Sheik Zakzaky’s Release Nigerian Police have opened fire on demonstrators who were demanding the release of top Muslim cleric Sheik Ibrahim Zakzaky in capital Abuja. The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says five people were injured in the attack.

Is UK Labour Abandoning Palestine? The UK Labor leadership battle has entered its next phase, pitting five candidates with radically different views against one another for the top job.

Katyusha Rockets Hit US-Operated Taji Military Base in Iraq Iraq’s military said on Tuesday Katyusha rockets have hit the Al-Taji airbase north of the capital Baghdad, which houses the US-led coalition forces.

Syrian Army Confronts Israeli Regime’s Aggression on T4 Airbase Israeli regime’s warplanes. In yet another act of aggression against Syria, have "conducted a new attack on the T-4 Airport in central province of Homs," the country’s Defense Ministry stated.

Erdogan Threatens to ‘Teach Lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar If Attacks Continue President Erdogan warned Tuesday Turkey will teach a lesson to Khalifa Haftar if his forces continue attacks against Libya’s internationally recognized government.

Johnson Rejects Demands for Fresh Scottish Independence Referendum The British government has rejected Scotland Prime Minister’s request for a second independence referendum, claiming it “would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has seen for the last decade."

EU 3 to Trigger Iran Deal Dispute Mechanism: Diplomats The three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran plan to trigger on Tuesday a dispute settlement mechanism that could restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

At least 67 Dead in Avalanches in Pakistan Avalanches claim lives of at least 67 people in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, Reuters cited government officials as saying on Tuesday.

Libyan Rebel Commander Leaves Moscow without Signing Peace Deal The head of Libya’s rebel forces left Moscow without signing any peace deal, with Kremlin confirming that attempts to facilitate a ceasefire between the sides to the Libyan conflict have failed.

During Yemen’s Annual Martyr Week, Anti-American Sentiment Prevails As the ongoing war and blockade against their country enters its sixth year, Yemenis are commemorating the annual Martyr Week amid an increasing feeling of hatred and resentment towards the United States, a feeling never seen at this level in the war-torn country.

Iran Urges France, UK, Germany to Stop Bowing to US Diktat Iran urged France, Germany, and the UK to stop bowing to the US’ diktat and fulfill their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

Jordan king Warns of ISIS Reemergence, Says 1000s Terrorist Transferred from Syria to Libya King Abdullah of Jordan has warned that ISIS terrorist group is once again on the rise in the West Asia, adding that “thousands” of terrorists moved from Syria to Libya.

US Expels 21 Saudi Cadets after Florida Naval base Shooting The US plans to expel 21 Saudi military cadets after an investigation into the fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi officer at a Florida naval base that US Attorney General William Barr on Monday branded as an "act of terrorism"

Canada PM Says US-Iran Tensions Led to Ukraine Plane Crash Justin Trudeau, Canada’s Prime Minister, blamed tensions between the US and Iran for the unintentional shoot-down of a Ukrainian plane by the Iranian military that claimed lives of 176 people, mostly Iranians.

Iran President Signs Law Designating Pentagon, Subsidiaries as Terrorist Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has signed an amended law that expands Iran’s designation of American terrorist organizations to include the Pentagon and all its subsidiaries.

Canadian CEO Blames Trump for Plane Crash in Iran The CEO of a Canadian company blamed US President Donald Trump over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran last week, arguing the US destabilizing policies in the region has led to this catastrophe.

Iran Leader Blames Corrupt Acts’ by US, Allies for Tensions in Region Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said ‘corrupt actions’ taken by the US and its allies are the main cause of the current situation in the region, urging regional countries to boost cooperation to undo such actions.

alwaght.com
Analysis

Trump's "NATOME" Idea: Goals, Outlook?

Thursday 16 January 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump’s “NATOME” Idea: Goals, Outlook?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- While under President Donald Trump the White House views on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) policies and ways of administration have been quite controversial for the other member states, the American leader has recently announced that he in a call to the NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg suggested changing the NATO name to NATOME as there are plans to expend the Western military organization to the Middle East. 

Explaining why he chose the new acronym, Trump on Thursday said in a tweet: “I think he was actually excited about it. I actually had a name. NATO, right, and then you have ME, Middle East. They would call it NATOME.” 

But his suggestion raises questions. What is behind White House plans for Middle East expansion while Trump’s overall strategy insists on leaving the region and the American military in the region is facing growing risks? What is the outlook for such a policy? 

Getting out of Iraq political quagmire 

Following the Iraqi parliament’s bill to expel the foreign forces last week, the American officials initiated massive moves to force the Iraqi parliament and nation to walk back from their resolution to expel the American troops from their country. Trump threatened that the US will impose tough economic sanctions on Baghdad, including cutting off access to oil money, if the latter pushes forward with plans to close the American bases. The White House disrespect to the Iraqi decision to move its forces out will redefine the US in the Arab country as an occupying force. This is a great defeat for Washington after 16 years of existence in Iraq and spending billions and giving many casualties there. 

Knowing that it cannot force the Iraqi policies and decisions towards a change in the short and middle term, the US is turning head to NATO to circumvent the Iraqi bill. The US wants to keep its forces in Iraq under the cover of being part of an international coalition. 

Possible vacuum after "pivot to East" 

It has been years now since China’s fast-moving economic and military development and the endeavor to expand influence across the world have set off the alarm bells to the American political elites about Washington falling behind Beijing in a fierce global competition. Since the presidency of Barack Obama, Washington considered “pivot to East” policy which means reducing military presence in West Asia and North Africa. This policy was highlighted by Trump who called for the US to quit the endless wars in West Asia and focus on China, though in practice this policy was not implemented on the ground as the president’s anti-Iranian and pro-Israeli policies fuel the tensions and encourage the US to increase its forces in the region. 

However, what renaming NATO can reveal is the US preparing the ground for withdrawal from the region. Considering Iraq presence experience and strong expansion of Islamic resistance discourse in the region, Washington is afraid that leaving the region without any replacement will clear the field for such powers as China, Russia, and Iran to fill the vacuum and widen their influence in a serious threat to the West’s interests. Therefore, Trump thinks about involving NATO in the region’s developments to steer clear of a vacuum. 

NATO replacing the US 

Yet another goal behind Trump’s suggestion to rename NATO is linked to Trump’s major policy of cutting the American military spending as a NATO member. 

During his press conference on Thursday, Trump told the journalists that the US has done a big favor to Europe destroying the so-called ISIS caliphate and killing its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.  

“I think that NATO should be expanded and we should include the Middle East, absolutely,” Trump further told reporters at the White House, adding that other NATO members should pay more. He reminded them that over the past few years he collected $130 billion for NATO but that the US does not want to be “fool” like in the past and spend alone. 

Trump believes that the European countries have interests and at the same time threats more than the US in the region. So, NATO should play a more active role in West Asia for the good of Western interests. 

Outlook 

Trump’s plans to involve NATO in West Asia developments, or better to say expand it eastward, like his other stances on NATO will only add to the military organization’s challenges to save unity and cohesion in the future. Presently, some European powers like France, pointing to the inter-NATO differences, call for European security and military independence from the US. 

President Immanuel Macron of France in early November last year called NATO “brain dead.” The different and even conflicting interests of NATO members in West Asia push France and Germany to seek actions independent from NATO for presence in the region. An example is the independent European sea coalition in the UAE, a move displaying the gaps on the two sides of the Atlantic. Another example is European-Turkish differences on Syria in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey repeatedly threatens to open the doors for refugees and terrorists to move to Europe. The European powers in more actions towards independence on NATO and the US promote military cooperation with non-members regional states like Jordan. 

Furthermore, it should not be disregarded that the European and American priorities regarding threats facing NATO have become brazenly conflicting. While Europe primarily focuses on Russia as the key threat to NATO then gives some priority to West Asia and terrorism, China takes a center stage in the new American strategy. Therefore, it can be concluded that the new NATO expansion plan does not have a clear outlook as the US still grapples with challenges to implement its Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA), or Arab NATO. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

